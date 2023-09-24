GRIST GRUB

APPETIZERS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.00

CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

FRIED PICKLES

$7.00
FRIES

$5.00

PRETZEL BITES W BEER CHEESE

$9.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

TOTS

$4.00

SMASH BURGERS

CLASSIC

$10.00

CHOICE OF CHEESE, WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO, & PICKLE SPEAR

BACON

$12.00

CHOICE OF CHEESE, WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, MAYO, & PICKLE SPEAR

BURGER OF THE MONTH

$13.00

CHEF'S CHOICE

CAULIFLOWER

$12.00Out of stock

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION

SANDOS

GRIST CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

MARINATED SIRLOIN, CARAMELIZED ONIONS & GREEN PEPPERS, WITH MELTED PROVOLONE ON A TOASTED HOAGIE ROLL

IPA BUFFALO CHICKEN HOAGIE

$13.00

CHICKEN TENDERS TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE ALL & WESTERLY IPA BUFFALO SAUCE WITH TOMATO, LETTUCE, PICKLE, AND PEPPER JACK CHEESE. CHOICE OF RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

NASHVILLE HOT

$13.00

CHICEN TENDERS TOSSED IN NASHVILLE HOT SEASONINGS & FRIED IN BACON GREASE, WITH FRIED PICKLE CHIPS AND GREEN APPLE SLAW ON TOASTED BRIOCHE

TURKEY CLUB

$9.00

SLICED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO ON THREE SLICES OF TOASTED SOURDOUGH

BLT

$8.00

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO & MAYO ON TOASTED SOURDOUGH

LIGHTER FARE

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS, AND HOUSE-MADE CAESAR DRESSING ON A BED OF ROMAINE

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.00

CHOPPED CHICKEN TENDERS W ROMAINE, SHAVED PARMESAN, AND HOUSE CAESAR DRESSING, IN A PRESSED TORTILLA

SOUTHWEST QUINOA SALAD

$12.00

QUINOA, CORN & BEAN PICO, ADOBO CREMA, CILANTRO RANCH, & TORTILLA STRIPS ON A BED OF ROMAINE

SOUTHWEST QUINOA WRAP

$12.00

QUINOA, CORN & BEAN PICO, ADOBO CREMA, CILANTRO RANCH, & TORTILLA STRIPS IN A PRESSED TORTILLA

TENDERS

6 TENDERS

$12.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TOTS OR FRIES

8 TENDERS

$14.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TOTS OR FRIES

KIDDOS

KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TOTS OR FRIES

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TOTS OR FRIES

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TOTS OR FRIES

DRINKS

MUG CLUB

ALL & WESTERLY MUG

$8.00

BLACK CAT BONE MUG

$11.00

BLOOD ORANGE ZEPHYR MUG

$7.00

BRUT SCOOTIN' BOOGIE MUG

$8.00

CINNSATIONAL MUG

$11.00

COPPERHEAD MUG

$8.00

CRIMSON CROW MUG

$7.00

GOLDENBERRY MUG

$8.00

OCTO MUG

$7.00

ORANGOTANGO MUG

$7.00

PARADISO MUG

$7.00

SUCKER PUNCH MUG

$7.00

TRAGIC HIPSTER MUG

$7.00

TRIPPINWITZ MUG

$7.00

MISC BEER

ALL & WESTERLY 32OZ

$14.00

BLACK CAT BONE 32OZ

$14.00

BLOOD ORANGE ZEPHYR 32OZ

$12.00

BRUT SCOOTIN' BOOGIE 32OZ

$12.00

CINNSATIONAL

$14.00

COLOSSAL SQUID 32OZ

$14.00

COPPERHEAD 32OZ

$12.00

CRIMSON CROW 32OZ

$12.00

GOLDENBERRY 32OZ

$14.00

OCTO 32OZ

$12.00

ORANGOTANGO 32OZ

$12.00

PARADISO 32OZ

$12.00

SUCKER PUNCH 32OZ

$12.00

TRAGIC HIPSTER 32OZ

$12.00

TRIPPINWITZ 32OZ

$12.00

ALL & WESTERLY FOAM

BLACK CAT BONE FOAM

BLOOD ORANGE ZEPHYR FOAM

BRUT SCOOTIN' BOOGIE FOAM

CINNSATIONAL FOAM

COPPERHEAD FOAM

CRIMSON CROW FOAM

GOLDENBERRY FOAM

OCTO FOAM

ORANGOTANGO FOAM

PARADISO FOAM

SUCKER PUNCH FOAM

TRAGIC HIPSTER FOAM

TRIPPINWITZ FOAM

N/A Beverage

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

IZZE - CLEMENTINE

$4.00

IZZE - POMEGRANATE

$4.00

IZZE - BLACKBERRY

$4.00