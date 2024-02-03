Woodland - Reservations & Food Selection
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Groton Hill Music Center is a 126,000 square foot music education and performance destination. Our home features 2 world-class performance halls, acoustically-tuned for a warm, vibrant sound, dining at the Woodland Room, and other flexible learning, performing, and hospitality spaces.
Location
122 Old Ayer Road, Groton, MA 01450
