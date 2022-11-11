Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern

1,548 Reviews

$$

2441 Van Horn Rd

Trenton, MI 48183

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grotto Cheese Bread
14" Pepperoni
14" Build your Own

Appetizers / Inizio

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Arborio rice balls stuffed with cheese, peas, Ground beef, with parmesan with marinara

Bruschetta Plate

Bruschetta Plate

$10.00

Classic tomato with onions, garlic, basil And olive oil served with crispy bread

Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon

$12.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried served special with peppers, olives, tomatoes & feta cheese

Califlower Bites 1lb

Califlower Bites 1lb

$10.00

10 of our fried Cauliflower bites served with optional dipping sauce

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

6 of our mozzarella cheese sticks served with dipping sauce.

Don Combo Cheese St, Mushroom, Ravioli

$12.00

Fried Cheese Sticks, Mushrooms, Ravioli served with dipping sauce

Fried Musrooms

Fried Musrooms

$8.00

Our house fried mushrooms served with dipping sauce

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Pepper jack stuffed and fried to golden brown, served with marinara or ranch for dipping

Fries Platter

Fries Platter

$6.00

Made to golden brown great with any sandwich or as an appetizer

Garlic Breadsticks

$8.00

Fresh baked garlic parmesan served with marinara

Grotto Cheese Bread

Grotto Cheese Bread

$10.00

Fresh baked garlic bread served with marinara

Housemade Chips App

Housemade Chips App

$8.00

Platter served, fried, seasoned and dusted with parmesan served with marinara or french onion dip

Chicken Meatballs

$10.00Out of stock
Beef Meatballs

Beef Meatballs

$10.00

Your choice of beef or chicken garnished with Parmesan, and served with Marinara

Pepperoni Egg Rolls 3

Pepperoni Egg Rolls 3

$10.00

Home made egg rolls dipped and fried served with pizza sauce for dipping

Sausage and Peppers

Sausage and Peppers

$10.00

Grilled Italian sausage served on a platter with Peppers, and onions and fresh mozzarella

Sauce Tour Snackers

$10.00
Side Chips

Side Chips

$3.00

Home made chips fried

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00

side of our fries cooked to golden brown

Side Pasta

$4.00

side of our Gemmell Pasta

Side Risotto

$4.00

Extra Toast (4 Pc)

$4.00

Sides

2oz house dressing

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Marinara

$0.50

2oz French Onion

$0.50

2oz pizza sauce

$0.50

2oz Mikes Hot Honey Side

$0.50

2oz Caramel Sauce

$0.50

2oz Chocolate Sauce

4oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Marinara

$0.75

4oz house dressing

$0.75

4oz French Onion

$0.75

4oz pizza sauce

$0.75

4oz Extra Tartar

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

Salads / Insalata

Andy's Antipasto Salad

Andy's Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine topped with Genoa salami, Ham, tomato, onion, black olives, pepper rings, served with our house made creamy Italian dressing.

Griffin's Greek Salad

Griffin's Greek Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine topped with feta, beets, Kalamata olives, peeper rings, cucumber, tomato & red onion Add Chicken +4

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine, Parmesan, and croutons with our house Caesar dressing - anchovy fillet on request Add Chicken + 4

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, and Kalamata olives over a bed of romaine with a drizzle of balsamic & olive oil Add Chicken +4

Chris' Chicken Salad

Chris' Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine tossed with tomato, cucumber, crumbled chicken meatballs, served with house creamy Italian

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, and fresh croutons

Sauces and Dressings

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Garlic Parm Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Caribbean Jerk Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Buffalo Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Creamy Italian Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Mango Habanero Sauce

$5.00

Bottle Red Chili Sauce

$5.00

Soups / Zuppa

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$5.00
Minestrone Soup Bowl

Minestrone Soup Bowl

$4.00

Our home made version loaded with pasta noodles, vegetables, beans. Always on the menu

