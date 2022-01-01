Grits & Some 437 N Magnolia St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
A small Family Owned dedicated breakfast restaurant with homemade from scratch recipes and great service. You will feel like you are at home.
Location
437 N Magnolia St., Laurel, MS 39440
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
4.6 • 572
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30 Petal, MS 39465
View restaurant