Gritz N' Wafflez 1243 S. Alvarado St, Unit B1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We bring the SOUTH to LA
Location
1243 S. Alvarado St, Unit B1, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PORTOBANCO'S RESTAURANT - 1225 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90006
No Reviews
1225 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90006 Los Angeles, CA 90006
View restaurant