Any Soup Cup

$3.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Bread Stick

$1.00

Wings

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.00

House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping

15 Boneless Wings

15 Boneless Wings

$15.00

House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping

6 Wings Tradtional

$10.00
10 Wings Traditional

10 Wings Traditional

$12.00

House favorite wings spun in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Butter Parmesan, and Naked Ranch/ Blue Cheese for Dipping

15 Wings Traditional

15 Wings Traditional

$16.00

Sandwiches/ Sotto Panino/ Panini

6" Classic Chicken / Steak Philly Sub

$9.00
12" Classic Philly Chicken / Steak Sub

12" Classic Philly Chicken / Steak Sub

$12.00

Shaved steak or Julian chicken, loads of melted cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a 12” flatbread

6" Cubano Sub

$9.00
12" Cubano Sub

12" Cubano Sub

$12.00

Dearborn Ham, swiss, pickles, and dijon mustard on a 12” flatbread

6" Mama Meatball Chicken / Beef Sub

$9.00
12" Mama Meatball Chicken / Beef Sub

12" Mama Meatball Chicken / Beef Sub

$12.00

Our famous meatballs served with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on side on a 12” Flat Bread

12" Sicilian Slam Sub

12" Sicilian Slam Sub

$12.00

Italian sausage, grilled peppers & onions, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, on a 12” flat bread

6" Sicilian Slam Sub

$9.00

12" Super Veggie Sub

$12.00

Loaded with fresh tomato, onion, green peepers, mushroom, Kalamata olives, fresh Mozzarella, black olives, spinach, pepper rings, 12” flat bread

6" Super Veggie Sub

$9.00
12" Chicken Parm Sandwich

12" Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Severed with fresh parmesan ,marinara, on our 8”Ciabatta Bun

6" Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.00
12" Veal Parm Sandwich

12" Veal Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Severed with fresh parmesan ,marinara, on our 8” Ciabatta Bun

6" Veal Parm Sandwhich

$9.00
12" London Broil Sandwich

12" London Broil Sandwich

$12.00

Thinly sliced beef with provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, with our house dressing on our 8” Ciabatta Bun

6" London Broil

$9.00
12" Grotto Italian Sandwich

12" Grotto Italian Sandwich

$12.00

Capicola, mortadella, provolone, genoa salami, pepper rings, lettuce, tomato and onion with our house dressing on our 8” Ciabatta Bun

6" Grotto Italian

$9.00

6 " Antipasto Sub

$8.00

12" Antipasto Sub

$10.00

6 " Caprese Sub

$8.00

12" Caprese Sub

$10.50
Ray's Chicken Sandwich

Ray's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly seared chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and onion optional cheese on our 8” Ciabatta Bun

Grotto Classic Bar Burger

Grotto Classic Bar Burger

$8.00

A great classic bar burger served they way you want it, with all lettuce tomato on our brioche bun

Grotto Pizza Burger

Grotto Pizza Burger

$10.00
Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly breaded lake perch made with tartar, optional cheese and coleslaw on our brioche bun

Cod Sandwich

$11.50
Ragazzo Calzone

Ragazzo Calzone

$10.00

Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella, our pizza sauce and choice of two toppings. add additional topping .50

Specifico Stromboli

Specifico Stromboli

$10.00

Hand rolled pizza dough stuffed with Genoa salami, mortadella, and provolone served with pizza sauce for dipping

Grotto Pasta Pocket

Grotto Pasta Pocket

$12.00

Gemmeli pasta, provolone cheese and your choice of sauce, meat... also make it a Mac and Cheese

