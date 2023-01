Grizzly Bite, Llc 4301 Nelson St

Mt Hough (Hangover) Hash

$17.00

Corned Beef Brisket Hash Sculpted into an Ancient Volcano with Two Eggs Nestled into the Crater Just Like Crystal Lake! Lava (Hot Sauce) and Ketchup Provided so You Can Complete Your Masterpiece. Served with a Biscuit and Yes, You Can Add Gravy! If this doesn't Fix You Up, Ask Hugh for the "Special" Coffee!