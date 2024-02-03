Welcome to Woodland!

Woodland is a pre-concert fine dining experience featuring an a la carte menu that highlights local farms & purveyors from the Nashoba Valley. -- To book your reservation, please select your concert date below. A pop-up will then prompt you to pick your reservation time and number of guest(s), as well as pre-select your meal choices. -- Your reservation and meal selections will then be confirmed one week prior to the concert by a member of our dining team. Please note that tax and gratuity are included in all menu prices and reservations are non-refundable. We look forward to having you dine with us!