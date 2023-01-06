Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels 11525 Haynes Bridge Rd

review star

No reviews yet

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
Turkey Club
Cravin' Cranberry

Salads & Soups

Cravin' Cranberry

$10.99

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken, mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles

Salmon Salad

$11.99

Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon, grilled and served over a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and blue cheese crumbles

Caesar

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons tossed with Grouchy's homemade Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy chicken breat tenders tossed in spicy wing sauce and served over crisp greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.

Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg

Grouchy's Greek Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, pepperocini, crisp romaine, feta cheese, red onion, cucumbers and olives served with a side of Grouchy's Greek vinagrette

Two Scoops Salad

$10.99

Choose two! Tuna, grilled chicken, egg, chicken salad or whitefish salad served over our field green salad

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Always fresh, always delicious. Please call 770-667-6933 to inquire about our soup of the day

Lobster Bisque

$5.49

*When available

Homemade Matzoh Ball Soup

$4.99

One giant matzoh ball and freshly sliced carrots cooked to perfection in a light chicken broth

Chef Salad

$10.59

Waldorf

$10.49

Chix Caesar

$10.99

Salmon Caesar

$11.99

Crispy Chix Salad

$10.99

Gourmet Wraps & Paninis

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.99

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Grouchy's chipotle pepper sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy or grilled chicken breast tenders tossed in a Grouchy's spicy wing sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in Grouchy's spicy wing sauce, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese

Italian Panini

$10.99

Smoked ham, salami and melted provolone topped with mayo, oil and vinegar

Smoked Panini Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey breast, ham, and bacon with melted Swiss and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise

Grilled Veggie Panini

$10.99

Portabello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, grilled onions, melted provolone and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise

Crispy Chix Wrap

$10.99

Sw Wrap

$10.99

Fajita Panini

$10.99

Chix Philly Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$10.99

Grouchy's Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, hummus, Greek Dressing

Fajita Bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and peppers, portabella mushrooms, avocado, Grouchy's homemade chipotle ranch

Avocado Bowl

$10.99

Rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

Specialty Sandwiches

The Californian

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers and ranch dressing

The Grouchy

$10.99

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Thinly sliced pastrami, steamed New York style, piled high with melted Swiss cheese and deli mustard

Whitefish Salad Platter

$10.99

A hefty scoop of whitefish salad on the side of your bagel with lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey Club

$10.99

Smoked turkey breast piled high, topped with bacon, lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing

The Brooklyn

$10.99

Thinly sliced pastrami, steamed New York style, then piled high with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing

Fiery Roast Beef

$11.59

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Premium roast beef, Grouchy's Spicy Horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese

Manhattan

$10.99

Thinly sliced corned beef, steamed New York style, piled high with melted Swiss and deli mustard

Nova Platter

$11.99

Center sliced smoked salmon on the side of your favorite bagel with whipped cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and capers

Italian

$10.99

White Russain

$10.99

Special

$10.99

Grilled Sandwiches

French Dip

$11.99

Premium roast beef and crisp onions grilled with melted provolone cheese, served with au jus

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef and pastrami steamed and piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian dressing

Turkey Reuben

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey breast with sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian dressing

BLT Sandwich

$10.99

A healthy portion of real hickory smoked bacon, tomato slices, leaf lettuce and mayo on toasted bread of your choice

Atlantic Salmon Sandwich

$11.99

Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato

Triple Grilled Cheese

$8.99

A wonderful blend of American, Swiss, and provolone cheese melted on a grilled bread of your choice

Tuna Luna

$10.99

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Our signature Albacore tuna salad served open-faced and covered with melted Swiss cheese

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$10.99

Thin sliced Philly beef smothered with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Premium rib-eye beef or marinated chicken breast lightly grilled with onions and mushrooms, then covered with melted provolone

Chix Melt

$10.99

Chix Philly

$10.99

chicken Club

$10.99

Salmon BLT

$11.99

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 salad 1/2 soup

$10.99

Half Sandwich Half Salad

$10.99

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Soup

$10.99

Chicken & Burgers

Crispy Chicken Tender Platter

$10.99

Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey mustard dressing. Served on a grilled Brioche bun

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun

Grouchy's Burgers

$11.49

Delicious Angus beef burger served on a toasted Brioche roll, lettuce and tomato with a choice of side and a pickle

Double Stack

$11.49

Two 4oz. Angus beef patties dripping with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato on a warm Brioche bun

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$10.59

Spicy Vegetarian Black Bean Chipotle burger on a warm bun with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, tomato and lettuce

The Dawg

$7.99

A classic Kosher-style hot dog served with choice of sauerkraut, grilled onions, mustard and ketchup on a toasted bun

Double Dawg

$12.99

Buffalo chix Sandwich

$10.99

Classic NY Deli

Roasted Turkey

$10.99

Smoked Turkey

$10.99

Roast Beef

$11.59

Corned Beef

$10.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Nova Platter

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Kosher Salami Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Bagels

Bagel

$1.49

Half Dozen Bagels

$7.99

Grouchy's Bunch

$21.99

Includes 18 bagels

Grouchy's Pack

$22.99

Includes 12 bagels and 2 cream cheese tubs

Grouchy's Dozen

$15.49

Bagel with Cream cheese

$3.99

Bagel with Butter

$1.99

Bagel with Jelly

$1.99

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.49

Bagel Lox spread

$4.99

Bagel with Veggie CC

$3.99

Bagel with Straw CC

$3.99

Bagel Whitefish

$4.99

Bagel With Hummus

$3.99

Bagel Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.99

Omelets

BYO Omelet

$10.99

Three-egg omelet served with hash browns and your choice of bagel or toast. Please choose from our list of omelet ingredients.

Western Omelet

$10.99

Smoked ham, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes covered with melted American cheese

Leo Omelet

$10.99

The finest, center cut smoked salmon combined with onions and grilled to perfection

Protein Omelet

$10.99

A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled onions and feta cheese

Country

$10.99

Times Square

$10.99

Portabello Omelet

$10.99

Burritos & Combos & Avo Toast & Southern

Breakfast Combo #1

$6.99

Two eggs, hash browns and a choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage or sausage and toast

Breakfast Combo #2

$6.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, ham, turkey sausage or sausage

Scrambled Egg Burrito

$3.99

Two scrambled eggs wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla

Veggie Burrito

$4.99

Two scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach and peppers wrapped in a grilled four tortilla

Avocado Toast

$6.99

Topped with creamy avocado; add feta, olive oil, and onion for $2.00 more

Southern Style Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Crispy chicken, egg, Grouchy's Chipotle Mayo and pepper jack cheese on a grilled croissant

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$6.59

Three golden buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Three golden buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup

Challah French Toast

$6.99

Three delicious slices made with hand rolled Challah bread, butter and syrup

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Without question, Atlanta's best morning sandwich. Scrambled eggs on your choice of a bagel, toast, biscuit, kaiser roll, or croissant

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.99

Knishes

Grouchy's Homemade Knishes

$4.99

New York style with grilled onions and the finest pastry dough. Choose from potato or potato and cheddar. Deli mustard provided upon request.

Breakfast Sides & Such

One Egg

$2.49

Two Eggs with Bacon

$6.49

Hash Browns

$2.99

Sausage

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

Grilled Ham

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Basket of Fries

$2.99

Croissant

$1.99

Toast

$1.49

3 Eggs

$5.99

Two Eggs

$3.99

Grouchy's Breakfast Bowls

The Logan Bowl

$9.99

Hash browns and egg with bacon and cheddar

The Veggie Bowl

$9.99

Hash browns and egg with avocado, tomato, grilled onion and peppers, spinach and sautéed mushrooms

The Halle Bowl

$9.99

Hash browns and egg with grilled chicken, grilled onions, spinach and feta cheese

