Grotto 5 Railroad Square
No reviews yet
5 Railroad Square
Plymouth, NH 03264
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Entrees
Pizza Builder
Specialty Pizza
Subs
Sides
16 oz Beer
Black and Tan
$8.00
Blue Moon
$4.50
Boomsauce
$9.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Citizens Cider
$6.00
Clown Shoes
$7.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Downeast
$7.00
Fiddlehead
$7.00
Great Noth Moose Juice
$5.50
Guinness
$6.00
Harp
$5.00
Lone Pine OJ
$9.00
Moat Mountain
$4.50
Northwood Coffee Porter
$7.50
Sam Seasonal
$4.50
Sierra Nevada
$7.00
Smuttynose OBD
$4.50
Stoneface IPA
$7.00
Switchback
$4.50
Tuckerman's
$5.00
UFO White
$5.00
Woodstock Mountain Haze IPA
$8.00
Woodstock Papaya Pale Ale
$8.00
Stella Artois
$4.50
Shipyard Pumpkin
$5.00
Flannel Friday
$5.00
Jack-O
$4.50
Peroni
$6.00
24oz Beer
Black and Tan
$11.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Boomsauce
$11.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Budweiser
$6.00
Citizens Cider
$8.00
Clown Shoes
$9.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Downeast
$11.00
Fiddlehead
$9.00
Great North Moose Juice
$7.50
Guinness
$8.00
Harp
$7.00
Leinenkugels
$8.50
Lone Pine OJ
$11.00
Moat Mountain
$6.50
Northwood Coffee Porter
$9.50
Sam Seasonal
$6.50
Sierra Nevada
$9.00
Smuttynose OBD
$6.50
Stella Artois
$6.50
Stoneface IPA
$9.00
Switchback
$6.50
Tuckerman's
$7.00
UFO White
$7.00
Woodstock Mountain Haze IPA
$11.00
Woodstock Papaya Pale Ale
$11.00
Shipyard Pumpkin
$7.00
Flannel Friday
$7.00
Jack-O
$6.50
Peroni
$8.00
Bottle Beer
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liquors
Dr.Mcgs
$7.50
Apricot Brandy
$6.50
Drambuie
$9.00
Buttershots
$6.50
Godiva
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Baileys
$7.00
Disoronno
$8.50
Campari
$6.50
Grand Mariner
$12.00
Chambord
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Amaretto
$6.50
Rum Chata
$7.00
Midori (Melon)
$6.50
Watermelon Pucker
$6.50
Apple Pucker
$6.50
Pama
$7.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.50
St.Elder
$7.00
St.Elder Blood Orange
$7.00
Jager
$8.00
Shots
Jell-O Shot
$2.00
Blow Job Shot
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$9.00
Green Tea
$8.00
White Tea
$8.00
Pickle Back
$8.00
Starburst Shot
$7.50
Lemon Drop Shot
$8.50
Buttery Nipple
$7.50
Slippery Nipple
$7.50
Kamikaze
$7.50
Pink Panther
$8.00
Red Headed Slut
$8.50
Woo Woo
$7.50
Chocolate Cake Shot
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$10.00
Washington Apple
$8.50
$5 Dollar Shot Special
$5.00
Beverages
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$7.50
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Baileys & Coffee
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Cape Codder
$7.50
Coconut Mojito
$9.00
Dark N Stormy
$8.50
Dirty Shirley
$7.50
Espresso White Russian
$8.50
Gimlet
$7.50
Grateful Dead
$8.50
Hippie Juice
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$8.50
Italian Surfer
$7.50
Jack Honey Peach Tea
$8.00
Jolly Rancher
$7.50
Kahlua & Coffee
$8.50
Kamikaze
$7.50
Liquid Marajuana
$10.00
Long Island
$8.50
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.50
Malibu Breeze
$8.50
Margarita
$7.50
Mimosa
$9.50
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Negroni
$7.50
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Painkiller
$9.00
PeanutButter & Jelly
$8.00
Pineapple Bomb
$7.50
Red Sangria
$9.00
Rum Punch
$7.50
Rum Runner
$7.50
Rusty Nail
$9.00
Screwdriver
$7.50
Sea Breeze
$7.50
Sex on the Beach
$7.50
Skinny Margarita
$9.00
Superman
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$7.50
Toasted Almond
$7.50
Trashcan
$11.00
Washington Apple
$8.50
Whiskey Sour
$7.50
White Russian
$7.50
White Sangria
$9.00
Wonder Woman
$8.50
Grand Margarita
$13.00
Mountain High
$10.00
Martinis
Signature Cocktails
Fall Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5 Railroad Square, Plymouth, NH 03264
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
More near Plymouth
© 2022 Toast, Inc.