Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill Willmar

No reviews yet

2207 1st Street South

Willmar, MN 56201

Starters

Hot Artichoke Dip

Hot Artichoke Dip

$11.99

A creamy blend of artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese and Parmesan cheese, Served with grilled bread and chips.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.99

Breaded cheddar cheese curds served w/ choice of dipping sauce

Wood-Roasted Quesadillas

Wood-Roasted Quesadillas

$11.99

Spit-roasted chicken, melted cheese, onions, peppers, jalapeños and tomatoes in fresh-grilled tortillas. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa.

Texas Egg Rolls

Texas Egg Rolls

$11.99

Made from scratch, crispy egg roll stuffed with pulled pork, cabbage, carrots, and a touch of BBQ sauce. Served with our tangy mustard sauce.

Grizzly Skins- Half

Grizzly Skins- Half

$7.99

Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon, served with our seasoned sour cream

Grizzly Skins- Full

Grizzly Skins- Full

$10.99

Potato wedges loaded with cheese and bacon, served with our seasoned sour cream

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.99

Fresh shrimp tossed in Thai chili sauce. Served with grilled fresh pineapple.

Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

Hand Breaded Boneless Wings

$12.99

hand breaded boneless wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese

Wood-Fired Wings

Wood-Fired Wings

$15.99

bone in wings with choice of sauces and ranch or blue cheese

$10.99

Crispy beer battered onion rings

Cheese Fries

$12.99

Salads and Soups

Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad

Applewood Bacon & Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.99

Rotisserie smoked fajita chicken or grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions and roasted corn on top of crisp romaine with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans and chipotle ranch.

Garden Starter Salad

Garden Starter Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato, croutons, cheese, and choice of dressing

Caesar Starter Salad

Caesar Starter Salad

$5.99

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and herb Caesar dressing

Goat Cheese & Pepita Starter Salad

Goat Cheese & Pepita Starter Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, craisins, pepitas, and goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, Nashville hot chicken, tomatoes, corn salsa, bacon, and pickles, with our house made tequila lime dressing

Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$11.99

Fresh romaine, diced apples, toasted pecans, grapes, and blue cheese crumbles, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh romaine, wood-roasted chicken, tomatoes, bacon, cucmbers, cheddar jack cheese, carrots, toasted pecans, and ranch dressing.

Soup of Day-Cup

Soup of Day-Cup

$4.49

Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day

$6.49

Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day

Chicken Wild Rice - Cup

Chicken Wild Rice - Cup

$4.49

Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.

$6.49

Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.

Southwest Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, with choice of grilled chicken or seasoned taco Beef, pico de gallo, black olives, shredded cheese, sauteed peppers & onions. w/ chipotle ranch

LG Goat Cheese & Pepita

$5.99

Mixed greens, craisins, pepitas, and goat cheese, with blood orange vinaigrette

Favorites

Add any Starter Salad for $3.99
Bear Creek Pasta

Bear Creek Pasta

$15.99

Angel hair pasta, wood-roasted chicken, bacon and sautéed mushrooms, tossed with Dijon-honey or Parmesan cream pasta, topped with Cheddar-Jack and Mozzarella cheese, baked to a golden brown.

House Made Mac & Cheese

House Made Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with toasted breadcrumbs and scallions.

Nashville Mac & Cheese

Nashville Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with Nashville Hot breaded chicken.

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Our house made macaroni & cheese topped with BBQ brisket.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Tender chicken filets hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our house made coleslaw and your choice of one side.

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

Peppers and onions with your choice of steak, wood-roasted chicken or grilled chicken. Served with tortillas, lettuce, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and tomatoes.

BBQ Burnt Ends Brisket Platter

BBQ Burnt Ends Brisket Platter

$18.99

Tender pieces of beef brisket seared and caramelized with our house made BBQ sauce and topped with fried onion straws. Served over smashed potatoes with cheese sauce and scallions

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$19.99

Fresh hand cut Atlantic Salmon seasoned and grilled with olive oil. Served with Side Steam vegetables and Parmesan pasta. Chose simply grilled or blackened topped with citrus rum sauce.

Crisp beer battered walleye served with waffle fries, creamy coleslaw.

Wood Smoked Rotisserie

Add any Starter Salad for $3.99
Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Half-Rack

Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Half-Rack

$22.99

Tender baby back ribs smoked for hours and basted with our sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.

Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

Grizzly's Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$29.99

Tender baby back ribs smoked for hours and basted with our sweet and smoky house made BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$16.99

Fresh chicken seasoned with our special rub and wood-roasted. Served with your choice of one side.

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken- White

Quarter Rotisserie Chicken- White

$14.99

Fresh chicken seasoned with our special rub and wood-roasted. Served with your choice of one side.

