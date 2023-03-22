Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grit & Grind Cafe 6 Barrow Rd

review star

No reviews yet

6 Barrow Road

Ladonia, AL 36870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Sunrise Platters

Classic

$11.69

Steak N' Eggs

$15.99

Grits N' Shrimp

$13.99

Grits N' Fish

$15.99

French Toast

$8.99

French Toast Only

$4.99

FlapJacks

$8.99

FlapJacks Only

$4.99

Biscuits

Single Biscuit w/ Jelly

$1.99

Sausage Biscuit

$2.99

Breast Filet Biscuit (2pc)

$3.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.69

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.69

Deluxe Biscuits

2 pc Chicken N' Gravy Biscuit

$5.49

Steak N' Gravy Biscuit

$8.49

4 pc Shrimp N' Gravy Biscuit

$6.49

2 pc Catfish N' Gravy Biscuit

$8.49

PB & J Biscuit

$7.49

Apple Bacon Bliss Biscuit

$7.49

Bowls

Sausage Egg & Cheddar Grits

$7.99

Bacon Egg & Cheddar Grits

$7.99

Chunky Monkey Oatmeal

$8.49

Oats N' Berries

$7.99

Fried Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$11.99

Alabama Mac N' Cheese

$11.99

Southern Chef Salad

$11.99

Georgia Orchard Salad

$10.99

BLT Sandwiches & Wraps

Breast Filet BLT

$10.99

Catfish Filet BLT

$13.99

Cheeseburger BLT

$11.99

Fried Shrimp BLT

$13.99

Country Fried Or Ribeye Steak BLT

$15.99

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.99

BLT

$9.99

Local Favorites

Catfish Filet 4 pc

$14.99

Breast Filet 5 pc

$9.99

Fried Shrimp 12 pc

$12.99

Hot Wings 10 pc

$12.99

Kids Menu

Jr FlapJacks

$4.99

Jr French Toast

$4.99

Jr Classic

$4.99

Jr Breast Filet

$6.49

Jr Catfish Filet

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Sides

Grits

$1.99

Oatmeal

$1.99

Homestyle Potatoes

$1.99

Fried Okra

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Mac N' Cheese

$2.99

Seasonal Fruit

$2.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Extras

1 Egg

$0.99

Tomato Gravy

$0.99

Sausage Gravy

$0.99

1 pc Toast

$0.99

1 Patty Sausage

$1.99

2 pc Breast Filet

$3.99

3 pc Bacon

$2.99

2 pc Conecuh

$3.29

5 pc Fried Shrimp

$4.99

5 pc Hot Wings

$5.99

2 pc Catfish Filet

$5.99

Extra Sauces

$0.75

Wing Sauces

$0.99

Bakery

Cupcakes

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.99

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.99

Cheesecakes

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.49

Plain Cheesecake

$4.49

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.99

Apple Cinna Muffin

$4.99

Donuts

Glazed Donut

$1.49

Chocolate Frosted Donut

$1.99

Pink Sprinkle Donut

$1.99

Beverages

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Cappuccino

$4.29

Cold Brew

$5.29

Americano

$2.99

Iced Americano

$2.99

Mocha

$4.29

Iced Mocha

$5.29

Latte

$4.99

Iced Latte

$5.29

Green Tea

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Non-Coffee

Freshly Brewed

$2.49

Fountain Drinks

$2.49

Bottled Juices

$3.49

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Smart Water

$2.49

Monster Energy

$4.49

Monster Energy Ultra Zero

$4.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 am, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
A southern oasis serving up classic comfort food, coffee & confections. Come grind with us! ☕️🧁🍳🥓

Location

6 Barrow Road, Ladonia, AL 36870

Directions

