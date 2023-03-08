Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grooves of Houston 2300 Pierce St

No reviews yet

2300 Pierce St

Houston, TX 77003

Call

Hours

Directions

Food Menu

Appetizers

Fried Shrimp Mac 'n Cheese Balls

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Salmon Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Triangles

$12.00

Boudin Balls

$12.00

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00

Nachos (Beef)

$12.00

Beef Boudin Egg Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Salmon Egg Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Egg Rolls

$17.00Out of stock

Nachos (Chicken)

$12.00

Salads

Tropical Salad

$15.00

Mixed field greens, cucumbers, mandarin oranges, pineapple chunks, craisins, glazed pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, & your choice of available dressings

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken over a bed of mixed field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, & bacon

House Salad

$6.00

Handhelds

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

BLT

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Seafood Burrito

$15.00

Specialties

Pineapple Bowl

$25.00

Flirt after work

$35.00

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Catfish Tenders

$12.00

Wing Basket

$16.00

Gulf Coast Shrimp

$17.00

Platters

Appetizer Platter

$35.00

Wing Platter

$35.00

Seafood Platter

$40.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Queso

$3.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bourbon Sauce

$0.75

Henny Sauce

$0.75

Lemon Pepper Sauce

$0.75

XXX Asian Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ginger Lime Dressing

$0.75

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Mango Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Remoulade Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Groovy Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Groovy Mild Sauce

$0.75

Mild Thai Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Thai Saice

$0.75

Creole Sauce

$5.00

Marinara Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolute Lime

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$11.00

Ciroc Apple

$11.00

Ciroc Coconut

$11.00

Ciroc Mango

$11.00

Ciroc Passion

$11.00

Ciroc Peach

$11.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$11.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$11.00

Ciroc Summer Citrus

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Twenty Grand Gold

$9.00

Ciroc Vanilla

$11.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Amsterdam

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$20.00

DBL Absolute Lime

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Ciroc

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Passion

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Passion

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$22.00

DBL Ciroc Summer Citrus

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Twenty Grand Gold

$18.00

DBL Ciroc Vanilla

$22.00

DBL Stoli

$20.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$20.00

DBL Amsterdam

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$18.00

Gin

$1 Gin & Tonic

$1.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$22.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$22.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Appleton

$9.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Barcardi Limon

$11.00

Meyers

$10.00

Cruzan

$9.00

Cruzan Banana

$9.00

Cruzan Coconut

$9.00

Cruzan Mango

$9.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$9.00

Cruzan Strawberry

$9.00

Legend Peach Rum

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mohawk 151

$9.00

Sugar Island Run

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Appleton

$18.00

DBL Bacardi

$22.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

DBL Barcardi Limon

$22.00

DBL Meyers

$20.00

DBL Cruzan

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Banana

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Coconut

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Mango

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Pineapple

$18.00

DBL Cruzan Strawberry

$18.00

DBL Legend Peach Rum

$18.00

DBL Malibu

$20.00

DBL Mohawk 151

$18.00

DBL Sugar Island Run

$18.00

Tequila

$1 Tequila Shot

$1.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00Out of stock

Teremana Anejo

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$12.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Clase Azul

$26.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$20.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$24.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$28.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$26.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Teremana Anejo

$24.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$22.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$24.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Silver

$24.00

DBL Avion Silver

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Repo

$28.00Out of stock

Whiskey

$1 Bourbon & Coke

$1.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Crown

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Peach

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Crown Black

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Daniel Honey

$10.00

Jack Daniel Fire

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Bernhein Whisky

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Crown

$22.00

DBL Crown Apple

$22.00

DBL Crown Peach

$22.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$22.00

DBL Jim Beam

$20.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$22.00

DBL Crown Black

$22.00

DBL Jameson

$22.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00Out of stock

DBL Jack Daniel Honey

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniel Fire

$18.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$24.00

DBL Bernhein Whisky

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars White Label

$11.00

Chivas

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$22.00

DBL Chivas

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$22.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$12.00

Dusse

$12.00

Martell VS

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Martell VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Dusse

$24.00

DBL Martell VS

$20.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$28.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$22.00

DBL Hennessy VSOP

$24.00

DBL Martell VSOP

$24.00

DBL Remy 1738

$36.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Melon Liqueur

$5.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Strawberry Liqueur

$5.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00Out of stock

Jagermeister

$9.00

Hypnotic

$11.00

RumChata

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Baily's Irish Cream

$9.00

X-Rated

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Melon Liqueur

$10.00

DBL Chambord

$18.00

DBL Cointreau

$18.00

DBL Strawberry Liqueur

$10.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$10.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$10.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$24.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Hypnotic

$22.00

DBL RumChata

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Baily's Irish Cream

$18.00

DBL X-Rated

$18.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$14.00

DBL Butterscotch

$10.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$10.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Blue Hawaiin

$12.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

French Connection

$14.00

Groovy Tonic

$5.00

Hennessy Rita

$14.00

Frozen Hurricane

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa Glass

$3.00

Mimosa Carafe

$12.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Incredible Hulk

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sweet Tart

$12.00

First Lady

$12.00

Halle Berry

$14.00

My President is Black

$14.00

Hennydrop

$14.00

Cinnamon Apple Jack

$14.00

Green Apple Jolly Rancher

$12.00

D'USSÉ Peach Tea

$14.00Out of stock

The Code

$14.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Toasted Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Hennessy Sidecar

$15.00

Maker's Mule

$12.00

Category 5 Groovycane

$12.00

Groovy Green Mist

$14.00

Royal Rita

$14.00

Perfect Patron Margarita

$12.00

Avion Groovy Rita

$12.00

Dirty Goose

$12.00

Groovy Punch

$12.00

Smooth Groove

$17.00

Sapphire Bramble

$12.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Skittles

$18.00

French 75

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tokyo Tea

$13.00

Top Shelf Blue MF

$16.00

Green Tea Drink

$12.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Mimosa Tower

$75.00

Blue MF

$14.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Shots

4 Horseman

$12.00

5 Star General

$15.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Kami Kazi

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Star Fucker

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple Shot

$10.00

Water Moccasin

$10.00

Woo Woo

$8.00

Frozens

Frose'

$7.00

Frozen Hurricane

$7.00

Frozen Rita

$7.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum

$6.00

Bud Light Lime

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00

Shiner

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Beer Buckets

Bud Lt Bucket

$25.00

Budweiser Bucket

$25.00

Bud Lt Platinum Bucket

$35.00

Coors Light Bucket

$25.00

Corona Bucket

$35.00

Dos XX

$35.00

Heineken Bucket

$35.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$25.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$25.00

Modelo Bucket

$35.00

Red Stripe Bucket

$35.00

Shiner Bucket

$35.00

Stella Bucket

$35.00

Wine

Red Wine

GLS Merlot

$6.00

GLS Cabernet

$6.00

BTL Merlot

$40.00

BTL Cabernet

$40.00

White Wine

GLS Moscato

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

BTL Moscato

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Rose

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$40.00

Champagne

GLS House Champagne

$6.00

BTL House Champagne

$40.00

BTL Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

BTL Moet Rose

$200.00

BTL Moet Ice

$200.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$375.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

OJ

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ozarka

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2300 Pierce St, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

