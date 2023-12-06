- Home
- Griolladh - Central Plaza - Apt 2 29 Lad Lane
Griolladh - Central Plaza Apt 2 29 Lad Lane
Apt 2 29 Lad Lane
Dublin, IE D02 HK28
BREAKFAST
- Cheese & Egg€7.50
Grilled Organic Sourdough, Cheese Mix, Fried Egg, Secret Sauce. (1 - wheat, 3 - eggs, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7- milk, 10 - mustard)
- Ham, Egg & Cheese€8.50
Grilled Organic Sourdough, Shredded Ham, Cheese Mix, Fried Egg, Secret Sauce. (1 - wheat, 3 - eggs, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard)
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese€8.50
Grilled Organic Sourdough, Crispy Bacon, Cheese Mix, Fried Egg, Secret Sauce. (1 - wheat, 3- egg, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard, 12 – Sulphur dioxide)
- Potato, Egg & Cheese€8.50
Grilled Organic Sourdough, Hashed Spiced Potato, Cheese Mix, Fried Egg, Secret Sauce. (1 - wheat, 3 - eggs, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard)
- Potato Bap€7.00
Potato Burger Bun, Crispy Bacon, Sausages, Secret Sambo Sauce Add fried egg for +€2 (1 - wheat, 3 - eggs, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard, 12 – sulphur dioxide)
GRIOLLADH SAMBOS
- HAMBO€9.50
Painted with butter, grilled to perfection to provide a crisp and chewy comfort sensation, with signature cheese blend, served on delicious Organic Sourdough with Home baked shredded gammon & bacon collar, roasted marmalade with mustard glaze and signature cheese blend. (1 - wheat, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard)
- CHEESE-O€6.95
Painted with butter, grilled to perfection to provide a crisp and chewy comfort sensation with signature cheese blend, served on delicious Organic Sourdough. Choose your sauce and fillings in step 2 & 3. (1 - wheat, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk)
- CHICCO€9.50
Painted with butter, grilled to perfection to provide a crisp and chewy comfort sensation with signature cheese blend, served on delicious Organic Sourdough with Roast Herb Chicken Breast, Caramelised Veg. Choose your sauce and fillings in step 2 & 3. (1 - wheat, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk)
- BEEFO€9.95
Painted with butter, grilled to perfection to provide a crisp and chewy comfort sensation with signature cheese blend, served on delicious Organic Sourdough with 12 Hour Cooked Brisket, House Jus. Choose your sauce and fillings in setp 2 & 3. (1 - wheat, 8 - walnuts, almonds, 7 - milk, 10 - mustard)
- POTATO€9.50
Painted with butter, grilled to perfection to provide a crisp and chewy comfort sensation with signature cheese blend, spiced potatoes hash, roast caul & broc. Choose your sauce and fillings in step 2 & 3.
- CRAMBO€12.50
- Cheesmus€12.50
BOWLS
- SOUP€5.50
Tomato and Basil soup
- SPICY POTATO BOWL€10.50
A healthy bread free salad option. Instead of Bread - enjoy our Bowl option served with fresh leaves and protein grain mix. Hashed Spiced potato veg, Taco Relish, Slaw, & Marinated red onion on top! All served with fresh leaves and protein grain mix.
- PLOUGHMANS HAM€10.50
A healthy bread free salad option. Instead of Bread - enjoy our Bowl option served with fresh leaves and protein grain mix. Shredded Ham, mixed Pickles, Secret Sauce & Apple Chutney.
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN€10.50
A healthy bread free salad option. Instead of Bread - enjoy our Bowl option served with fresh leaves and protein grain mix. Roast Chicken, Caramelized Veg, Marinated Red Onion, Creamy pesto & Rustic Tomato Mix.
TASTY BEVERAGES
- CAPRI SUN€1.50
- COKE€2.50
- COKE DIET€2.50
- COKE ZERO€2.50
- Deep RiverRock Vital Mango Passion Fruit Guarana & Moringa€2.90
- Deep RiverRock Vital Pink Grapefruit & Green Coffee€2.90
- Deep RiverRock Vital Prickly Pear Redcurrant & Ginseng€2.90
- SPARKLING WATER€2.00
- STILL WATER€2.00
- VIT HIT MANGO & PINEAPPLE€2.90
- VIT HIT CAN RASPBERRY & WATERMELON€2.90
- VIT HIT PINK GRAPEFRUIT & LIME€2.90
- STUDENT DRINK€0.50
GOODIES
- ALMOND CROISSANT€3.80
Organic Almond Croissant. Double baked butter croissant filled with whole almond cream and topped with flaked almonds.
- BROOKIE€4.00
When a chocolate chip cookie meets brownie, it gives you Brookie!
- COOKIE€3.00
Dairymilk cookie with sea salt.
- CROISSANT€3.00
All butter Croissant, deliciously flaky.
- DANISH PASTRY€4.50
Danish Pastry (with custard and fruit)
- KEOGHS CHEESE & ONION€1.80
Ireland’s finest Mature Irish Cheese and Onion Potato Crisps.
- KEOGHS SALT & VINGEAR€1.80
The delicious tangy taste of Atlantic Sea Salt and Irish Cider Vinegar Potato Crisps.
- KEOGHS SWEET CHILLI€1.80
- Kinder Square€4.00
Soft chewy cookie squares, filled with kinder maxi and both milk and white chocolate topped with a Kinder Bueno Square. Contains; Wheat (Gluten), Egg, Milk and Soya
- Kinderella Filled Cookie Pie Triangle€6.00
A slice of 8inch Round Cookie filled with a layer of a creamy white chocolate and kinder filling our Kinderella sauce! Contains: Gluten (Wheat), Soya, Nuts (Hazelnut), Milk, Egg.
- PAIN AU CHOCOLAT€3.80
A french classic. Made with Organic 60% Dark Chocolate batons, wrapped in our bi-colour dough.
- PASTEL DE NATA€4.20
- PBJ COOKIE SAMBO€4.50
Peanut butter & jelly cookie sandwich.
- Pear & Almond Tart€4.20
- SAUSAGE ROLL with Black Pudding & Relish€4.00
Seasoned Irish pork filling with Ballymaloe relish, black pudding, cherry tomatoes and smoked bacon, wrapped in flaky puff pastry with a sprinkle of black pepper. Allergens: Gluten / Wheat, Milk, Mustard
- VEGAN! SAUSAGE ROLL€4.00
A blend of mixed herbs, soya protein, wheat protein, mushrooms and crispy fried onions, encased in golden, flaky puff pastry and topped with a sprinkle of parsley. Produced in an Origin Green approved site. Gluten / Wheat, Soybeans, Sulphur Dioxide / Sulphites
CORPO MENU
TASTY BEVERAGES
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Apt 2 29 Lad Lane, Dublin, IE D02 HK28