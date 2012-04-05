Grits & Gravy imageView gallery

Grits & Gravy

2100 N Hwy 360

Suite 700

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Popular Items

Mondo Burger

Wednesday Black Plate Special

Tuscan Pasta

$8.99

Tender penne pasta in a rich tomato sauce, with beef and peppers. Served with your choice of green beans or corn with a garlic butter biscuit.

Grill

Mondo Burger

Mondo Burger

$9.99

Half a pound of hand-pressed beef, seasoned perfectly, on a grilled bun. Served with hand-cut fries.

Slim Thick Chick

Slim Thick Chick

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken fillet. Served with fries or side salad.

Thick Chick

Thick Chick

$8.99Out of stock

Fried breast fillet, breaded and lightly seasoned, on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with your choice of fries or a side salad.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.99

Three crispy chicken tenders with hand-cut fries or side salad. Served with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$6.99

Diced chicken tenders, cucumbers, tomatoes, boiled egg and cheese, on a bed of lettuce, served with our house-made ranch.

Sodas

Coke

Coke

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00Out of stock

GNG Sips

Super Southern GNG Sweet Tea

Super Southern GNG Sweet Tea

$3.00+

The perfect balance of sweet and tart, this fresh-brewed tea is always a crowd pleaser!

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Just think of us as your favorite fast-food alternative. We classify our cuisine as Eclectic Soul Fusion, drawing from foundational flavors of traditional Black American Southern cuisine but incorporating nuance from regions in Africa and the Caribbean, with a sprinkle of Anything Goes.

2100 N Hwy 360, Suite 700, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

