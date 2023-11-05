Grits & Eggs Windy Hill
2468 Windy Hill Rd SE Suite #600
Marietta, GA 30067
Coffee and Coffee Beverages
Hot Coffee Beverages
- Americano with Milk$3.55+
Espresso softened with hot water with a splash of milk.
- Black Americano$3.55+
Espresso softened with hot water.
- Cappuccino$4.38+
Espresso and frothy milk.
- Caramel Macchiato$5.10+
Steamed milk with vanilla flavored syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.
- Chai Tea Latte$5.51+
A blend of chai spice and espresso with steamed milk.
- Cortado$4.38+
Espresso and textured milk.
- Espresso$3.04+
Perfectly extracted, this short, aromatic intense drink contains all the best flavor from Costa Coffee beans.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.14+
Espresso drink made with a splash of steamed or frothed milk.
- Flat White$4.89+
A delicious combination of Costa Coffee espresso and velvety milk.
- Gingerbread Latte$5.51+
Our classic latte, deliciously flavored with gingerbread syrup and topped with whipped cream.
- Hot Chocolate$3.55+
Steamed milk and mocha sauce topped with sweetened whipped cream.
- Latte$4.38+
Costa Coffee signature blend espresso with steamed milk for a smooth and creamy coffee.
- Mocha Latte$4.58+
Expertly steamed chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.51+
Our classic latte, deliciously flavored with a pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream.
- Regular/Decaf Coffee$2.83+
Choose medium or dark roast.
- White Hot Chocolate$4.07+
Steamed milk with white chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream.
- White Mocha Latte$4.58+
Expertly steamed chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated white chocolate treat.
- Travel Coffee$18.49
Travel Coffee includes (10) 12oz cups, creamer and sugar.
Iced Coffee Beverages
- Cold Brew$4.58+
Smooth, well-balanced and refreshing. Single-origin Costa Coffee bean brewed in store for 20 hours and served over ice.
- Iced Americano$3.55+
Classic black coffee gently sweetened and served over ice.
- Iced Americano with Milk$3.55+
Classic black coffee gently sweetened served over ice and a splash of milk.
- Iced Cafe Mocha$4.58+
An indulgent iced coffee made with a delicious chocolate sauce, with espresso and poured over ice cold milk for a caffeinated chocolate treat.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$4.89+
Espresso with vanilla flavored syrup, milk and ice topped off with caramel drizzle.
- Iced Chai Latte$5.51+
A blend of chai spice and espresso and steamed milk.
- Iced Coffee Regular/Decaf$3.86+
Dark or Medium Costa Coffee poured over ice.
- Iced Espresso$2.83+
Espresso over ice
- Iced Espresso with Milk$2.83+
Espresso over ice and a splash of milk.
- Iced Flat White$4.89+
Smooth shot of espresso and whole milk poured over ice.
- Iced Gingerbread Latte$5.41+
Our classic iced latte, deliciously flavored with a gingerbread syrup and topped with whipped cream.
- Iced Latte$4.07+
Chilled milk over ice and capped with espresso.
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.41+
Our classic iced latte, deliciously flavored with a pumpkin spice syrup and topped with whipped cream.
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$4.58+
Expertly steamed white chocolate milk blended with Costa Coffee espresso for a caffeinated white chocolate treat.
Frostino Beverages
- Caramel Frostino$5.10+
Buttery caramel syrup blended with coffee, milk and ice, topped with a layer of caramel sauce, whipped cream, and caramel drizzle.
- Coffee Frostino$4.89+
An indulgent blended ice drink, made with our dark roasted coffee and finished with whipped cream.
- Mocha Frostino$5.10+
Chocolate Mocha sauce, roast coffee, milk and ice topped with whipped cream.
- Pumpkin Spice Frostino$5.10+
Pumpkin plus traditional fall spice flavors, blended with coffee, milk and ice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spice.
- Strawberry Frostino$5.10+
Strawberry syrup, combined with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream
- Vanilla Frostino$5.10+
Vanilla bean powder, roasted coffee combined with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.
