Grizzly's Pub & Grill - Two Rivers
3312 Lincoln Ave
Two Rivers, WI 54241
Main Menu
Sandwiches
- Blue Gill Sandwich
Sandwich includes tartar, lettuce, tomato, and cheese$10.00
- Chicken Marinara
Marinated Chicken topped with pizza marinara; served on a hoagie bun$12.00
- Chicken Sandwich$7.00
- Grilled Cheese
Chef Poe's Way: Honey Mustard, Mayo, Bacon, and smoked Gouda; Renee's Way: Add shaved Philly Meat, Honey Mustard, Bacon, Gouda and Cheddar Cheese$5.00
- Grilled Chicken Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with cheese, fried mushrooms, fried onions, and bacon. Served on Texas Toast$10.00
- Grizzly's Cheesesteak
Shaved Philly Meat sauteed with bacon, jalapeno, and onion. Served on a hogie bun with melted Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.$12.00
- Haddock Sandwich
Sandwich includes tartar, lettuce, tomato, and cheese$12.00
- Perch Sandwich
Sandwich includes tartar, lettuce, tomato, and cheese$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Philly Meat sauteed with onion and green peppers. Served on a hoagie bun with melted Mozzarella Cheese$11.00
- Ribeye Steak Sandwich
8oz ribeye steak served on a hoagie bun$18.00
- Zesty Chicken Sandwich$10.00
- Pork Steak Sandwich$10.00
- BYO Philly$9.00
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger Double
2 Burger Pattys topped with cheese and bacon$14.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Single
1/3# Cheeseburger topped with cheese and bacon$10.00
- Cowboy Burger Double
2 Burger Patties topped with onion strings and bourbon BBQ Sauce$13.00
- Cowboy Burger Single
1/3# Burger patty topped with onion strings and bourbon BBQ sauce; Served on a Semmel Bun$9.00
- Double Grizzly Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/3# burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles$14.00
- Double Patty Melt
2 Burger Pattys topped with melted cheese, onions, and mushrooms$15.00
- Double Plain Cheeseburger$13.00
- Double Plain Hamburger$12.00
- Grizzly Deluxe Cheeseburger
1/3# burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles$10.00
- Kodiak Steak Burger Single
1/3# Burger Patty topped with shaved ribeye steak, fried mushrooms, fried onions, a few jalapeno rings, and bourbon BBQ sauce$14.00
- Patty Melt Single
1/3# Burger topped with melted cheese, mushrooms, and onions$11.00
- Single Plain Cheeseburger$9.00
- Single Plain Hamburger$8.00
- Jalapeno Popper Bacon Burger$12.00
Appetizers
- Banana Pepper Rings$7.00
- Breaded Pickle Spears
6 pc deep fried pickle basket$8.00
- Carnival Curds
Cheese Curds topped with sea salt and caramel$10.00
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- Chicken Sandwich$7.00
- Chicken Tenders
4 Pc Chicken Tender$9.00
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
- Homemade Chips$6.00
- Jalapeno Rings$7.00
- Jr Chicken Tender Basket
2 Tenders, Choice of ff or onion strings$8.00
- Karnes Ride or Die Fries
Shaved Philly Cheesesteak served over french fries, topped with green onions, green peppers, onion, and bacon$14.00
- Lg French Fries$6.00
- Lg Onion Strings$6.00
- Pepperoni Bread
Garlic Bread topped with pepperoni and marinara$8.00
- Sm French Fries$4.00
- Sm Onion Strings$4.00
- Sour Cream & Chive Potato Wedges$6.00
Steaks
Specials
- Beer Cheese Burger
1/3# patty topped with bacon, sauteed onions, cheese curds, smothered with homemade beer cheese$12.00
- Black and Blue Burger
1/3# patty topped with bleu cheese, muenster cheese, bacon, and sauteed onions$12.00
- Mini Loaded Drink$20.00
- Prime Rib Sandwich
Smoked Prime Rib Served on a hoagie bun topped with Dman Sauce$18.00
- Smoked Chicken
Smoked 1/2 Chicken with choice of potato$22.00
- Smoked Prime Rib
Petite Cut 8oz, Junior Cut 12oz, Queen Cut 16oz, King Cut 20oz, Grizzly Cut 28oz
- Tenderloin Sandwich
Tenderloin topped with mushrooms, onions, garlic, crumble bleu cheese, and customer choice of additional cheese$15.00
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$12.00
Pizza
- BBQ Bacon Chicken
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, chicken, bacon, onion$19.00
- BYO Pizza$15.00
- Grizzly's Super Special
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions$24.00
- Grizzly's Supreme
Pepperoni, Sausage, canned mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives$22.00
- Hula Bear
Ham Pineapple$18.00
- Kodiak
Shaved Philly Meat, fresh mushrooms, onion, maple bourbon BBQ$26.00
- Meatlovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, ground beef$23.00
- Predator
Meatlovers with extra cheese, onion, black olives, jalapenos, canned mushrooms$28.00
