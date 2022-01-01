Groton Publick House

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Salads & Soups

House Green Salad

$8.00

Local mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrot, house ranch

GPH Caesar

$9.00

Chopped romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, house dressing

GPH Caesar w/Grilled Chicken

$15.00

GPH Caesar w/Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

GPH Caesar with Blackened Chicken

$15.00

Classic Cobb Salad

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon with Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine, corn, pico, avocado, black beans, pepper jack, crushed tortilla, house chipotle ranch dressing

Taco Salad w/Blackened Chicken

$18.00

Taco Salad w/Blackened Shrimp

$19.00

Taco Salad w/Pulled Pork

$18.00

Taco Salad with Braised chicken

$18.00

Greens Grains Bowl

$14.00

Local greens, red quinoa, cucumber, carrot, shaved red onion, avocado, toasted sesame, sprouts, miso sesame vinaigrette

Chili - Cup

$8.00

Chili - Bowl

$11.00

Chowder - Cup

$8.00

Chowder - Bowl

$11.00

Munchies

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Nachos Full Sheet

$17.00

Chicken Nachos Full Sheet

$24.00

Pork Nachos Full Sheet

$24.00

Nachos Half Sheet

$12.00

Chicken Nachos Half Sheet

$17.00

Pork Nachos Half Sheet

$17.00

Nachos Personal Size

$9.00

Pork Nachos Personal

$12.00

Chicken Nachos Personal

$12.00

Pita & Hummus

$10.00

Shaved Steak Sliders

$11.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks w/Cheese sauce

$9.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks w/Mustard

$9.00

Burgers & Dogs

Burger

$16.00

GPH Steak Burger

$16.00

6 oz ground brisket, short rib, & chuck steak burger, served on potato bun, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar and house cut fries

Smash Burger

$16.00

6 oz smash burger, minced white onion, American cheese, special sauce, pickles, lettuce, served with house cut fries

Hot Dog (Single)

$7.00

Hot Dog (Twin)

$11.00

Sandwiches

Crispy BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast, bacon, BBQ, cheddar, and coleslaw on a potato bun

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Tender grilled chicken breast, bacon, BBQ, cheddar, coleslaw on a potato bun

Blackened BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Blackened chicken breast, bacon, BBQ, cheddar, coleslaw on a potato bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House smoked pork, pulled and tossed in BBQ, served on a potato bun with coleslaw and jalapeno jam

Reuben Panini

$17.00

Corned beef on marble rye, Swiss, GPH special sauce, & coleslaw

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk marinated fresh haddock, lightly breaded and fried. Served with house cut fries, slaw, tartar sauce, lemon

Entrées

St Louis style ribs, Roasted Corn and hot potato salad

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Adult Tenders and Fries

$16.00

Sides

Garlic Fries

$6.00

House Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Tots

$6.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli w/ butter

$4.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.00

Kid's Entree

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$8.99

4 oz Grilled Burger Plain

$8.99

Kid's Fish

$8.99

All beef Hot Dog

$8.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Crisp w Sea Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$6.50

Today’s Specials

Pastrami, Swiss, slaw, pickle on rye with fries

Pastrami on Rye

$17.00

Fish Taco Trio

$16.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Braised Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Extra Sauce / Topping

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Guacamole

$0.50

Extra Pico

$0.50

Extra Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Extra RWV

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Extra Chipotle Aioli

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Local Pub. Casual atmosphere, full bar and great food with outdoor dining. Dine in or take-out!

Website

Location

94 Lovers Lane, Groton, MA 01450

Directions

