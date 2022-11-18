Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen 3205 Cumberland Blvd SE

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE

Atlanta, GA 30339

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles
Grits and Eggs Breakfast
Fried Catfish and Grits

Grits & Eggs Favorites

Beignets

$7.60

Beignets with powder sugar

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.75

Flakey buttermilk biscuits smothered in your choice of our housemade gravy or chicken gravy.

Caribbean Jerk Shrimp and Grits

$27.50

Creamy grits and shrimp topped with our housemade jerk sauce.

Chicken and Waffles

$18.75

Fluffy Belgian waffle garnished with our house glaze, strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried chicken wings. Served with butter and syrup.

Curry Shrimp and Grits

$27.50

Creamy grits smothered with grilled shrimp and our house made curry sauce.

Fried Catfish and Grits

$19.80

Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our spicy parmesan cheese sauce.

Fried Catfish And Shrimp W/Grits

$32.00

Fried catfish and grilled shrimp with grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sacue topped with peppers and onions.

Fried Red Snapper And Grits

$34.00

Grits and Eggs Breakfast

$15.50

Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.

Ms. G's Coconut Pancakes

$15.50

Two fluffy pancakes topped with coconut glaze and coconut flakes.

Salmon And Grits

$26.00

Salmon with Grits and smothered in our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions.

Shrimp and Grits

$26.35

Creamy grits topped with grilled shrimp and our spicy parmesan cheese sauce.

World of Benedict

Southern Style Benedict

$17.60

Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced, topped with southern style poached eggs and Canadian bacon smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Maryland Crab Cake Benedict

$29.50

Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced with two lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise.

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$17.60

Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin served open faced, topped with two southern style poached eggs, sauteed spinach and smothered in hollandaise sauce.

Sun Ripened Vegetable Benedict

$16.50

Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted English muffin topped with southern style poached eggs, roasted red and green peppers, squash, zucchini and eggplant smothered with hollandaise sauce.

Omelettes

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.25

Three fluffy eggs and your first ingredient included. Add ingredients for $ .99 each. Served with a flakey buttermilk biscuit.

GE's Western Omelette

$12.99

Three fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese , red peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with a buttermilk biscuit.

Roasted Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Three fluffy eggs, yellow squash, zucchini, red and green peppers, mushroom and onions. Served with a flakey buttermilk biscuit.

Breakfast Sandwich

Fried Chicken and Biscuit Sandwich(with gravy)

$13.00

Golden brown fried chicken breast smothered with creamy white chicken sausage gravy served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.

Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

Golden brown fried chicken breast scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.

GE's Bacon or Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon or pork sausage patty and american cheese on toasted caibatta bread.

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Two slices toasted multigrain bread w/ chunky avocado pulp topped, boiled egg, roasted red pepers, red onion, bacon or turkey bacon and topped with everything bagel seasoning.

Hot Off the Griddle

Two Pancakes and Eggs

$16.50

Two fluffy pancakes lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99

Waffle and Eggs

$16.50

Fluffy Belgian waffle, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99

French Toast and Eggs

$16.50

Grilled Challah french toast sprinkled with powdered sugar, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99

Cakes and Cheesecakes

Brownie

$4.00

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Moist carrot cake with coconut, raisins, pecans, and pineapples topped with cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Rich chocolate layers with chocolate buttercream frosting.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$6.95

Delicious cream cake swirled with cinnamon and topped with a crunchy streusel.

Coconut Cake

$6.95

Yellow cake with coconut filling and coconut buttercream frosting.

German Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Chocolate pecan frosting between fluffy chocolate layers.

Lemon Cake

$6.95

Mouthwatering lemon cake with lemon buttercream frosting.

Lemon Pound Cake

$6.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.95

Cheesecake with baked in Oreo cookies and topped with Oreo flavored cream cheese.

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Velvety layers with cream cheese frosting and pecans.

Stawberry Pound Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Cake

$6.95

Delicious strawberry cake with fresh strawberry frosting.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with fresh strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.95

Decadent and rich cheesecake with layers of caramel and pecans on an Oreo crust and topped with chocolate drizzle.

Vanilla Pound Cake

$6.95

Puddings/Cobblers/Parfaits

Banana Pudding

$6.95

Cobbler

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Juices/Milk

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Milk 2%

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Water

Water No Ice

Coke Products

Coke Zero

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Specialty Tea/Lemonade

Non Sweet Tea

$2.99

Freshly brewed unsweetened Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Freshly brewed Sweetened Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Freshly brewed Ice Tea and lemonade

Arnold Palmer Raspberry

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Peach

$3.50

Arnold Palmer Straweberry

$3.50

Sweet Tea Peach

$3.50

Freshly brewed sweetened peach iced tea.

Sweet Tea Passion Fruit

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Lemonade Peach

$3.50

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Watermelon Lemonaid

$3.50Out of stock

Wetermelon Iced Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Honest Tea

$8.00

Tickets

Tickets

$20.00

Vip Tickets

VIP Tickets

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:45 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

