Grotto Pizza Middletown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grotto Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar... Serving the legendary taste since 1960!
Location
309 Auto Park Drive, Middletown, DE 19709
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamaican Cafe Cuisine 2 -Middletown
No Reviews
600 North Broad Street Middletown Shopping Center suites 16&17 Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
4.8 • 146
109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
More near Middletown