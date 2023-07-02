Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Gringo's

review star

No reviews yet

24 N Phelps Street

Youngstown, OH 44503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Gringo's

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Guacamole

$8.00

Wings

$13.00+

Queso

$8.00

Nachos

$8.00

Open item

Tacos

Berria Taco

$4.00

Fish or Shrimp

$5.00

Steak Taco

$5.00

Pollo Taco

$4.00

Al Pastor

$5.00

Gringo

$4.00

Carnitas

$4.00

Walking taco

$5.00

Burrito

The Guadalarja

$14.00

The Puebla

$15.00

The Tijuana

$14.00

Durango

$14.00

Salads

Steak Salad

$13.99

Piña Salad

$12.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Pizza

12" pizza

$16.00

6" Pizza

$8.00

Sandwich&Burger

Spicy Burger

$13.99

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Tostada

$12.99

Veggie Tacos

$9.99

Dinner

Fajitas

$16.00+

Alambre

$17.99

Lemon Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Grouper

$17.99

Corn and Steak

$18.99

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Churro Waffle

$10.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Two Scoops Ice Cream

$8.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Sides

Side of Queso

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Fries

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Side of rice

$3.00

Side of beans

$3.00

Extra sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids chicken tenders

$8.99

Kids cheese quesadilla

$8.99

Kids burger sliders

$8.99

Kids grilled chicken&steak

$8.99

Kids grilled cheese

$8.99

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Import Beer

Bohemia

$3.73

Carta Blanca

$3.73

Chelado Mango

$3.73

Corona

$3.73

Corona Familier 16oz

$3.73

Corona Premier

$3.73

Dos Equis Amber

$3.73

Dos Equis Lager

$3.73

Ellicottville Chilanga

$3.73

Great Lakes Mexican Lager

$3.73

Guiness

$3.73

Heinekin

$3.73

Modelo Especial

$3.73

Modelo Negra

$3.73

Pasifico

$3.73

Sol

$3.73

Stella

$3.73

Tecate

$3.73

Trejos Cervas

$3.73

Victoria

$3.73

Domestic Beer

2 Hip 2 Sip IPA Birdfish

$3.73

Angry Orchard

$2.80

Blue Moon

$2.80

Bohemian Pilsner Birdfish

$3.73

Bud Light

$2.80

Budweiser

$2.80

Cider Boys

$2.80

Coors Light

$2.80

12oz Coors Light Can

$1.86

Dechutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$2.80

Deschutes Black Butte

$2.80

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$3.73

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$3.73

Flying Dog - Raging Bitch

$3.73

Great Lakes Dortmunder Gold

$3.73

Great Lakes Holy Moses

$3.73

Magic Hat #9

$3.73

Mich Ultra

$2.80

Miller Light

$2.80

12oz Miller Lite Can

$1.86

Miller Lite ( Aluminum Bottle)