Ribs & Chicken

Ribs & Chicken

$25.99

1/2 rack of Grizzly’s baby back ribs served with 1/4 Grizzly’s famous wood-roasted chicken (choose white or dark meat). Served with your choice of one side and house made coleslaw.

Premium Cut Steaks

All Premium Cut Steaks come with your choice of a cup of soup or starter salad AND your choice of one side

Tenderloin Medallions

$26.99

Two seasoned and grilled tenderloin medallions, topped with house-made bourbon sauce and sauteed mushrooms. *

Wood-Fired House Sirloin

Wood-Fired House Sirloin

$19.99

A half pound **, USDA choice, aged and seasoned top sirloin *

Lodge Ribeye

Lodge Ribeye

$32.99

14oz** USDA choice premium ribeye steak aged for 28 days, then grilled on our wood-fired broiler. *

Skillet Flat Iron Steak

Skillet Flat Iron Steak

$21.99

A half-pound** USDA choice flat iron steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and peppers. *

Burgers

A 6oz** grilled fresh beef patty served on a buttered and toasted bun with your choice of one side.
Jalapeño Smoked Cheddar Burger

Jalapeño Smoked Cheddar Burger

$13.99

Jalapeño, smoked Cheddar cheese and bacon infused into a fresh ground beef patty. Layered with pickles, fried onions and spicy mayo served on a grilled pretzel bun.

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

$12.99

Double Wisconsin American cheese, grilled onions, sliced pickles and Grizzly's burger sauce.

Brown Sugar Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Burger

Brown Sugar Bacon & Smoked Cheddar Burger

$14.99

House made cinnamon brown sugar bacon combined with smoked cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce

Sandwiches & Tacos

All sandwiches & Tacos are served with your choice of one side.
BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Wood-roasted pork topped with sweet & smoky BBQ sauce and fried pickles.

Carolina Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Wood-roasted pork topped with sweet & tangy mustard sauce and coleslaw

Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom

Steak, Cheese, & Mushroom

$16.99

Grilled Chunks of flat iron steak and fresh sauteed mushrooms topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses on a grilled ciabatta hoagie.

Spicy Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grizzly's wood-roasted chicken, spicy veggies, jalapeño peppers, pepper jack cheese, and spicy mayo on a toasted pretzel bun.

Chicken Avocado & Bacon Sandwich

Chicken Avocado & Bacon Sandwich

$14.99

Grizzly's wood-roasted chicken, fresh avocado, thick-cut bacon, provolone cheese, ranch dressing, tomato, and spring mix, served on a grilled brioche bun.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Tacos filled with rotisserie chicken, black beans, roasted corn salsa, pico, lettuce, and chipotle ranch.

Fried walleye with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, and pico de gallo

Walleye Tacos- Blackened

Walleye Tacos- Blackened

$14.99

Blackened walleye with cabbage, mozzarella cheese, tartar sauce, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Tacos filled with fried shrimp, mozzarella cheese, Thai chili sauce, chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, cabbage, and cilantro lime sour cream

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.99

Choose one topping.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$5.99

A molted brownie cake filled with chocolate topped with whipped cream, and drizzled with chocolate.

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$1.95

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$2.50

Side Items

French Fries (side)

$3.99
French Fries (Basket)

French Fries (Basket)

$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries (basket)

Sweet Potato Fries (basket)

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries (side)

$5.99
Fresh Vegetables (Side)

Fresh Vegetables (Side)

$3.99
Smashed Potatoes

Smashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99
Cheesy Hash Browns

Cheesy Hash Browns

$3.99

Waffle Fries (side)

$5.99
Waffle Fries (Basket)

Waffle Fries (Basket)

$8.99
Parmesan Pasta (side)

Parmesan Pasta (side)

$3.99
Coleslaw (side)

Coleslaw (side)

$3.99

Sm Sauce

$0.50

Lg Sauce

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Onion Rings (Side)

$6.99
Chicken Wild Rice - Cup

Chicken Wild Rice - Cup

$4.49

Our famous chicken and wild rice soup served with fresh bread.

Soup of Day-Cup

Soup of Day-Cup

$4.49

Please call location to inquire about the Soup of the Day

Kids 👶

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Mac

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Specials

Whole Chicken TO GO

$16.99

*

Some Food Safety Agencies advise that eating raw or under cooked meat, poultry, eggs, or seafood poses a health risk to everyone, but especially to the elderly, children under 4, pregnant women, and other highly susceptible individuals with compromised immune systems.

**

The weights listed for various menu items are precooked weights, and are not exact as the weights and portions can vary based on preparation and cooking.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Food From Scratch

2207 1st Street South, Willmar, MN 56201

