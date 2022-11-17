Ground Round
897 Reviews
$$
526 S 3rd St
Bismarck, ND 58504
To-Go Beverages
Soda To-Go
20 oz. Soda To-Go
Lemonade To-Go
20 oz. Lemonade To-Go (add flavoring for 50¢)
Juice/Milk To-Go
20 oz. Juice/Milk To-Go
Kids Soda To-Go
12 oz. Soda To-Go
Kids Milk/Juice To-Go
12 oz. Milk/Juice To-Go
Shake To-Go
(20 oz.) Ice Cream, Milk, Your Flavor Choice, blended together, topped with Whipped Cream.
Kids Shake To-Go
(12 oz.) Ice Cream, Milk, Your Flavor Choice, blended together, topped with Whipped Cream.
To-Go Silverware & Condiments
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings served with Celery and your choice of sauce and dip.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Burger Sliders (3)
Pepper-jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Three Sliders cooked to your liking. Served with three Onion Rings.
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
12" Quesadilla seasoned with Taco Seasoning, stuffed with Chicken, Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Pico de Gallo, served with Salsa & Seasoned Sour Cream.
Egg Rolls
6 Pieces of Pork Egg Rolls, served with Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce.
Fried Cheese Curds
Served With House-made Ranch Dressing
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
8 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce.
Nachos Javier
Tortilla Chips Loaded with Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Beans, Jalapeños, served with Seasoned Sour Cream & Salsa. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Both.
Original Wings (8 bone-in)
8 Bone-In Wings served with Celery and your choice of sauce and dip.
Pick 3 Sampler
Soft Pretzels (4)
4 Soft Pretzels baked with Salt, served with Pepper-jack Cheese Sauce, garnished with Bacon and Green Onions.
Street Tacos (2)
Two Tacos stuffed with Crispy Chicken, Jalapeño Coleslaw, Diced Tomatoes, Drizzled with Black Pepper Honey And Chipotle Ranch. Served with Chips & Salsa.
Burger Room
Bacon & Cheese Classic
bacon and your choice of american, cheddar, pepper-jack or swiss
Bacon Bourbon Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers & bourbon sauce
Big Daddy Quesadilla Burger
two tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise, served with seasoned sour cream and salsa
Black & Bleu Burger
A half pound burger is blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon and Cajun seasoning.
Burger of Champions
bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese
Cheese Burger
A burger, bun, and your choice of cheese.
Clubhouse Burger
Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Haystack
cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing
Old Hickory
Our famous Bacon & American burger topped with tangy BBQ.
Plain Burger
A simple burger and bun, cooked to your liking.
Swiss, Onion & Mushroom
sauteed onions & mushrooms, swiss cheese, ground rounder sauce, au jus dipping sauce
Texas Hold 'Em
bbq sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, ground rounder sauce
Ultimate Grilled Cheeseburger
Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper-Jack, Bacon, drizzled with Chipotle Ranch, served on grilled Vienna Bread.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy buffalo chicken, shreeded cheeses, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, ranch dressing
French Dip
sliced roast beef, au jus
Music City Chicken
New York Style Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousnad island dressing, grilled marble rye
Traditional Clubhouse Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, vienna toast
Turkey Pretzel
Shaved turkey, smoked bacon and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a grilled pretzel roll.
Prime Philly
TexMex
Sizzling Fajitas
serverd over a bed of grilled peppers and onions, with shredded cheeses,pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa and seasoned sour cream and warm flour tortillas
Unmasked Burrito
chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, seasoned sour cream and salsa
Tex Mex Sirloin Tips
sirloin tips served over sauteed onions & peppers, topped with pepper-jack queso. Served with cilantro-lime rice and seasoned sour cream.
Laredo Grill
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro-Lime Rice, drizzled with melted pepper-jack cheese sauce.
Chori Cheese Dip
Chori Fried Egg
Chimichanga
Fajita Quesadilla
Pasta
Lite Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese. Lighter Portion.
Full Chicken Alfredo
Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese. Full Portion.
Lite Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Penne Pasta, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños, Chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Scallions. Lighter Portion.
Full Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Penne Pasta, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños, Chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Scallions. Full Portion.
Lite Cajun Tortellini
Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Cajun Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. Lighter Portion.
Full Cajun Tortellini
Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Cajun Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. Full Portion.
Steak-Chicken-Seafood
Caribbean Sizzling Sirloin Tips
sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy bbq sauce, sauteed peppers, onions, and pineapple
8 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin
8 oz. center-cut sirloin
Sirloin & Shrimp
8 oz. center-cut sirloin, golden fried shrimp
Bourbon Chicken
two chicken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and bourbon sauce
Chicken Breast Dinner
Fried Shrimp
golden-fried shrimp, cocktail sauce
Bourbon Grilled Salmon
cajun-grilled salmon basted in a bourbon sauce
Chicken Tenderloins Platter
Soup & Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Soup of the Day
Please call (701) 223-0000 and ask about our Soup of the Day selection!
Chicken Tortilla
French Onion
Soup & Salad Combo
your choice of soup and either a house or caesar salad, served with flatbread
Southwest Fiesta Chicken
southwest grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla strips and chips, house-made chipotle ranch dressing
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Salad
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken, Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Pepper-Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with ranch dressing.
Taco Salad Grande
shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa
Cobb Salad
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing served with flatbread
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread
Kids
Kid's Cheeseburger
two small burgers, american cheese
Kid's Hamburger
two small burgers
Kid's Chicken Tenderloins
three chicken tenders
Kid's Sketti
linguini noodles, marinara, parmesan cheese
Kid's Grilled Cheese
toasted vienna bread, american cheese
Kid's Extreme Combo
two chicken tenders, two cheese sticks, marinaria
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
three slices
Kid's Cheese Pizza
three slices
Kid's Mac N Cheese
kraft mac n cheese
Kid's Corn Dogs
five mini turkey corn dogs
Kid's Chicken Breast
Kid's Hound Dog Mac N Cheese
kraft mac n cheese and 5 mini turkey corn dogs
Kid's Alfredo
Sd- Grapes
Desserts
Ala Mode
soft serve vanilla ice cream
Regular Sundae
soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry
Brownie Sundae
warm Ghirardelli brownie with vanilla soft serve, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans
Turtle Cheesecake
chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans
Choc'late Lovin' Spoon Cake
Black & White Cookie Delight
five deep fried oreos
Tasty Trio Sampler
three cinnamon dippers, three deep fried oreos and a warm Ghirardelli brownie
Cinnamon Dippers
Kids Slider Sundae
Side of Brownie
Sauces
Ranch
Popcorn Ranch
1000 Island
3 oz. sd Alfredo
6 oz. sd Alfredo
Au Jus
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Bourbon
Buffalo
Sd- Butter Sticks
Sd- Melted Butter
Caesar
Cheese Sauce
Chipotle Ranch
Cocktail
French
FRO Dip
GR Sauce
Guacamole
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Marinara
Mayo
Nashville Hot Sauce
Parm Garlic
Salsa
Seasoned Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Sriracha Mayo
Sweet and Spicy BBQ
Sweet Chili
Tarter
Chipotle Mayo
Sd- All American Sauce
Sd- Creamy BBQ
Side Items
Small Popcorn
Medium Popcorn
Popcorn Ranch
Sd- Fries
Sd- Rice Pilaf
Sd- Broccoli
Sd- Baked Potato
Sd- Lime Rice
Sd- Kettle Chips
Sd - Tort Chips
Sd- Mashed Potatoes
Sd- Grilled Asparagus
Sd- Onion Rings
Sd- Sweet Fries
Sd- Grapes
Side of Flatbread
Slice of Toast (2)
Side of Croutons
Sd- Tortilla Chips
Sd- 2 Tortilla Shells
Sd- 4 Tortilla Shells
Sd- Bun
Sd- Pretzel Bun
Sd- Gluten Free Bun
X- American
X- Cheddar
X- Swiss
X- Ppr Jack
X- Mozz (Sliced)
X- Mozz (Shred)
X- Shred Chz
X- Parm Chz
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Misc. Menu
Adult Gr. Cheese
A larger size of our classic american grilled cheese.
BLT
Boom Boom Shrimp
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread
Buffalo Nachos
Tortilla chips with Diced Tomato, Buffalo Tenders, served with Bleu Cheese.
Caeser Wrap
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken on a brioche bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 1 side choice. Specialty toppings available for 1.99+
Chips and Dip (pick two)
Warm Salted Tortilla Chips served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Hot Sicillian
Outrageous Nachos
Ranch Grille (Dinner)
Smothered Steak Sandwich
Fajita Steak, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, on a Garlic French Loaf.
Stuffed Baked Potato
Stuffed Baked Potato Combo
Texas Tangler Salad
salad greens, grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, onion tanglers, shredded cheese, and drizzled with bbq sauce and ranch dressing, served with flatbread
Turkey Grille
Turkey, tomato, bacon, swiss, on grilled Vienna bread
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Ziggy Sandwich
A fried egg, ham, and American cheese on grilled vienna bread.
Burgers
Sandwiches
TexMex
Combos
Soup/Salad/Stuffed Potato
*SW Fiesta
*Cran Salad
*Taco Salad
*Cobb Salad
*Nashville Salad
*Mexi Potato
*Chicken Ranch Potato
*Loaded Baked Potato
*Texas Potato
*Broccoli & Chz Potato
Sd- Bun
Burger Patty
Sd- 1 Chx Strip
Sd- Fried Egg
Sd- Shrimp
Sd- Chix Breast
Sd- Taco Meat
X- Ham
X- Turkey
X- Corned Beef
X- Roast Beef
X- Pepperoni
2 Strips Bacon
X- American
X- Cheddar
X- Swiss
X- Ppr Jack
X- Mozz (Sliced)
X- Mozz (Shred)
X- Shred Chz
X- Parm Chz
Philly Topping
Mush & Swiss
Loaded
Sd- Shredded Lettuc
Sd- Tomatoes
Sd- Raw Onion
Sd- Pickles
Sd- LTOP
Sd- BB Salsa
Sd- Sautéed Mush
Sd- Sautéed Onions
Sd- Grapes
Sd- Green Onions
Sd- Jalapeños
Sd- Pico
Sd- Diced Tomatoes
Sd- Pineapple
Sd- Sauerkraut
Sd- Scallions
Sd- Jalapeño Slaw
Sd- Tort Chips
Sd- Tanglers
Sd- Tort Strips
Sd- Fajita Veg
Sd- Bourbon Veg
Sd- Carribean Veg
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
526 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504