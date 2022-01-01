Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gringos Locos UCF

review star

No reviews yet

4258 West Plaza Drive

Orlando, FL 32816

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Double D's
3 Double D's
1 Double D

First Affair

$9.99

Large Chips with 4oz guac, queso & salsa roja

$12.49

Tortilla chips layered with 3 meats, beans, verde and queso. Topped with Lettuce, pico, sour cream, guac, olives, jalapenos, salsa and cilantro

$3.29

Choice of Beef, Chicken or Guava and Cheese

$7.49

12" flour tortilla with mix cheese & pico. Protein add on optional

$7.49

Chips topped with queso, lettuce, pico, sour cream

$12.99

Queso with beef topped with cilantro and a large bag of chips

$3.29+
$4.29+
$4.29+

Tacos

$4.00
$8.00
$12.00
$3.49

Corn tortilla with pork, onions, cilantro and lime

$6.99
$10.49
$3.49

Taco made your way

$6.99

Taco made your way

$10.49

Taco made your way

$3.49

Beef soft taco ATW

$6.99

Beef soft taco ATW

$10.49

Beef soft taco ATW

Burritos

$11.99

3 meats, beans, rice, queso and verde filled TTG with lettuce, pico, sour cream, mix cheese, black olives, jalapenos, salsa roja, cilantro and guac

$8.49

Burrito made to your liking

$8.99

Beef, chicken, rice and queso filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream

$8.99

Roasted pork, rice, cream cheese and queso filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream

$8.49

Chicken, rice, egg, mix cheese, pico and sour cream

$8.99

Roasted pork, beans and rice filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream

$8.99

Ground beef, pinto beans, rice, verde, mix cheese, lettuce, jalapenos and sour cream

$8.99

Chicken, rice, verde, guac, mix cheese, lettuce and pico

$7.99

Rice, beans, guac and verde filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream

Full Affairs

$9.99

Roasted pork, rice, beans, corn tortillas, verde, onions, cilantro and limes

$11.99

3 DDs - one each of chicken, beef and pork topped TTG with mix cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico, jalapenos, black olives, salsa roja and cilantro

$7.99

Fried tortilla bowl with beans filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream. Additional meat optional

$6.99

Fried burrito topped with queso, pico, sour cream, cilantro. Add meat optional

$7.99

Fried tortilla bowl with rice, beans and queso topped ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream. Add meat optional

Side Affairs

Gringos Salsa

$1.00+

Housemade salsa roja or verde

Gringos Queso

$2.00+

Guacamole

$2.00+

Bag of Chips

$1.49+

Rice & Bean Bowl

$4.29

Choice of beans with rice, cheese & cilantro

Sour Cream

$1.00+

Side of Rice

$1.49

Side of Beans

$1.49

Shredded Cheese

$0.99+

Hard Shells

$0.79+

Side Of Cilantro

$0.75

Beverages

$2.50
$2.50
$3.25
$3.25Out of stock
$3.25
$3.25
$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Home of Orlando's best taco, come see what all the hype is about.

Location

4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando, FL 32816

Directions

