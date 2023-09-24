Grist Brew Co. 9150 Commerce Center Circle
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A bright, dog-friendly brewpub featuring a host of craft beers and elevated pub food. Grist Brew Co. is passionate about producing authentic brews that push the boundaries of traditional brewing.
9150 Commerce Center Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
