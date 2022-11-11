Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Grisette

1,326 Reviews

$$

3119 E Marshall St

Richmond, VA 23223

Popular Items

Old Tavern Harvest Dinner on the Farm; Saturday, 11/19/22, 3PM
Steak Frites- Little Green Salad, Bearnaise
French Fries With Aioli

Wine Club Payments

Somm Half

$120.00

Somm Full

$228.00

House Half

$90.00

House Full

$168.00

Old Tavern Harvest Dinner on the Farm; Saturday, 11/19/22, 3PM

$100.00

Old Tavern Harvest Dinner on the Farm; Sunday 11/20/22, 3PM

$100.00Out of stock

Online Menu 11/10

Smorgasbord - our favorite 3 meats & 3 cheeses, at the moment

$35.00

3 Cheeses with Bread and Accompaniments

$21.00

3 Charcuterie Items with Bread and Accompaniments

$21.00

French Fries With Aioli

$7.00

Bread & Butter

$8.00

Bread, Olive Oil and White Anchovies

$10.00

Salad Greens, House Vinaigrette, Parmesan

$9.00

Roasted Kabocha Squash, Whipped Sheep's Milk, Buckwheat Crumble, Chile Arbol-Honey

$12.00

Tempura Broccoli, Mustard Aioli, White Anchovies, Pickled Mustard Seeds

$14.00

Flounder, Ritz Cracker Crust, Salt Baked Potato, Broccoli, Beurre Blanc

$23.00

Coq au Vin, Lardons, Potatoes, Carrots, Mushrooms

$22.00

Steak Frites- Little Green Salad, Bearnaise

$25.00

Profiteroles, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Ganache

$9.00

Apple Shortbread Tart, Tarragon Creme

$9.00

Retail Wine Shop, Click Wines for Descriptions

Spkl- Dom Thorigny Vouvray Brut/ Chenin Blanc/ ripe, sour pineapple and toasty rye bread, Chenin in bubble form always seems to deliver

$19.00Out of stock

Spkl- Lini 910 Labrusca Lambrusco NV / Salamino, Ancellotta / deep purple bubbles, fresh, intense dry berries; not Grandma Loretta’s Lambrusco; ultimate value priced smorgasbord companion

$24.00

Spkl- Les Hautes Terres "Josephine" Cremant de Limoux / Chard, Chenin, Mauzac / Champagne taste on a cremant budget; incredible balance of heft and acidity; the best non-champers bubbles I've had. ever.

$40.00

Spkl- A.R. Lenoble Rose Champagne Chouilly NV / Chard, P Noir / barely pink, taught and vibrant with spice and strawberry; a fancy at home brunch

$52.00

White- Domaine de Facteur "Su'L Velo" 2019 / Chenin Blanc / a fave since day 1; big fruit with even bigger acidity; a smidge savory and salty, like parmesan cheese; crazy crazy good for warm weather

$27.00Out of stock

White- Marc Deschamps Pouilly Fume 2017 / Sauvignon Blanc / springtime in a bottle, whenever my mind wanders to Loire Sauv Blanc, I think of that Tiffany's color of blue; grassy, grapefruit, everything you want

$35.00

Orange- Venica Jesera Pinot Grigio 2019 / Pinot Grigio / intro to orange wine; apple skins and flowers; delightfully hefty for pg; carbonara

$25.00Out of stock

Orange- Enderle & Moll "Weiss & Grau" 2019 / Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris / honeysuckle, melon, orange marmalade; orange wine with silky mouthfeel; culty stuff, get it while it's here

$26.00Out of stock

Red- Forlorn Hope “Queen of the Sierra” 2018 / Zin, Barbera, Trousseau, Tempranillo, Mondeuse / fresh picked ripe blackberries right off the vine, brilliant acidity, aromatic and textural; barbecued brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Red- Chateau Les Vieux Moulins “Les Helices” 2016 / Merlot, Cab Franc, Cab Sauv / woodsy, earthy and a touch smoky and funky; time and cepage keep the tannin very approachable; beef bourgogne with short ribs

$30.00

Red- Le Soula Trigone No. 19 / Syrah / gravelly and austere, like the soil it grows from; leathery like Indiana Jones' old hat; Old World heads only; made by my wine crush, Wendy Paille

$32.00

Red- Olivier Pithon "Lais" Rouge 2018 / Carignan, Syrah / violets and raspberries leap out of the glass; ultra finessed and sexy light red; charcuterie and cheese red

$30.00Out of stock

Red- Le Soula Rouge 2013 / Carignan, Grenache, Syrah / stunner with the right amount of age on it to be wonderfully complex right now; earth, leather, acid, sex; braised lamb with olives and fennel

$39.00

Red- Dom. Gour de Chaule Gigondas 2017 / Grenache, Syrah / bright red fruit, flowers and earth; elegant AND muscular like a female crossfit athlete; entire staff’s favorite; steak au poivre

$39.00

Red- Togni Rebaioli "1703" 2017 / Nebbiolo / vibrant, rich, balanced acidity, very versatile and elegant wine from Northern Italy made by a Renaissance man who makes this wine just for him

$35.00

Arbois Trousseau

$35.00

Cocktails

Rogue Bird for 2

$20.00Out of stock

Blackstrap rum, Campari, pineapple, lime, turbinado

Haus of Edwards for 2

$20.00Out of stock

cognac, cynar, lime, passionfruit

Daiquiri for 2

$20.00Out of stock

rum, lime, simple syrup

Old Fashioned for 3

$25.00Out of stock

bourbon, angostura bitters, turbinado

Manhattan for 2

$20.00Out of stock

whiskey, vermouth, angostura

Johnny's Egg Nog For 1- Bourbon, Cognac, Rum, Cream, Egg, Black Walnut Bitters- Shake, Open, Sip.

$13.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Grisette is an American take on the classic French Bouchon- an owner operated, neighborhood joint that is open to all, focusing on the food provided to us.

Website

Location

3119 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Grisette image
Grisette image
Grisette image

