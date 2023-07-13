Grotto Pizza Rehoboth Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Grotto Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar... Serving the legendary taste since 1960!
Location
36 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Go Fish - Downtown - 24 Rehoboth Ave
No Reviews
24 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth - 52 Rehoboth Ave
3.9 • 1,021
52 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Rehoboth Ale House - 15 Wilmington Ave.
No Reviews
15 Wilmington Ave. Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
More near Rehoboth Beach