Grizzaffi Coffee Catering 708 Telephone rd suite E

No reviews yet

708 Telephone rd suite E

houston, TX 77023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Coffee

Nitro Cold brew

$6.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Coffee Float

$8.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Au Lait

$4.00

7.00

$7.00

Blended

Smoothie

$6.00

Frappe

$6.00

Frozen Hot Coco

$6.00

Sodas/ Cream Sodas

1

$3.00

2

$6.00

3

$9.00

4

$12.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Popcorn

Small

$3.00

Medium

$5.00

Cotton Candy

1

$4.00

2

$8.00

3

$12.00

4

$16.00

Lemonade

Reg Lemonade

$4.00

flav lemonade

$5.00

Horchata

1

$4.00

2

$8.00

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.00

Ice Teas

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Unsweet

$4.00

Bottled Water

1

$2.00

2

$4.00

3

$6.00

4

$8.00

Cold pressed Juice

1

$6.00

2

$12.00

3

$18.00

Chips

1

$1.50

2

$3.00

Gelato

1 Gelato

$6.00

2 Gelato

$12.00

3 Gelato

$18.00

Float

1

$8.00

2

$8.00

Snack/fruit

1

$2.00

2

$4.00

3

$6.00

Cup Ice

1 cup

$1.00

2 cup

$2.00

test

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

708 Telephone rd suite E, houston, TX 77023

Directions