Gourmet Brick Oven Pizzas

10" Cheese Only Take and Bake Frozen

10" Cheese Only Take and Bake Frozen

$10.00

10" Grotto Taco Pizza

$13.00

10" 3 Little Pigs w/ Mike's Hot Honey

$12.00

10" Bbq / Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

10" Blt

$12.00

10" Brussel Goat

$12.00

10" Carnivore

$12.00

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$15.00

10" Cheese Only

$11.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

10" Cubano

$12.00

10" Build your Own

$12.00

10" Early Riser

$12.00

10" Greek Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

10" Grotto Italian

$12.00

10" Hawaiian

$12.00

10" Mac and Cheese

$12.00

10" Mack Daddy

$12.00

10" Pepperoni

$12.00

10" Pickle

$12.00

10" Pierogi Pizza

$12.00

10" Pizza Margherita

$12.00

10" Super Kraut

$12.00

10" Supreme

$12.00

10" Take and Bake

$10.00

10" Tomato Chicken Meatball

$12.00

10" Veggie

$12.00

10" The J.J. ( Spicy Chicago Sausage)

$13.00

14" Grotto Taco Pizza

$16.00

14" 3 Little Pigs w/ Mike's Hot Honey

$15.00

14" Bbq / Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

14" Blt

$15.00

14" Brussel Goat

$15.00

14" Carnivore

$15.00

14" Cheese Only

$13.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

14" Cubano

$15.00
14" Build your Own

14" Build your Own

$14.00

14" Early Riser

$14.00

14" Greek Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

14" Grotto Italian

$15.00

14" Hawaiian

$15.00

14" Mac and Cheese

$15.00

14" Mack Daddy

$15.00

14" Margherita Pizza

$15.00

14" Pepperoni

$15.00

14" Perogi Pizza

$15.00

14" Pickle Pizza

$15.00

14" Super Kraut Pizza

$15.00

14" Supreme

$15.00

14" Tomato Chicken Meatball

$15.00

14" Veggie

$14.00

14" The J.J. (Spicy Chicago Sausage)

$16.00

Take and Bake

10" Cheese Only Take and Bake Frozen

10" Cheese Only Take and Bake Frozen

$10.00

Dinner Entrees / Pasta/ Pollo

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$14.00

Spaghetti or gemelli pasta with your choice of sauce and meat, and served with ourhouse salad Marinara Meatballs ( Chicken or Beef) Alfredo Chicken Breast Palomino Crumbled Italian Sausage Arrabbiata Crumbled Beef

Cajun Chicken Dinner

$16.00
Cajun Shrimp Dinner

Cajun Shrimp Dinner

$16.00
Cheese Manicotti Dinner

Cheese Manicotti Dinner

$16.00
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

6 cheese stuffed pillows of pasta served with Breadsticks and a house salad.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$16.00

Chicken lightly floured & sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, cream, and marsala wine served with a house salad

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Lightly breaded and pan fried, topped with parmesan, provolone & marinara served with a side of gemelli pasta and a house salad

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast served over spaghetti with white wine, lemon, sauce, capers served with our house salad

 Veal Piccata

$18.00
Chicken Tenders Dinner

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$12.00

4 pieces of our battered chicken, served with fries and cooked to a golden brown.

Chicken Zucchini Skillet

Chicken Zucchini Skillet

$16.00

pan fried chicken breast with zucchini , onions, garlic, in our house made tomato sauce served with our house salad

Grotto Trio

Grotto Trio

$18.00

A half portion of our homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and cheese ravioli served with bread sticks and a house salad

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$16.00

Layers upon layers of pasta, beef sauce, and cheese served with a house salad

Lemon Pasta Dinner

$14.00

Nona's Pasta

$18.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp over a bed of spaghetti with white wine garlic butter sauce served with a house salad

Susan Gnocchi

Susan Gnocchi

$16.00

delicate pouches stuffed with asiago cheese and sautéed with garlic, onion, spinach, ham and bacon toppings with Marinara, and served with a house salad

Tuscan Chicken

$16.00

Baked Chicken Breast with Spinach and Fresh Mozzarella topped with a sun dried tomato sauce over bed of Spaghetti.