- White Chocolate Mocha Frostino$5.10+
White Chocolate syrup, roast coffee, milk and ice, topped with whipped cream.
Muffins
Breakfast Favorites
Grits & Eggs Favorites
- Beignets$7.85
Beignets with powdered sugar and house glaze.
- Biscuits and Gravy$14.20
Flakey buttermilk biscuit smothered in your choice of our homemade gravy or chicken gravy.
- Caribbean Jerk Shrimp and Grits$28.40
Creamy grits and shrimp topped with our homemade jerk sauce.
- Chicken and Waffles$19.30
Fluffy Belgian waffle, powdered sugar, garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried whole chicken wings.
- Curry Shrimp and Grits$28.40
Creamy grits smothered topped with fried shrimp and our homemade curry sauce and topped with peppers and onions.
- Fried Catfish and Grits$20.40
Creamy grits topped with fried catfish smothered in our spicy parmesan cheese sauce and topped with peppers and onions.
- Fried Catfish And Shrimp W/Grits$32.99
Fried catfish and grilled shrimp on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions
- Fried Red Snapper And Grits$35.00
Fried red snapper on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onion.
- Grits and Eggs Breakfast$15.99
Two eggs any style, grits or home fries, choice of bacon, turkey bacon, chicken sausage or pork sausage. Served with white, wheat or multigrain toast.
- Lobster Tail and Grits$34.50
Lobster tail grilled or fried on a bed of creamy grits smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions.
- Ms. G's Coconut Pancakes$15.99
Two fluffy pancakes topped with coconut glaze and coconut flakes.
- Salmon And Grits$26.80
Salmon grilled, blackened or fried on a bed of creamy grits and smothered with our spicy parmesan sauce topped with peppers and onions.
- Shrimp and Grits$28.40
Creamy grits topped with grilled shrimp and our spicy parmesan cheese sauce.
World of Benedict
- Eggs Florentine Benedict$18.25
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced, topped with two poached eggs, sauteed spinach and onions, smothered in hollandaise sauce.
- Maryland Crab Cake Benedict$30.50
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced with two lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
- Southern Style Benedict$18.25
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin served open faced, topped with poached eggs and turkey bacon smothered with hollandaise sauce.
- Sun Ripened Vegetable Benedict$16.99
Flakey buttermilk biscuit or toasted english muffin topped with poached eggs, yellow squash, zucchini , onions, spinach, red and green peppers and hollandise sauce.
Omelettes
- Create Your Own Omelette$8.49
Three fluffy eggs Add your choice of ingredients for an additional $ .99 each. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
- GE's Western Omelette$13.40
Three fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese , red peppers, green peppers and onions. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
- Roasted Veggie Omelette$13.40
Three fluffy eggs, cheddar cheese, yellow squash, zucchini, onions, red and green peppers. Served with choice of toast or biscuit.
Breakfast Sandwich
- Avocado Toast$12.40
Two slices of toasted multigrain bread with chunky avocado pulp topped with boiled egg, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon or turkey bacon. topped with everything bagel seasoning. Garnished with everything bagel seasoning.
- Fried Chicken and Biscuit Sandwich Chicken Sausage Gravy$13.40
Golden brown fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs smothered with creamy white chicken sausage gravy served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
- Fried Chicken and Honey Biscuit Sandwich$13.40
Golden brown fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs drizzled with honey served on a flakey buttermilk biscuit.
- GE's Bacon or Sausage, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$11.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon or pork sausage patty choice of cheese on toasted ciabatta bread.
Hot Off the Griddle
- French Toast and Eggs$16.99
Grilled Challah french toast lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
- Two Pancakes and Eggs$16.99
Two fluffy pancakes lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips, Strawberries, Blueberries or Banana fosters +add $1.99
- Waffle and Eggs$16.99
Fluffy Belgian waffle lightly powdered with sugar and garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Brunch Menu
Grits & Eggs Brunch Favorites
- Baked Chicken and Two Sides$19.25
Two pieces of lightly seasoned baked chicken smothered with brown gravy. Choice of dark or light meat, served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Chicken Wings and Two Sides$19.25
Three whole wings fried to a golden brown. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Maryland Crab Cakes and Two Sides$34.50
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Fried Catfish and Two Sides$25.00
Lightly seasoned and battered and fried to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Fried Chicken and Two Sides$19.25
Two pieces of golden brown battered fried chicken. Choice of dark or light meat. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Fried Pork Chops and Two Sides$23.00
Two pork chops, fried to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Fried Red Snapper And Two Sides$35.00
Fried Red Snapper lightly breaded and fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Lamb Chops and Two Sides$35.50
Three marinated lamb chops grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Lobster Tail and Two Sides$34.50
Lobster tail grilled or fried. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Ribeye and Two Sides$29.25
12 oz Ribeye marinated and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Salmon and Two Sides$23.00
Lightly Seasoned salmon served fried, grilled or blackened. Served with a choice of two sides and a corn muffin.
- Seared Salmon and Stir Fry Vegetables$25.50
Seared salmon grilled, blackened or fried resting on a bed of quinoa, edamame, carrots, spinach, zucchini, squash green and red peppers. Drizzled with our homemade asian glaze.
Salads and Sandwiches
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.50
Crisp romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken $7.99 Add Salmon $12.99 Add Grilled Shrimp $12.99
- House Salad$12.50
Crisp mixed greens with tomato, onion, shredded cheddar cheese and croutons. Choice of dressing ranch, italian, blue cheese or honey mustard. Add Chicken $7.99 Add Salmon $12.99 Add Grilled Shrimp $12.99.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Caesar Wrap and Seasoned Fries$14.75
Grilled or fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla served with seasoned fries.
- Chicken Sandwich and Seasoned Fries$15.99
Grilled or fried chicken breast with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
- GE's BLT Sandwich and Seasoned Fries$11.99
Bacon, spring mix and tomato on a choice of white or multigrain bread, served with seasoned fries.
- GE's Cheese Burger and Seasoned Fries$15.99
Grilled beef patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar, or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
- GE's Club Sandwich and Seasoned Fries$16.99
Turkey, turkey ham, bacon, american cheese, swiss cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce. Choice of white or multigrain bread. Served with seasoned fries.
- Roasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich or Wrap and Seasoned Fries$14.75
Roasted Turkey, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce. Choice of white, multigrain bread or tomato basil tortilla. Served with seasoned fries.
- Turkey Burger and Seasoned Fries$16.99
Grilled turkey patty with mixed greens, tomato, onion and GE’s special sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of american, cheddar or swiss cheese. Served with seasoned fries.
- Turkey Ham and Cheese Sandwich or Wrap and Seasoned Fries$14.75
Turkey ham, american cheese, mixed greens, tomato and GE’s special sauce on a choice of white, multigrain bread or tomato basil tortilla. Served with seasoned fries.
Kids Love Grits and Eggs
Kids Menu 9 yrs old and Under
- Kids Pancakes$5.50
5 fluffy silver dollar pancakes with powdered sugar. +add chocolate chips or banana fosters $1.99
- Kids Scrambled Eggs & Cheese$7.50
Scrambled eggs with cheese, choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with white or wheat toast.
- Kids Chicken Fingers$8.99
Golden brown chicken tenders served with fruit cup or seasoned fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
Golden brown grilled cheese on white toast served with fruit cup or seasoned fries.
- Kids Orange Juice$1.99
- Kids Apple Juice$1.99
- Kids 2% Milk$1.99
- Kids Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Kids Soda$1.99
A La Carte
- 3 Whole Fried Chicken Wings (Side)$14.70
- Bacon$3.85
3 Slices of thick bacon
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$4.29
Everything or plain toasted bagel with cream cheese.
- Baked Chicken (2pc)$12.35
Two pieces of lightly seasoned baked chicken smothered with brown gravy. Choice of dark or light meat.
- Biscuit$3.49
Fluffy buttermilk biscuit
- Black Eyed Peas$4.99
- Chicken Breast$8.25
Juicy chicken breast grilled or fried.
