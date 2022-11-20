Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grotto 5 Railroad Square

review star

No reviews yet

5 Railroad Square

Plymouth, NH 03264

Appetizers

Arancini

$14.00

Calamari Speziato

$15.00

Cheesy Garlic Rolls

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Fried Artichokes

$12.00

Garlic Parm Truffle Fries

$8.00

Garlic Rolls

$5.00

Meatballs & Ricotta

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Pollo Fritto

$10.00

Spicy Shrimp Scampi App

$12.00

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Entrees

Alfredo

$10.00

Canneloni

$14.00

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$20.00

Marsala

$10.00

Mediterranean

$10.00

Parmigiana

$10.00

Pasta Builder

$10.00

Piccata

$10.00

Scampi

$10.00

Veal Giuseppe

$18.00

Pizza Builder

Small Cheese

$8.00

Medium Cheese

$12.00

Large Cheese

$14.00

By The Slice

$2.50

Sicilian

$17.00

Calzone

$14.00

Gluten Free

$11.00

Specialty Pizza

8 Cheese

$17.00+

Chicken Florentine

$18.00+

La Carne

$20.00+

Margherita

$16.00+

Stromboli

$15.00

The Grotto

$17.00+

The Italiano

$18.00+

Verdure (Vegan)

$16.00+

White

$16.00+

Subs

Chicken Caprese Sub

$12.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Chicken Parm

$12.00

Classic State Fair Sub

$12.00

Grotto Pizza Sub

$14.00

Hot Italian Steak & Cheese

$16.00

Italian Sausage

$12.00

Margherita Chicken Sub

$12.00

Meatball Parm

$12.00

Steak & Cheese NE Style

$16.00

Sweet Luigi

$12.00

Veggie Parm

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Caprese Salad

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Side House

$3.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$5.00

Lemon Cream Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Zeppole

$8.00

Sides

Chicken

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Meatballs

$7.00

Sausage

$7.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Vegetables

$2.50

Bread Rolls

$0.50

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Up Charges

Delivery Fee

$3.00

.25

$0.50

.50

$0.50

.75

$0.75

1.00

$1.00

2.00

$2.00

16 oz Beer

Black and Tan

$8.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Boomsauce

$9.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Citizens Cider

$6.00

Clown Shoes

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Downeast

$7.00

Fiddlehead

$7.00

Great Noth Moose Juice

$5.50

Guinness

$6.00

Harp

$5.00

Lone Pine OJ

$9.00

Moat Mountain

$4.50

Northwood Coffee Porter

$7.50

Sam Seasonal

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Smuttynose OBD

$4.50

Stoneface IPA

$7.00

Switchback

$4.50

Tuckerman's

$5.00

UFO White

$5.00

Woodstock Mountain Haze IPA

$8.00

Woodstock Papaya Pale Ale

$8.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.00

Flannel Friday

$5.00

Jack-O

$4.50

Peroni

$6.00

24oz Beer

Black and Tan

$11.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Boomsauce

$11.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Citizens Cider

$8.00

Clown Shoes

$9.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Downeast

$11.00

Fiddlehead

$9.00

Great North Moose Juice

$7.50

Guinness

$8.00

Harp

$7.00

Leinenkugels

$8.50

Lone Pine OJ

$11.00

Moat Mountain

$6.50

Northwood Coffee Porter

$9.50

Sam Seasonal

$6.50

Sierra Nevada

$9.00

Smuttynose OBD

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Stoneface IPA

$9.00

Switchback

$6.50

Tuckerman's

$7.00

UFO White

$7.00

Woodstock Mountain Haze IPA

$11.00

Woodstock Papaya Pale Ale

$11.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Flannel Friday

$7.00

Jack-O

$6.50

Peroni

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Allagash White

$4.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Founders Porter

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Peroni

$4.00

Stoneface Raspberry Sour

$7.00

Wild Berry Truly

$6.50

High Noon

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

PSU IPA

$7.00

N/A Beer

O'Douls

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sam Adams Hazy

$4.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.50

Titos

$7.50

Kettle One

$8.00

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Citroen

$8.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$8.00

Pomegranate Vodka

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Vanilla Vodka

$7.50

Absolut Raspberry

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

Hornitos

$8.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Patron

$12.00

Herradura

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$6.50

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Fireball

$7.50

Screwball

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Liquors

Dr.Mcgs

$7.50

Apricot Brandy

$6.50

Drambuie

$9.00

Buttershots

$6.50

Godiva

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Disoronno

$8.50

Campari

$6.50

Grand Mariner

$12.00

Chambord

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Amaretto

$6.50

Rum Chata

$7.00

Midori (Melon)

$6.50

Watermelon Pucker

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$6.50

Pama

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

St.Elder

$7.00

St.Elder Blood Orange

$7.00

Jager

$8.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

The Glenlivet

$11.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Shots

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

Blow Job Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Pickle Back

$8.00

Starburst Shot

$7.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Slippery Nipple

$7.50

Kamikaze

$7.50

Pink Panther

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Woo Woo

$7.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

$5 Dollar Shot Special

$5.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Cape Codder

$7.50

Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.50

Dirty Shirley

$7.50

Espresso White Russian

$8.50

Gimlet

$7.50

Grateful Dead

$8.50

Hippie Juice

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Italian Surfer

$7.50

Jack Honey Peach Tea

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.50

Kahlua & Coffee

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.50

Liquid Marajuana

$10.00

Long Island

$8.50

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Malibu Breeze

$8.50

Margarita

$7.50

Mimosa

$9.50

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Negroni

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Painkiller

$9.00

PeanutButter & Jelly

$8.00

Pineapple Bomb

$7.50

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rum Punch

$7.50

Rum Runner

$7.50

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Skinny Margarita

$9.00

Superman

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Toasted Almond

$7.50

Trashcan

$11.00

Washington Apple

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

White Sangria

$9.00

Wonder Woman

$8.50

Grand Margarita

$13.00

Mountain High

$10.00

Martinis

Appletini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

French Martini

$8.00

Hot & Dirty

$8.50

Lemon Basil Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$7.50

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Tiramisu Martini

$9.00

Snickers Martini

$9.00

Jelly Donut Martini

$11.00

Thin Mint Martini

$11.00

Signature Cocktails

Negroni

$9.50

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Italian Surfer

$8.00

Al Limone

$10.00

Fall Cocktails

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$11.00

Peanut Butter Russian

$9.00

Apple Crumble

$8.00

Arancia Mojito

$10.00

Raspberry Mule

$10.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

Sweater Weather Sangria

$9.00

Smoked Maple Old Fashion

$9.00

Whiskey Blueberry Sour

$12.00

Reds

Chianti

$8.00

Merlot

$7.00

Cab Sauv

$7.00

Malbec

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Whites

Moscato

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

White Zin

$7.00

Reds

Bellagio Chianti

$30.00

Santa Christina

$33.00

Lote 44

$33.00

Angels Ink

$39.00

Maggio Zin

$21.00

Ch. Ste. Michelle Cab

$36.00

19 Crimes

$29.00

Whites

Ruffino Prosecco

$32.00

Movendo Moscato

$28.00

Esperto Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$33.00

Bonterra Chardonnay

$32.00

Clean Slate Reisling

$28.00

Retail

Sweatshirts

$30.00

Apron

$5.00

Employee Shirt

$10.00

Tshirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5 Railroad Square, Plymouth, NH 03264

Directions

Map