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Veal lightly floured & sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, cream, and marsala wine served with a house salad

Veal Parmesan

Veal Parmesan

$18.00

Lightly breaded and pan fried, topped with parmesan, provolone & marinara served with a side of gemelli pasta and a house salad

Seafood / Pesce

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Beer battered cod served over a bed of golden french fries served with our homemade coleslaw

Perch Dinner w Fries

Perch Dinner w Fries

$16.00

Lightly breaded lake perch served with your choice of pasta or french fries, and our homemade coleslaw

Cod Shrimp Combo

$16.00
Salmon Plank

Salmon Plank

$18.00

Salmon cooked on a cedar plank in our stone oven served with mushroom risotto, sautéed spinach, and a house salad

Fried Shrimp Dinner

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Our Jumbo 8 piece fried shrimp served with Fries, and coleslaw.

Extra 1 Piece Cod

$3.00

Extra 2 Piece Perch

$3.00

Add House Salad

$3.00

Sub Soup

Sub Pasta

Kids / Bambini

Kids Alfredo

$5.00

Kids Marinara

$5.00

Kids Meatsauce

$5.00

Kids Meatballs

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

Kids Butter Only

$5.00

Kids Tender

$5.00

Grotto Famiglia Style & Packages

Famiglia Style

$40.00

The Frank

$50.00

Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad Lasagna with Meat Sauce for 4 Cinnamon Sticks

The Dean

$50.00

Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad Bruschetta or Calamari Chicken Piccata or Chicken Parmesan for 4

The Sammy

$50.00

Grotto Cheese Bread or Breadsticks with Marinara Caesar - Antipasto - Greek Salad or Slaw The Don Combo Platter - (Cheese Sticks - Fried Ravioli & Mushrooms) French Fries Platter Perch Dinner for 4

Tray Portions

Full Salad Tray

$45.00

Full Pasta Tray Full

$80.00

1/2 Salad Tray

$25.00

1/2 Pasta Tray

$45.00

Full Lasagna Tray

$85.00

1/2 Lasagna Tray

$45.00

Desserts

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$10.00

Cinnamon Bread

$5.00

Nutella Calzone

$9.00

Dessert Snackers

$10.00

Grotto Classic Lasagna

Lasagna Full Tray

$90.00

Lasagna Half Tray

$45.00

Build a Sub Sandwich Tray

Tray of Subs

$65.00

Chicken Philly

Steak Philly

Scillian Slam

Club Pesto

Super Veggie

Cubano

Mama Meatball

Build your Own Pasta Tray

Full Pasta Tray Full

$80.00

Build your Own Salad Tray

Salad Tray

$40.00

Half Salad Tray

$25.00

Dressings

House Dressing Bottle

$3.99

Catering Package Per Person

$9.00

Catering Staff

$140.00

Chafer Rental Fee

$10.00

Chafer Rental Deposit

$30.00

Catering Delivery Fee

$10.00

Extras

Catering Setups

$0.50

Serving Spoons

$1.50

Serving Tongs

$1.50

Pasta Dishes

Pasta Tray

$80.00

Ravioli Tray

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2441 Van Horn Rd, Trenton, MI 48183

Directions

Gallery
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image
Grotto Pizzeria & Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke Ur Way
orange starNo Reviews
4350 West Jefferson Avenue Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
The Big Salad - Woodhaven
orange star4.6 • 1,455
19143 WEST RD Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Round House BBQ
orange star4.3 • 862
2760 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Truago
orange star4.2 • 1,033
2775 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Detroit Wing Company - Woodhaven (Allen Rd)
orange starNo Reviews
23151 Allen Road Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Lloyd's
orange starNo Reviews
8961 Macomb Street Grosse Ile, MI 48138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trenton

The Big Salad - Woodhaven
orange star4.6 • 1,455
19143 WEST RD Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Truago
orange star4.2 • 1,033
2775 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Round House BBQ
orange star4.3 • 862
2760 W Jefferson Ave Trenton, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Woodhaven
orange star4.7 • 46
21611 Allen Rd Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Woodhaven
orange star5.0 • 22
23065 Allen Road Woodhaven, MI 48183
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston