Grits & Some 437 N Magnolia St.

Entree

Avocado Toast

$5.99

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Cereal (adult)

$4.99

Don't Tell Mama

$4.99

Magnolia Masterpiece Combo

$9.99

Pancakes

$5.99

Sausage Casserole

$6.49

Yogurt + Fruit + Granola

$5.49

Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$4.99

Biscuit Basket

$4.99

Biscuit

$1.50

Egg(s)

Grits

$4.99

Cheese Grits

$5.99

Fruit Bowl

$2.99

Pancake

$2.00

Chocolate Covered Bacon

$6.00

Kids

Don't Tell Mama Jr.

$4.99

Cereal

$4.99

Mini Pancakes + Bacon

$4.99

1+1+1+Fruit

$5.99

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Cold Tea Sweet/Unsweet

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00

Whole Bean Coffee

$14.99

Stickers

$3.95

LobLolly

Grit Bowl

$6.00

Egg & Sausage Casserole

$6.50

Chocolate Bacon

$7.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

coke zero

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

dr. pepper

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small Family Owned dedicated breakfast restaurant with homemade from scratch recipes and great service. You will feel like you are at home.

Location

437 N Magnolia St., Laurel, MS 39440

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