- Chicken Sausage$5.15
Chicken Sausage link
- Collard Greens$4.99
- Crab Cakes (2pc)$24.75
Two lump crab cakes seasoned and pan fried. Served with GE's special sauce.
- Eggs$2.00+
Any style eggs cooked your way.
- English Muffin$3.49
Toasted English muffin served with butter.
- French Fries$4.40
Crispy seasoned French fries.
- French Toast$8.50
Grilled Challah French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
- Fried Catfish (Side)$14.75
Lightly seasoned and battered and fried to perfection.
- Fried Chicken (2pc)$12.40
Two pieces of golden brown battered fried chicken. Choice of dark or light meat.
- Fried Pork Chop (1pc)$12.40
One breaded bone in pork chop, fried to perfection.
- Fried Red Snapper (Side)$25.00
Fried red snapper lightly battered and fried.
- Fruit Cup$3.60
Strawberries, blueberries and slice oranges.
- Grits$4.99
Creamy homestyle grits. Add cheese for $.1.25
- Ham Turkey$3.85
- Home Fries$4.99
Homestyle potatoes lightly seasoned with green peppers and onions.
- Lamb Chops (3pc)$27.75
Three marinated lamb chops cooked to your perfection
- Lobster Tail$24.75
Lobster tail grilled or fried.
- Mac And Cheese$4.99
- Muffins$4.99
Choice of Blueberry, Banana Nut, Triple Berry, Apple Cinnamon or Honey Corn Muffin
- Pancakes$2.26+
Golden brown buttermilk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Add, Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
- Pork Sausage Patty$5.20
Two Pork Sausage Patties
- Ribeye$19.60
Prime cut of angus ribeye cooked to your perfection. Served with homemade asian glaze.
- Rice And Brown Gravy$4.99
- Roasted Vegetables$5.99
Roasted green and red peppers, squash, zucchini , onions and spinach.
- Salmon$13.40
Seasoned salmon grilled, blackened or fried.
- Sauteed Cabbage$4.99
- Sauteed Spinach$5.99
Sauteed spinach and onions.
- Shrimp$13.40
Lightly seasoned grilled or fried shrimp
- Sweet Potatoes$4.99
- Toast$2.20
White, wheat or multigrain toast served with butter and jelly.
- Turkey Bacon$4.25
Three strips of turkey bacon
- Waffle$6.80
Fluffy Belgian waffle cooked to a golden brown dusted with powdered sugar garnished with strawberries and blueberries. Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Desserts
Cakes
- Cheesecake$6.95
New York style cheesecake
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
Rich chocolate layers with chocolate buttercream frosting.
- Key Lime$6.95
- Lemon Cake$6.95
Mouthwatering lemon cake with lemon buttercream frosting.
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
Velvety layers with cream cheese frosting and pecans.
- Strawberry Cake$6.95
Delicious strawberry cake with fresh strawberry frosting.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$7.95
New York style cheesecake with strawberries.
Puddings/Bread Pudding
Beverages
Juices/Milk
Coke Products
Specialty Tea/Lemonade
- Arnold Palmer$2.99
Freshly brewed Ice Tea and lemonade
- Arnold Palmer Peach$3.50
- Arnold Palmer Strawberry$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Lemonade Mango$3.50
- Lemonade Passion Fruit$3.50
- Lemonade Peach$3.50
- Lemonade Strawberry$3.50
- Lemonade Watermelon$3.50
- Non Sweet Tea$2.99
Freshly brewed unsweetened Iced Tea
- Sweet Tea$2.99
Freshly brewed Sweetened Iced Tea
- Sweet Tea Mango$3.50
- Sweet Tea Passion Fruit$3.50
- Sweet Tea Peach$3.50
Freshly brewed sweetened peach iced tea.
- Sweet Tea Strawberry$3.50
- Sweet Tea Watermelon$3.50
Bottled Beauty Water
Take Home Coffee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
2468 Windy Hill Rd SE Suite #600, Marietta, GA 30067
