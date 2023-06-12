Main picView gallery

Grizzly Ranch Golf Club

review star

No reviews yet

276 Fox Sparrow

Portola, CA 96122

FOOD

BREAKFAST

GRIZZLY BURRITO

$14.00

Two eggs, bacon, sausage or smoked ham, shredded cheese, homestyle potatoes with diced peppers.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$14.00

Bagel, Croissant or Gluten-free bread. Two eggs, choice of cheese.

2x2 BREAKFAST

$14.00

SALMON LOX

$12.00

Smoked salmon filet on a bagel with cream cheese. Sprinkled with dill seasoning.

QUINOA

$10.00

4 oz scoop topped with mixed fruit. Sprinkled with brown sugar & honey, splash of almond milk.

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE

$5.00

BURGERS

GRIZZLY BURGER

$18.00

1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and choice of cheese.

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$18.00

1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with grilled onion, blue cheese crumbles and arugula.

WESTERN BBQ BURGER

$18.00

1/3 lb wagyu beef patty topped with fried onion rings, bacon, BBQ and choice of cheese.

SANDWICHES

BRISKET FRENCH DIP

$16.00

Thinly sliced smoked brisket, stacked on a hoagie roll, au jus and choice of cheese.

BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.00

Thinly sliced smoked brisket on a brioche bun with onion, pickle and BBQ sauce.

REUBEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Smoked Pastrami, Swiss cheese & sauerkraut on toasted marble rye bread.

TURKEY PESTO SANDWICH

$16.00

Smoked turkey, tomato, spinach and fress mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bun.

SALADS

SPRING SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, feta cheese, light bacon vinaigrette drizzle. Add smoked salmon or chicken.

ROMAINE WEDGE

$14.00

Creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes and red onions.

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan.

APPETIZER

JUMBO WINGS

$13.00

6 wings BBQ or HOT

MUSHROOM VERONIQUE

$15.00

Five button mushrooms stuffed with green grapes, cream cheese and parmesan cheese.

DESSERTS

PHILLY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$9.00

Choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

AFFAGATO

$7.00

Shot of espresso poured over vanilla ice cream.

SIDES

FRIES

$5.00

TATOR TOTS

$5.00

SALAD

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$5.00

TAHOE BAR

$4.00

TRAIL MIX

$4.00

CHIPS

$3.00

CANDY BAR

$3.00

DRINKS

BEER

DOMESTIC BEER

$6.00

IMPORT BEER

$8.00

6 PACK

$28.00

BEER PITCHER

$25.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

LONG DRINK

$7.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

CUCUMBER COOLER

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

GREENS IN REG

$12.00

GRIZZLY SOUR

$12.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$18.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

MARTINI

$16.00

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

TRANSFUSION

$12.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$12.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$8.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

$11.00

GIN

$11.00

RUM

$11.00

TEQUILA

$11.00

WHISKEY

$11.00

SCOTCH

$11.00

COGNAC

$11.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLUE

$40.00

HERRADURA LEGEND

$30.00

WINE

HOUSE WINE

$11.00

CANNED WINE

$15.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

MIMOSA BOTTOMLESS

$20.00

CORKAGE

$15.00

NA BEVERAGE

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

GATORADE

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

TURN

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$13.00

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$14.00

Diced celery, fresh cracked pepper, mayo mixed with wild caught albacore tuna.

BLT WRAP

$13.00

Flour tortilla, mayo, smoked bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomatoes.

HOT DOG

$8.00

All beef hot dog on brioche bun

BOX LUNCH

$15.00