- Veggie Jubilee
Tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onion, green pepper$19.00
Bar
Liquor
- Tito's$4.00
- Grey Goose$4.00
- Ketel One$4.00
- Rail Vodka$3.00
- Goodboy$4.00
- Absolut$4.00
- UV Red$3.00
- UV Blue$3.00
- Tito's DBL$6.00
- Grey Goose DBL$6.00
- Ketel One DBL$6.00
- Rail Vodka DBL$4.00
- Goodboy DBL$6.00
- Absolut DBL$6.00
- UV Red DBL$4.00
- UV Blue DBL$4.00
- Indoggo$4.00
- Roku Gin$6.00
- Rail Gin$3.00
- Jinro$4.00
- Indoggo DBL$6.00
- Roku Gin DBL$8.00
- Rail Gin DBL$4.00
- Jinro DBL$6.00
- Malibu$3.00
- Bacardi$4.00
- Bacardi Limon$4.00
- Captain Morgan$3.00
- Bacardi Raspberry$4.00
- Malibu DBL$5.00
- Bacardi DBL$5.00
- Bacardi Limon DBL$5.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$4.00
- Bacardi Raspberry DBL$5.00
- Coramino Gold$4.00
- 1800 Coconut$5.00
- Don Julio Blanco$8.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Coramino Silver$4.00
- Teremana Reposado$5.00
- Teremana Blanco$5.00
- Coramino Gold DBL$6.00
- 1800 Coconut DBL$7.00
- Coramino Silver DBL$6.00
- Teremana Reposado DBL$7.00
- Teremana Blanco DBL$7.00
- Chattanooga Rye$7.00
- Makers Mark$4.00
- Jack Bonded Rye$6.00
- Windsor Apple$4.00
- Rail Whiskey$3.00
- Crown Royal$5.00
- Crown Apple$5.00
- Jack Apple$5.00
- Jameson$4.00
- Jameson Orange$4.00
- Canadian Club$4.00
- Seagrams 7$4.00
- Limousin Rye$10.00
- Curvball$5.00
- Proper 12 Apple$4.00
- Mount Royal$4.00
- Chattanooga Cask$8.00
- Makers Mark DBL$7.00
- Windsor Apple DBL$7.00
- Rail Whiskey DBL$4.00
- Crown Royal DBL$8.00
- Crown Apple DBL$8.00
- Jack Apple DBL$8.00
- Jameson DBL$6.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$6.00
- Canadian Club DBL$6.00
- Seagrams 7 DBL$6.00
- Curvball DBL$7.00
- Proper 12 Apple DBL$6.00
- Mount Royal DBL$6.00
- Chattanooga Cask DBL$8.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon$4.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$6.00
- Yellowstone$10.00
- Jim Beam Bourbon DBL$6.00
- Bulleit Bourbon DBL$10.00
- Copper & Kings Brandy$8.00
- Blackberry Brandy$3.00
- Midori$3.00
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Dr. Mcgillicuddy Mint$3.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$3.00
- Dr. Mcgillicuddy Raw Vanilla$3.00
- Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry$3.00
- Jagermeister$4.00
- Dekuyper Butterscotch$3.00
- Dekuyper Sour Apple$3.00
- Appalachian Butter Pecan$4.00
- Baileys$3.00
- Kahlua$3.00
- Moonshine$4.00
- Dr. Mcgillicuddy Butterscotch$3.00
- Rumchata$4.00
- Amaretto$3.00
- Disaronno$5.00
- Blackberry Brandy DBL$5.00
- Midori DBL$5.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$6.00
Cocktails
- Baja Blast$8.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Clamdigger$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Green Dublin$7.00
- Green Lagoon$7.00
- Jello Shots$1.00
- Jolly Apple$7.00
- Kentucky Mule$9.00
- Kraken$7.00
- Kraken Fishbowl$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Midori Sour$7.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Rye Manhattan$8.00
- Screw Driver$7.00
- Summer Breeze$7.00
- Tequila Manhattan$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$5.00
- White Russian$7.00
Beer
- Bud Light$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Busch Light$3.00
- Capital Amber$4.00
- Carbless$5.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$4.00
- High Noon$5.00
- Michelobe Ultra$3.00
- Miller High Life$3.00
- Miller Light$3.00
- Old Style$3.00
- PBR$3.00
- Shiner Bock$4.00
- Spotted Cow$4.00
- Two Stall$4.00
- White Claw$4.00
- Cutwater White Russian$5.00
- Hamms$1.00
- Happy Thursday Blk Cherry$5.00
- Happy Thursday Mango$5.00
- Happy Thursday Pineapple$5.00
- Happy Thursday Strawberry$5.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$5.00
- High Noon Cranberry$5.00
- Jakes Malt Lemonade$3.00
- Stillmank Oktoberfest$4.00
- Surfside$5.00
- White Claw Blackberry$4.00
- White Claw Mango$4.00
Wine
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Baumeister Refill$2.00
- Baumeister Root Beer$3.00
- Bud Zero$3.00
- Chocolate Oat Milk$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Sprite$2.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Lemonade$2.00
- Mello Yello$2.00
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Oat Milk$2.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Peroni$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Seltzer$1.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Squirt$2.00
- Sundrop$3.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3312 Lincoln Ave, Two Rivers, WI 54241