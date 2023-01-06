- Home
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels 11525 Haynes Bridge Rd
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Popular Items
Salads & Soups
Cravin' Cranberry
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken, mixed greens, craisins, candied walnuts, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles
Salmon Salad
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon, grilled and served over a bed of greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and blue cheese crumbles
Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons tossed with Grouchy's homemade Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breat tenders tossed in spicy wing sauce and served over crisp greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.
Avocado Chicken Cobb Salad
Chicken breast, bacon, crisp greens, blue cheese crumbles, fresh avocado, tomatoes, and egg
Grouchy's Greek Salad
Grilled chicken breast, pepperocini, crisp romaine, feta cheese, red onion, cucumbers and olives served with a side of Grouchy's Greek vinagrette
Two Scoops Salad
Choose two! Tuna, grilled chicken, egg, chicken salad or whitefish salad served over our field green salad
Soup of the Day
Always fresh, always delicious. Please call 770-667-6933 to inquire about our soup of the day
Lobster Bisque
*When available
Homemade Matzoh Ball Soup
One giant matzoh ball and freshly sliced carrots cooked to perfection in a light chicken broth
Gourmet Wraps & Paninis
Jerk Chicken Wrap
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and Grouchy's chipotle pepper sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken breast tenders tossed in a Grouchy's spicy wing sauce and served with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan and Caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast tossed in Grouchy's spicy wing sauce, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese
Italian Panini
Smoked ham, salami and melted provolone topped with mayo, oil and vinegar
Smoked Panini Club
Smoked turkey breast, ham, and bacon with melted Swiss and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise
Grilled Veggie Panini
Portabello mushrooms, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomato, grilled onions, melted provolone and Grouchy's Homemade Dijonnaise
Grouchy's Bowls
Mediterranean Bowl
Rice, lettuce, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, hummus, Greek Dressing
Fajita Bowl
Rice, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and peppers, portabella mushrooms, avocado, Grouchy's homemade chipotle ranch
Avocado Bowl
Rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles with a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
Specialty Sandwiches
The Californian
Oven roasted turkey, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, cucumbers and ranch dressing
The Grouchy
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Thinly sliced pastrami, steamed New York style, piled high with melted Swiss cheese and deli mustard
Whitefish Salad Platter
A hefty scoop of whitefish salad on the side of your bagel with lettuce, tomato and onion
Turkey Club
Smoked turkey breast piled high, topped with bacon, lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing
The Brooklyn
Thinly sliced pastrami, steamed New York style, then piled high with Swiss cheese, cole slaw and Russian dressing
Fiery Roast Beef
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Premium roast beef, Grouchy's Spicy Horseradish sauce, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese
Manhattan
Thinly sliced corned beef, steamed New York style, piled high with melted Swiss and deli mustard
Nova Platter
Center sliced smoked salmon on the side of your favorite bagel with whipped cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and capers
Grilled Sandwiches
French Dip
Premium roast beef and crisp onions grilled with melted provolone cheese, served with au jus
Reuben
Corned beef and pastrami steamed and piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian dressing
Turkey Reuben
Oven roasted turkey breast with sauerkraut, Swiss and Russian dressing
BLT Sandwich
A healthy portion of real hickory smoked bacon, tomato slices, leaf lettuce and mayo on toasted bread of your choice
Atlantic Salmon Sandwich
Maple-crusted Atlantic salmon grilled and served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato
Triple Grilled Cheese
A wonderful blend of American, Swiss, and provolone cheese melted on a grilled bread of your choice
Tuna Luna
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Our signature Albacore tuna salad served open-faced and covered with melted Swiss cheese
Chipotle Cheesesteak
Thin sliced Philly beef smothered with pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo
Philly Sandwich
Premium rib-eye beef or marinated chicken breast lightly grilled with onions and mushrooms, then covered with melted provolone
Chicken & Burgers
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter
Fresh crispy chicken tenders served with ranch or honey mustard dressing for dipping. Platter includes side of fries.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey mustard dressing. Served on a grilled Brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, and pickle on a grilled Brioche bun
Grouchy's Burgers
Delicious Angus beef burger served on a toasted Brioche roll, lettuce and tomato with a choice of side and a pickle
Double Stack
Two 4oz. Angus beef patties dripping with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato on a warm Brioche bun
Spicy Black Bean Burger
Spicy Vegetarian Black Bean Chipotle burger on a warm bun with pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, tomato and lettuce
The Dawg
A classic Kosher-style hot dog served with choice of sauerkraut, grilled onions, mustard and ketchup on a toasted bun
Double Dawg
Classic NY Deli
Bagels
Bagel
Half Dozen Bagels
Grouchy's Bunch
Includes 18 bagels
Grouchy's Pack
Includes 12 bagels and 2 cream cheese tubs
Grouchy's Dozen
Bagel with Cream cheese
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Jelly
Bagel with Peanut Butter
Bagel Lox spread
Bagel with Veggie CC
Bagel with Straw CC
Bagel Whitefish
Bagel With Hummus
Bagel Peanut Butter and Jelly
Omelets
BYO Omelet
Three-egg omelet served with hash browns and your choice of bagel or toast. Please choose from our list of omelet ingredients.
Western Omelet
Smoked ham, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes covered with melted American cheese
Leo Omelet
The finest, center cut smoked salmon combined with onions and grilled to perfection
Protein Omelet
A Grouchy's customer favorite! Grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled onions and feta cheese
Portabello Omelet
Burritos & Combos & Avo Toast & Southern
Breakfast Combo #1
Two eggs, hash browns and a choice of bacon, ham, turkey sausage or sausage and toast
Breakfast Combo #2
Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, ham, turkey sausage or sausage
Scrambled Egg Burrito
Two scrambled eggs wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Two scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach and peppers wrapped in a grilled four tortilla
Avocado Toast
Topped with creamy avocado; add feta, olive oil, and onion for $2.00 more
Southern Style Egg & Cheese
Crispy chicken, egg, Grouchy's Chipotle Mayo and pepper jack cheese on a grilled croissant
From the Griddle
Pancakes
Three golden buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three golden buttermilk pancakes served with butter and syrup
Challah French Toast
Three delicious slices made with hand rolled Challah bread, butter and syrup
Scrambled Egg Sandwich
Without question, Atlanta's best morning sandwich. Scrambled eggs on your choice of a bagel, toast, biscuit, kaiser roll, or croissant
Blueberry Pancakes
Knishes
Breakfast Sides & Such
Grouchy's Breakfast Bowls
The Logan Bowl
Hash browns and egg with bacon and cheddar
The Veggie Bowl
Hash browns and egg with avocado, tomato, grilled onion and peppers, spinach and sautéed mushrooms
The Halle Bowl
Hash browns and egg with grilled chicken, grilled onions, spinach and feta cheese
The Corned Beef & Hash Bowl
Hash browns and egg with grilled corned beef, Swiss and grilled onions
Breakfast Value Menu
Desserts
Black & White Cookie
Brownie
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Crumb Cake
Lemon Bar
Lemon Cake
Jumbo Red Velvet Cookie
Chocolate Pecan Bar
Rice Crispy
Reese's Jumbo Peanut Butter Cookie
Cookie Catering
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
Marble Pound Cake
Apple Carmel Crisp Cookie
Sides
Basket Fries
Potato Here
Pasta Here
Cole Slaw Here
Fruit Here
Cucumber Here
Side Field Green
Side Caesar Salad
Bag of Chips
Cup lobster Bisque
Cup Tomato Bisque
Cup Broc And Cheese
Loaded Potato
Cup Shrimp Chowder
Chichen Vegetable
1/2 POUND
1/2 lb Tuna Salad
1/2 lb Egg Salad
1/2 lb Chic Salad
1\2 lb Nova
1/2 lb cream cheese
1/2 lb Pasta
1/2 lb Cuke Salad
1/2 lb Potato
1/2 lb Cole Slaw
1/2 lb Fruit
1/2 lb Pastami
1/2 lb Salmon
1/2 lb Corn Beef
1/2 lb Turkey
1/2 lb Cheese
1/2 lb Roast Beef
1/2 lb Ham
1/2 lb Salami
1/2 lb Whitefish
1\4 Pound Nova
1\2lb Veggie Cream Cheese
1/2 Lb Strawberry Cream Cheese
KIDS
Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes (K)
Cheese Omelette w/ Hashbrowns (K)
Kid's Combo
Egg & Cheese Sandwich (K)
Kids Grilled Chese
Kids Kosher Hot Dog
Kids Tuna Salad
Kids Chicken Salad
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Kids PB & J
kids Chicken Tenders
mac & cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Ham And Cheese
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Entrees
Over-Stuffed Sandwiches
Potato & Soup Bar
On The Side Salads
Corporate Agenda/ Hot Food
Corporate Agenda
Meat Lasagna
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Teriyaki Chicken & Brown Rice
Veggie Lasagna
Lemmon Pepper Chicken w/ Potatos Au Gratin
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Rice Pilaf
Chicken Teriyaki w/ Rice Pilaf
BBQ Pulled Pork w/ Mac & Cheese
BBQ Chicken w/ Mac & Cheese
Chicken Wings w/ Carrots & Celery Sticks
Chicken Fingers w/ Mac & Cheese
Beverages
Sweet Endings
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come Taste The City!
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009