$2.80

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$2.80

Numero Uno

$2.80

Pabst BR 16oz

$2.80

PBR Coffee

$2.80

Penguin City

$2.80

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$3.73

Rhinegeist Slangria

$3.73

Sierra Nevada

$2.80

Speedy Penguino

$2.80

Treogs Troegnator

$3.73

Twisted Tea

$2.80

Two Hearted Ale

$3.73

Yuengling

$2.80

Mystery Beer

$0.94

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday Taco

$2.00

$5.00 Frozen Margarita

$4.66

Taco Tuesday Guacamole

$5.00

Taco Tuesday Queso

$5.00

Signature Dinks

Beer Flight

$6.52

Bottomless Mimosas

$20.00

Champagne

$4.66

Frozen Margarita

$7.46

Frozen Margarita Flight

$9.32

Non Alcoholic Margarita

$3.73

Paloma

$9.32

Pineapple Crawl

$9.32

Pitcher of Margarita

$25.99

Single Mimosa

$4.66

Tequila Flight

$30.00

Top Shelf Tequila Flight

$110.00

Mojito

$8.39

Mango Madness

$9.32

G.T Margarita

$11.19

Long Island

$8.39

Sangria

$9.32

Bloody Maria

$9.32

House Margarita

$7.46

Late night menu

Walking taco

$5.00

Chicken soft taco

$3.00

Beef soft taco

$3.00

Chicken hard taco

$3.00

Beef hard taco

$3.00

Queso and chips

$7.00

Salsa and chips

$6.00

Pretzel and queso

$4.00

Can you please bring us ice

Specials

Pepperoni pita pizza

$10.00

Veggie pita pizza

$10.00

Club sandwich

$10.00

Shrimp protein bowl

$10.00

Fajita steak sandwich

$10.00

Mexican street corn 1

$3.00

Mexican street corn 2

$5.00

Friday night Drink specials

well vodka

$3.72

Lemon drops

$4.65

Long islands

$6.51

Dollar beer

$0.94

Saturday night drink specials

Margarita | on the rocks

$4.66

Margarita | frozen

$6.52

Lemon drops

$4.66

Long island

$6.52

Dollar beer

$0.94

Sex on the beach

$4.66

Seasonal Drinks

Summer Drinks

Sweet Tart Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$10.00

Paloma Margarita

$10.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Coolata Delight

$10.00

Strawberry Lemongrass

$10.00

Guava Mojito

$10.00

Summer Mule

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Winter Drinks

Mistletoe Mule

$12.00

Miracle Margarita

$12.00

Jack frost

$10.00

Peppermint Mimosa

$9.00

Merry berry mimosa

$9.00

Raspberry mimosa

$9.00

Valentines

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Strawberry sangria

$10.00

Catering Menu

Tacos

Beef

$75.00+

Chicken

$75.00+

Carnitae or Blckn Fish

$80.00+

Al Pastor

$85.00+

Steak

$90.00+

Sides

Pico

$5.00+

Tomato

$5.00+

Jalapeños

$5.00+

Guac

$12.00+

Sour cream

$8.00+

Roasted corn

$8.00+

Queso

$12.00+

Taco sauce

$5.00+

Rice

$20.00

Pizza

Chicken

$18.00

Barbacoa

$18.00

Steak

$20.00

Margaritas

Strawberry

$45.00+

Peach

$45.00+

Mango

$45.00+

Lime

$45.00+

Delivery Fee

Fee

$100.00

Latino Night

Drinks

Sangria

$5.00

Pins colada

$5.00

Marg

$5.00

Domestic bucket

$12.00

Import bucket

$15.00

Bar crawl

Food

Gringo taco

$3.00

Guac

$5.00

Drink

Marg

$6.00

Long islands

$5.00

Friday

Drinks

Jello shot L

$2.00

Well drinks L

$3.00

Jello shot M

$3.00

Well drinks M

$4.00

CINCO DE MAYO

Food

Chicken taco

$3.00

Beef taco

$3.00

Chicken burrito

$10.00

Barbacoa burrito

$10.00

Drink

marg

$5.00

Import beer

$4.00

Green tea

$5.00

Jello shot

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24 N Phelps Street, Youngstown, OH 44503

Directions

Gallery
Gringo's image
Gringo's image
Gringo's image

Similar restaurants in your area

V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria by Vernon
orange star4.3 • 588
100 W Federal Street Youngstown, OH 44503
View restaurantnext
Margherita's Grille
orange starNo Reviews
728 N State Street Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Legends Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
7334 Market St Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Iron Mann Grille
orange starNo Reviews
1762 N State St Girard, OH 44420
View restaurantnext
Riser Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1135 W. Western Reserve Road Poland, OH 44514
View restaurantnext
The Finish Line
orange starNo Reviews
6735 Center Rd Lowellville, OH 44436
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Youngstown

Antone's Kitchen - Boardman
orange star4.6 • 3,079
1419 Boardman-Canfield Road Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Aladdin’s Eatery - Boardman
orange star4.8 • 2,712
7325 South Ave Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's Italian Grill - Austintown
orange star4.6 • 2,012
4831 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44515
View restaurantnext
Station Square Ristorante - 4250 Belmont Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,532
4250 Belmont Ave Youngstown, OH 44505
View restaurantnext
Westside Bowl
orange star4.7 • 1,349
2617 Mahoning Ave Youngstown, OH 44509
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 825
1295 Boardman-Canfield Rd Boardman, OH 44512
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Youngstown
Girard
review star
No reviews yet
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Mercer
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ellwood City
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Slippery Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston