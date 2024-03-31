Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Soups, and Salads at Grip N Grub Food Truck are made from fresh local ingredients sourced right here in the Rogue Valley! Try one of our classic breakfast sandwiches with bacon, a fried egg, & melted american cheese or even one of our specials like the slow cooked roast beef with chimichurri & melted cheddar cheese. All of our sandwiches are served on bread baked in the truck fresh every day. Soups and salads are crafted in the truck as well to create a one of a kind farm to fork experience. Eat Local! Choose Grip N Grub!