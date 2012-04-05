Grits & Gravy
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Just think of us as your favorite fast-food alternative. We classify our cuisine as Eclectic Soul Fusion, drawing from foundational flavors of traditional Black American Southern cuisine but incorporating nuance from regions in Africa and the Caribbean, with a sprinkle of Anything Goes.
2100 N Hwy 360, Suite 700, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
