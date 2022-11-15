Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Groove Burgers

956 Reviews

$

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510

Athens, GA 30606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
BUILD YOUR OWN
GROOVE BURGER

CURBSIDE PICK UP

START CURBSIDE ORDER HERE

CLICK HERE to enter car make and color for curbside pickup.

SHAKES AND SWEETS

Hand-dipped shakes made the old fashioned way

BROWNIE AND ICE CREAM

$4.99

CHOC/PNUT SHAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.99

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.99

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.99

APPS

10 WINGS

$12.99

15 WINGS

$18.99

20 WINGS

$23.99

6 WINGS

$8.99

FRIED CURDS

$7.99

hand-breaded fresh cheese curds deep fried and served with a side of ranch for dipping.

FRIED PICKLES

$7.99

with buttermilk spicy ranch

PORTABELLA FRIES

$7.99

fresh cut portabella caps breaded and fried golden brown. Served with a side of Russian dressing

POUTINE

$6.99

fresh cut fries topped with cheese curds, caramelized onions & a rich brown herb gravy

SAUSAGE BALLS

$7.99

house-made sausage & extra Sharp cheddar baked golden brown, served with stone-ground maple mustard sauce

SWEET CHIP APP

$6.99

covered with a gorgonzola sauce

BURGERS

fresh, never frozen, all beef patties. Served on yeast buns. Wheat buns and gluten free buns are available upon request. Add a fried egg for 1.00 to any burger

BUILD YOUR OWN

$8.49

BELLA

$9.49

slices of sautéed portabella mushrooms, creamy Havarti cheese, Groove sauce, bibb lettuce & tomatoes

FIRECRACKER

$9.49

fried jalapenos, spicy ranch & pepperjack cheese

GORG AND ONION

$9.49

gorgonzola, caramelized onion, thick smoked bacon, & groove sauce

GROOVE BURGER

$9.49

thick smoked bacon, Groove sauce, house pickles, caramelized onions, bibb lettuce, tomatoes & a thick slice of extra sharp cheddar cheese

PIMENTO

$9.49

pimento cheese, bacon & groove sauce

SOUTHERN BOY

$9.49

house-made BBQ sauce, thick cut sharp cheddar, smoked bacon & house pickles on the side

STANDARD

$9.49

lettuce, tomato, house pickles, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup, & double American cheese

STEAKHOUSE

$9.49

caramelized onions, bacon, gorgonzola sauce, havarti cheese, an onion ring and housemade steak sauce

TACO BURGER

$9.49

taco seasoned burger with spicy ranch, pepperjack, lettuce tomato and a dollop of guacamole

BRATWURST BURGER

$9.49

Bratwurst seasoned burger, with Russian Dressing, Havarti cheese and sauerkraut.

SANDWICHES

BUFFALO FR PORK CHOP

$9.49

fried boneless pork chop with crystal hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing. served on a buttered toasted yeast roll

CHICKEN CUTLET

$9.49

Italian breaded chicken cutlets, fresh mozzarella, house-made pesto & tomato. Served on a sub roll

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.49

grilled chicken with poblano peppers, sweet onions, Havarti cheese & groove sauce served on a toasted philly roll

FR CHICK SAND

$9.49

hand breaded fried chicken breast served on a butter-toasted yeast bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo

GR CHICK SAND

$9.49

on a yeast roll with Bibb lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles & mayo

GROOVE PHILLY

$9.49

fresh sliced sirloin with poblano peppers, sweet onions, Havarti cheese & groove sauce served on a toasted philly roll

HUNTER

$9.49

Greek seasoned chicken, pickled shallots, lettuce, Havarti, and tzatziki sauce served on a sub roll

ITALIAN BEEF

$9.49

thinly sliced Italian beef, spicy giardiniera, Havarti cheese, served on a sub roll with a side of aujus

PIMENTO FR CHICKEN

$9.49

hand breaded fried chicken breast served on a butter-toasted yeast bun with pimento cheese, bacon and groove sauce

STEAK SANDWICH

$9.49

fresh sliced sirloin served with horseradish aioli, sautéed portabella mushrooms, carmelized onions, and Havarti cheese

ROAST BEEF PO-BOY

$9.49

SALADS

APPLE NUT SALAD

$9.49

bibb lettuce, Apples, toasted nuts, craisins & gorgonzola cheese

CAPRESE SALAD

$9.49

bibb lettuce with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

COBB SALAD

$9.49

bibb lettuce with tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, bacon, boiled egg

HOUSE SALAD

$9.49

bibb lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar & boiled egg

SPECIALS

MEAT AND 1 SIDE

$10.99

Pick a protein and one side item.

MEAT AND 2 SIDES

$12.99

Pick a protein and 2 side items.

SIDES ONLINE

FRIES

$4.99

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

SWEET POTATO HOME FRIES

$4.99

ASPARAGUS

$4.99

BROCCOLI

$4.99

FRIED OKRA

$4.99

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.99

SIDE APPLE NUT

$4.99

SIDE CAPRESE

$4.99

SIDE COBB

$4.99

SIDE POUTINE

$4.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

STREET CORN

$4.99

SWEET CHIPS

$4.99

APPLES

$2.99

KIDS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.99

KIDS BURGER

$5.99

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS TURKEY BURGER

$5.99

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.49

DIET PEPSI

$2.49

SWEET TEA

$2.49

UNSWEET TEA

$2.49

DR PEPPER

$2.49

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.49

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

GINGER ALE

$2.49

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.49

ROOT BEER

$2.49

SIERRA MIST

$2.49

CHEERWINE

$2.49

CAKES BY SWEETIE PIE

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$5.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A specialty burger and sandwich shop, serving up housemade food.

Website

Location

1791 Oconee Connector Suite 510, Athens, GA 30606

Directions

Gallery
Groove Burgers image
Groove Burgers image
Groove Burgers image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Marti’s at Midday
orange star4.8 • 320
1280 Prince Ave ATHENS, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
White Tiger Gourmet
orange star4.6 • 806
217 Hiawassee Ave Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Roe Market
orange starNo Reviews
100 S Broad Street Monroe, GA 30655
View restaurantnext
LR BURGER
orange starNo Reviews
202 E Spring Street Monroe, GA 30655
View restaurantnext
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille - 55 freedom parkway #103
orange starNo Reviews
55 freedom parkway #103 hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Hot Rod's Diner
orange star5.0 • 1
208 Village Circle Social Circle, GA 30025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Athens

Last Resort Grill
orange star4.5 • 2,813
174-184 West Clayton Street Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
The Place - Athens
orange star4.6 • 1,446
229 E Broad St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Trappeze Pub
orange star4.1 • 948
269 N Hull Street Unit 6 Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
South Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.5 • 900
247 E Washington St Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Brett's Casual American
orange star4.7 • 828
3190 atlanta hwy Athens, GA 30606
View restaurantnext
White Tiger Gourmet
orange star4.6 • 806
217 Hiawassee Ave Athens, GA 30601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Athens
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston