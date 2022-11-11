Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern
Popular Items
Appetizers / Inizio
Fried Arborio rice balls stuffed with cheese, peas, Ground beef, with parmesan with marinara
Classic tomato with onions, garlic, basil And olive oil served with crispy bread
Lightly breaded and fried served special with peppers, olives, tomatoes & feta cheese
10 of our fried Cauliflower bites served with optional dipping sauce
6 of our mozzarella cheese sticks served with dipping sauce.
Fried Cheese Sticks, Mushrooms, Ravioli served with dipping sauce
Our house fried mushrooms served with dipping sauce
Pepper jack stuffed and fried to golden brown, served with marinara or ranch for dipping
Made to golden brown great with any sandwich or as an appetizer
Fresh baked garlic parmesan served with marinara
Fresh baked garlic bread served with marinara
Platter served, fried, seasoned and dusted with parmesan served with marinara or french onion dip
Your choice of beef or chicken garnished with Parmesan, and served with Marinara
Home made egg rolls dipped and fried served with pizza sauce for dipping
Grilled Italian sausage served on a platter with Peppers, and onions and fresh mozzarella
Home made chips fried
side of our fries cooked to golden brown
side of our Gemmell Pasta
Salads / Insalata
Andy's Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine topped with Genoa salami, Ham, tomato, onion, black olives, pepper rings, served with our house made creamy Italian dressing.
Griffin's Greek Salad
Fresh romaine topped with feta, beets, Kalamata olives, peeper rings, cucumber, tomato & red onion Add Chicken +4
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, Parmesan, and croutons with our house Caesar dressing - anchovy fillet on request Add Chicken + 4
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, and Kalamata olives over a bed of romaine with a drizzle of balsamic & olive oil Add Chicken +4
Chris' Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine tossed with tomato, cucumber, crumbled chicken meatballs, served with house creamy Italian
House Salad
Fresh romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons
Soups / Zuppa
Wings
6 Boneless Wings
House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping
10 Boneless Wings
House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping
15 Boneless Wings
House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping
6 Wings Tradtional
10 Wings Traditional
House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping
15 Wings Traditional
Sandwiches/ Sotto Panino/ Panini
6" Classic Chicken / Steak Philly Sub
12" Classic Philly Chicken / Steak Sub
Shaved steak or Julian chicken, loads of melted cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a 12” flatbread
6" Cubano Sub
12" Cubano Sub
Dearborn Ham, swiss, pickles, and dijon mustard on a 12” flatbread
6" Mama Meatball Chicken / Beef Sub
12" Mama Meatball Chicken / Beef Sub
Our famous meatballs served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on side on a 12” Flat Bread
12" Sicilian Slam Sub
Italian sausage, grilled peppers & onions, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, on a 12” flat bread
6" Sicilian Slam Sub
12" Super Veggie Sub
Loaded with fresh tomato, onion, green peepers, mushroom, Kalamata olives, fresh Mozzarella, black olives, spinach, pepper rings, 12” flat bread
6" Super Veggie Sub
12" Chicken Parm Sandwich
Severed with fresh parmesan ,marinara, on our 8”Ciabatta Bun
6" Chicken Parm Sandwich
12" Veal Parm Sandwich
Severed with fresh parmesan ,marinara, on our 8” Ciabatta Bun
6" Veal Parm Sandwhich
12" London Broil Sandwich
Thinly sliced beef with provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, with our house dressing on our 8” Ciabatta Bun
6" London Broil
12" Grotto Italian Sandwich
Capicola, mortadella, provolone, genoa salami, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato and onion with our house dressing on our 8” Ciabatta Bun
6" Grotto Italian
6 " Antipasto Sub
12" Antipasto Sub
6 " Caprese Sub
12" Caprese Sub
Ray's Chicken Sandwich
Lightly seared chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion optional cheese on our 8” Ciabatta Bun
Grotto Classic Bar Burger
A great classic bar burger served they way you want it, with all lettuce tomato on our brioche bun
Grotto Pizza Burger
Perch Sandwich
Lightly breaded lake perch made with tartar, optional cheese and coleslaw on our brioche bun
Cod Sandwich
Ragazzo Calzone
Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, our pizza sauce and choice of two toppings. add additional topping .50
Specifico Stromboli
Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone served with pizza sauce for dipping
Grotto Pasta Pocket
Gemmeli pasta, provolone cheese and your choice of sauce, meat... also make it a Mac and Cheese
Gourmet Brick Oven Pizzas
Dinner Entrees / Pasta/ Pollo
Build Your Own Pasta
Spaghetti or gemelli pasta with your choice of sauce and meat, and served with ourhouse salad Marinara Meatballs ( Chicken or Beef) Alfredo Chicken Breast Palomino Crumbled Italian Sausage Arrabbiata Crumbled Beef
Cheese Ravioli
6 cheese stuffed pillows of pasta served with Breadsticks and a house salad.
Chicken lightly floured & sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, cream, and marsala wine served with a house salad
Lightly breaded and pan fried, topped with parmesan, provolone & marinara served with a side of gemelli pasta and a house salad
Lightly breaded chicken breast served over spaghetti with white wine, lemon, sauce, capers served with our house salad
4 pieces of our battered chicken, served with fries and cooked to a golden brown.
pan fried chicken breast with zucchini , onions, garlic, in our house made tomato sauce served with our house salad
A half portion of our homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and cheese ravioli served with bread sticks and a house salad
Layers upon layers of pasta, beef sauce, and cheese served with a house salad
Sautéed shrimp over a bed of spaghetti with white wine garlic butter sauce served with a house salad
delicate pouches stuffed with asiago cheese and sautéed with garlic, onion, spinach, ham and bacon toppings with Marinara, and served with a house salad
Baked Chicken Breast with Spinach and Fresh Mozzarella topped with a sun dried tomato sauce over bed of Spaghetti.
Veal lightly floured & sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, cream, and marsala wine served with a house salad
Lightly breaded and pan fried, topped with parmesan, provolone & marinara served with a side of gemelli pasta and a house salad
Seafood / Pesce
Beer battered cod served over a bed of golden french fries served with our homemade coleslaw
Lightly breaded lake perch served with your choice of pasta or french fries, and our homemade coleslaw
Salmon cooked on a cedar plank in our stone oven served with mushroom risotto, sautéed spinach, and a house salad
Our Jumbo 8 piece fried shrimp served with Fries, and coleslaw.
Kids / Bambini
Grotto Famiglia Style & Packages
Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad Lasagna with Meat Sauce for 4 Cinnamon Sticks
Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad Bruschetta or Calamari Chicken Piccata or Chicken Parmesan for 4
Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad or Slaw The Don Combo Platter - (Cheese Sticks - Fried Ravioli & Mushrooms) French Fries Platter Perch Dinner for 4