The Corned Beef & Hash Bowl

$9.99

Hash browns and egg with grilled corned beef, Swiss and grilled onions

Breakfast Value Menu

Value # 1

$5.95

Value # 2

$6.99

Value # 3

$10.99

Value # 4

$7.29

Value # 5

$4.99

Value # 6

$6.99

Desserts

Black & White Cookie

$2.79

Brownie

$2.79

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Crumb Cake

$2.79

Lemon Bar

$2.79Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$2.79

Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Pecan Bar

$2.79Out of stock

Rice Crispy

$2.79Out of stock

Reese's Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

Cookie Catering

$1.29

Chocolate Chip Pound Cake

$2.79Out of stock

Marble Pound Cake

$2.79Out of stock

Apple Carmel Crisp Cookie

$2.99

Sides

Basket Fries

$3.29

Potato Here

$1.79

Pasta Here

$1.79

Cole Slaw Here

$1.79

Fruit Here

$1.79

Cucumber Here

$1.79

Side Field Green

$3.29

Side Caesar Salad

$3.29

Bag of Chips

$0.99

Cup lobster Bisque

$3.99

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.89Out of stock

Cup Broc And Cheese

$3.89Out of stock

Loaded Potato

$3.29

Cup Shrimp Chowder

Out of stock

Chichen Vegetable

Out of stock

1/2 POUND

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$7.99

1/2 lb Egg Salad

$7.99

1/2 lb Chic Salad

$7.99

1\2 lb Nova

$16.99

1/2 lb cream cheese

$4.99

1/2 lb Pasta

$3.99

1/2 lb Cuke Salad

$3.99

1/2 lb Potato

$4.99

1/2 lb Cole Slaw

$3.99

1/2 lb Fruit

$3.99

1/2 lb Pastami

$7.99

1/2 lb Salmon

$13.99

1/2 lb Corn Beef

$7.99

1/2 lb Turkey

$7.49

1/2 lb Cheese

$4.99

1/2 lb Roast Beef

$7.99

1/2 lb Ham

$7.49

1/2 lb Salami

$7.99

1/2 lb Whitefish

$7.99

1\4 Pound Nova

$8.99

1\2lb Veggie Cream Cheese

$4.99

1/2 Lb Strawberry Cream Cheese

$4.99

KIDS

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes (K)

$3.99

Cheese Omelette w/ Hashbrowns (K)

$3.99

Kid's Combo

$3.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich (K)

$3.99

Kids Grilled Chese

$3.99

Kids Kosher Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Tuna Salad

$3.99

Kids Chicken Salad

$3.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$3.99

Kids PB & J

$3.99

kids Chicken Tenders

$3.99

mac & cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Ham And Cheese

$3.99

Breakfast Platters

Wake Up Platter

$4.99

Sweet Success Platter

$4.99

Continental Spread Platter

$6.99

Grand Slam Platter

$7.49

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Breakfast Entrees

Breakfast Combo Buffet

$8.49

Glorious Morning Buffet

$8.99

Lighter Side

Fruit Salad

$34.99

Fresh Hot Oatmeal

$3.99

Fresh Yogurt & Fruit Parfait

$4.49

Over-Stuffed Sandwiches

The N.Y. Delli Platter

$10.99

Grandma's Favorites

$10.49

The Veggie Wrap

$10.49

Grouchy's Wraps

$10.99

Box Lunches

$11.99

Potato & Soup Bar

Baked Potato Bar

$10.99

Gourmet Soup Selection

$7.99

Baked Potato Bar & Soup Buffet

$15.99

On The Side Salads

Pasta Primavera

$39.99

Baked Potato Salad

$39.99

New York Style Cole Slaw

$39.99

Mixed Field Greens Platter

$39.99

Cravin' Cranberry Salad Large

$89.99

Chef Salad

$69.99

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$59.99

Catering Cran

$69.99

Catering Cuke Salad

$39.99

Large Field Green

$59.99

Small Field Green

$59.99

Corporate Agenda/ Hot Food

Corporate Agenda

$21.99

Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Teriyaki Chicken & Brown Rice

$14.99

Veggie Lasagna

$14.95

Lemmon Pepper Chicken w/ Potatos Au Gratin

$14.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Rice Pilaf

$14.99

Chicken Teriyaki w/ Rice Pilaf

$14.99

BBQ Pulled Pork w/ Mac & Cheese

$14.99

BBQ Chicken w/ Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Chicken Wings w/ Carrots & Celery Sticks

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken Fingers w/ Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Beverages

Coffee in a box

$19.99

Ice Tea In A Box

$12.99

Hot Tea In A Box

$12.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Coca Cola Product

$1.99

Bottled Juice

$1.99

Gallon OJ

$10.99

Paper Goods

$6.99

Sweet Endings

Cookie-Licous Platter

$29.99

Chewy Gooey Brownie Bars Platter

$34.99

Gourmet Dessert Tray

$44.99

Large Gourmet Dessert Tray

$69.99

Large Cookie Tray

$54.99

Large Brownie Tray

$59.99

Catering Cookies

$2.79

Drinks

Coffee/Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Fountain

$2.79

BTL Soda

$2.29

BTL Water

$2.29

Bottle OJ

$2.29

Bai

$2.29

Hint Bottle Drink

$2.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come Taste The City!

Website

Location

11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Directions

Gallery
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
orange starNo Reviews
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131 Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Super Pho
orange starNo Reviews
12315 Crabapple Rd.Suite #144 Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Knuckie's Hoagies Milton
orange starNo Reviews
12630 Crabapple Road, Suite 100 Milton, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alpharetta

Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
orange star4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vinny's on Windward
orange star4.4 • 3,119
5355 Windward Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Café - Alpharetta
orange star4.6 • 2,682
5966 North Point Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurantnext
Vincenza Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 1,782
765 McFarland Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Alpharetta, GA
orange star4.6 • 1,080
270 Rucker Rd Alpharetta, GA 30004
View restaurantnext
Vito's Pizza & Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 1,024
3665 Old Milton Pkwy Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alpharetta
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston