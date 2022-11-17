Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Salad

Ground Round

897 Reviews

$$

526 S 3rd St

Bismarck, ND 58504

Medium Popcorn
Chicken Tortilla
Traditional Clubhouse Sandwich

To-Go Beverages

Soda To-Go

$2.99

20 oz. Soda To-Go

Lemonade To-Go

$2.99

20 oz. Lemonade To-Go (add flavoring for 50¢)

Juice/Milk To-Go

$2.99

20 oz. Juice/Milk To-Go

Kids Soda To-Go

$1.99

12 oz. Soda To-Go

Kids Milk/Juice To-Go

$1.99

12 oz. Milk/Juice To-Go

Shake To-Go

$5.89

(20 oz.) Ice Cream, Milk, Your Flavor Choice, blended together, topped with Whipped Cream.

Kids Shake To-Go

$3.99

(12 oz.) Ice Cream, Milk, Your Flavor Choice, blended together, topped with Whipped Cream.

To-Go Silverware & Condiments

Ketchup Packets

Please specify quantity.

Mustard Packets

Please specify quantity.

Silverware Sets

Please specify quantity. (Spoons should be automatically supplied with soups.)

Add Steak Sauce

$0.99

Sugar Packets

Please specify quantity.

Add Assorted Condiments

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$13.99

Boneless Wings served with Celery and your choice of sauce and dip.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99
Burger Sliders (3)

Burger Sliders (3)

$13.59

Pepper-jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Three Sliders cooked to your liking. Served with three Onion Rings.

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.49
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.49

12" Quesadilla seasoned with Taco Seasoning, stuffed with Chicken, Melted Shredded Cheese, Bacon Bits, Pico de Gallo, served with Salsa & Seasoned Sour Cream.

Egg Rolls

$9.79

6 Pieces of Pork Egg Rolls, served with Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce.

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.99

Served With House-made Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$9.29

8 Mozzarella Sticks served with Marinara Sauce.

Nachos Javier

Nachos Javier

$13.99

Tortilla Chips Loaded with Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Black Beans, Jalapeños, served with Seasoned Sour Cream & Salsa. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Both.

Original Wings (8 bone-in)

Original Wings (8 bone-in)

$15.99

8 Bone-In Wings served with Celery and your choice of sauce and dip.

Pick 3 Sampler

Pick 3 Sampler

$14.99

Soft Pretzels (4)

$11.49

4 Soft Pretzels baked with Salt, served with Pepper-jack Cheese Sauce, garnished with Bacon and Green Onions.

Street Tacos (2)

$11.99

Two Tacos stuffed with Crispy Chicken, Jalapeño Coleslaw, Diced Tomatoes, Drizzled with Black Pepper Honey And Chipotle Ranch. Served with Chips & Salsa.

Burger Room

Bacon & Cheese Classic

Bacon & Cheese Classic

$15.49

bacon and your choice of american, cheddar, pepper-jack or swiss

Bacon Bourbon Burger

$15.49

bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers & bourbon sauce

Big Daddy Quesadilla Burger

$15.49

two tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise, served with seasoned sour cream and salsa

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.49

A half pound burger is blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon and Cajun seasoning.

Burger of Champions

Burger of Champions

$15.49

bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese

Cheese Burger

$14.99

A burger, bun, and your choice of cheese.

Clubhouse Burger

Clubhouse Burger

$16.49

Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Haystack

$15.49

cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing

Old Hickory

$15.49

Our famous Bacon & American burger topped with tangy BBQ.

Plain Burger

$13.50

A simple burger and bun, cooked to your liking.

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

$15.49

sauteed onions & mushrooms, swiss cheese, ground rounder sauce, au jus dipping sauce

Texas Hold 'Em

$15.49

bbq sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, ground rounder sauce

Ultimate Grilled Cheeseburger

$15.49

Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper-Jack, Bacon, drizzled with Chipotle Ranch, served on grilled Vienna Bread.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

crispy buffalo chicken, shreeded cheeses, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, ranch dressing

French Dip

French Dip

$14.49

sliced roast beef, au jus

Music City Chicken

$13.29

New York Style Reuben

$14.49

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousnad island dressing, grilled marble rye

Traditional Clubhouse Sandwich

$14.49

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, vienna toast

Turkey Pretzel

Turkey Pretzel

$14.49

Shaved turkey, smoked bacon and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a grilled pretzel roll.

Prime Philly

$13.99

TexMex

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

$19.99

serverd over a bed of grilled peppers and onions, with shredded cheeses,pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa and seasoned sour cream and warm flour tortillas

Unmasked Burrito

Unmasked Burrito

$15.59

chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, seasoned sour cream and salsa

Tex Mex Sirloin Tips

$18.99

sirloin tips served over sauteed onions & peppers, topped with pepper-jack queso. Served with cilantro-lime rice and seasoned sour cream.

Laredo Grill

$18.99

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro-Lime Rice, drizzled with melted pepper-jack cheese sauce.

Chori Cheese Dip

$11.99

Chori Fried Egg

$12.99

Chimichanga

$14.99

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.49

Pasta

Lite Chicken Alfredo

Lite Chicken Alfredo

$13.29

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese. Lighter Portion.

Full Chicken Alfredo

Full Chicken Alfredo

$16.29

Penne Pasta, Alfredo Sauce, Parsley, Parmesan Cheese. Full Portion.

Lite Chicken Mac N' Cheese

Lite Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$13.99

Penne Pasta, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños, Chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Scallions. Lighter Portion.

Full Chicken Mac N' Cheese

Full Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$16.99

Penne Pasta, Creamy Cheese Sauce, Chicken, Jalapeños, Chopped Bacon, Pico de Gallo, Scallions. Full Portion.

Lite Cajun Tortellini

$16.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Cajun Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. Lighter Portion.

Full Cajun Tortellini

$20.99

Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Alfredo Sauce, Cajun Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. Full Portion.

Steak-Chicken-Seafood

Caribbean Sizzling Sirloin Tips

$18.99

sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy bbq sauce, sauteed peppers, onions, and pineapple

8 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin

8 oz. Center-Cut Sirloin

$20.99

8 oz. center-cut sirloin

Sirloin & Shrimp

$22.99

8 oz. center-cut sirloin, golden fried shrimp

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$16.99

two chicken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and bourbon sauce

Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.79

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

golden-fried shrimp, cocktail sauce

Bourbon Grilled Salmon

$20.99

cajun-grilled salmon basted in a bourbon sauce

Chicken Tenderloins Platter

$15.59

Soup & Salad

Side Salad

$6.19

Side Caesar

$6.19

Soup of the Day

Please call (701) 223-0000 and ask about our Soup of the Day selection!

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

French Onion

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

your choice of soup and either a house or caesar salad, served with flatbread

Southwest Fiesta Chicken

$13.99

southwest grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla strips and chips, house-made chipotle ranch dressing

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken, Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Chopped Eggs, Pepper-Jack & Cheddar Cheeses, drizzled with ranch dressing.

Taco Salad Grande

Taco Salad Grande

$14.99

shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa

Cobb Salad

$14.49

salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing served with flatbread

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.59

salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

two small burgers, american cheese

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

two small burgers

Kid's Chicken Tenderloins

$5.99

three chicken tenders

Kid's Sketti

$5.59

linguini noodles, marinara, parmesan cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.49

toasted vienna bread, american cheese

Kid's Extreme Combo

$5.99

two chicken tenders, two cheese sticks, marinaria

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

three slices

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.99

three slices

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.99

kraft mac n cheese

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.99

five mini turkey corn dogs

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid's Hound Dog Mac N Cheese

$6.99

kraft mac n cheese and 5 mini turkey corn dogs

Kid's Alfredo

$6.59

Sd- Grapes

$2.29

Desserts

Ala Mode

$0.99

soft serve vanilla ice cream

Regular Sundae

$2.29

soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

warm Ghirardelli brownie with vanilla soft serve, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans

Choc'late Lovin' Spoon Cake

$7.49

Black & White Cookie Delight

$5.29

five deep fried oreos

Tasty Trio Sampler

$6.99

three cinnamon dippers, three deep fried oreos and a warm Ghirardelli brownie

Cinnamon Dippers

$5.29

Kids Slider Sundae

$4.29

Side of Brownie

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.99

Popcorn Ranch

$1.99

1000 Island

$0.99

3 oz. sd Alfredo

$1.50

6 oz. sd Alfredo

$3.99

Au Jus

BBQ

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Bourbon

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Sd- Butter Sticks

Sd- Melted Butter

Caesar

$0.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Cocktail

$0.99

French

$0.99

FRO Dip

$0.99Out of stock

GR Sauce

$0.99

Guacamole

$2.29

Honey BBQ

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Horseradish

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Mayo

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.99

Parm Garlic

$0.99

Salsa

$0.99

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Sriracha Mayo

$0.99

Sweet and Spicy BBQ

$0.99

Sweet Chili

$0.99

Tarter

$0.99

Chipotle Mayo

$0.99

Sd- All American Sauce

$0.99

Sd- Creamy BBQ

$0.99

Side Items

Small Popcorn

$0.99

Medium Popcorn

$4.99

Popcorn Ranch

$1.99

Sd- Fries

$2.29

Sd- Rice Pilaf

$2.29

Sd- Broccoli

$2.29

Sd- Baked Potato

$2.29

Sd- Lime Rice

$2.29

Sd- Kettle Chips

$2.29

Sd - Tort Chips

$1.99

Sd- Mashed Potatoes

$2.29

Sd- Grilled Asparagus

$2.29

Sd- Onion Rings

$4.29

Sd- Sweet Fries

$4.29

Sd- Grapes

$2.29

Side of Flatbread

$0.99

Slice of Toast (2)

$0.99

Side of Croutons

Sd- Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Sd- 2 Tortilla Shells

$0.99

Sd- 4 Tortilla Shells

$1.99

Sd- Bun

$0.99

Sd- Pretzel Bun

$2.09

Sd- Gluten Free Bun

$1.99

X- American

$0.99

X- Cheddar

$0.99

X- Swiss

$0.99

X- Ppr Jack

$0.99

X- Mozz (Sliced)

$0.99

X- Mozz (Shred)

$0.99

X- Shred Chz

$0.99

X- Parm Chz

$0.99

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Misc. Menu

Adult Gr. Cheese

$9.99

A larger size of our classic american grilled cheese.

BLT

$10.29

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread

Buffalo Nachos

$15.79

Tortilla chips with Diced Tomato, Buffalo Tenders, served with Bleu Cheese.

Caeser Wrap

$12.79

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.29

Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Your choice of Grilled or Crispy Chicken on a brioche bun served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and 1 side choice. Specialty toppings available for 1.99+

Chips and Dip (pick two)

$9.89

Warm Salted Tortilla Chips served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Hot Sicillian

$13.99

Outrageous Nachos

$15.49

Ranch Grille (Dinner)

$13.59

Smothered Steak Sandwich

$18.99

Fajita Steak, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, on a Garlic French Loaf.

Stuffed Baked Potato

$7.99

Stuffed Baked Potato Combo

$11.59
Texas Tangler Salad

Texas Tangler Salad

$15.10

salad greens, grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, onion tanglers, shredded cheese, and drizzled with bbq sauce and ranch dressing, served with flatbread

Turkey Grille

$13.29

Turkey, tomato, bacon, swiss, on grilled Vienna bread

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Ziggy Sandwich

$11.29

A fried egg, ham, and American cheese on grilled vienna bread.

Soup of the Day

*Lunch Special

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

526 S 3rd St, Bismarck, ND 58504

Directions

Gallery
Ground Round image
Ground Round image

