- Home
- /
- Minot
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Ground Round
Ground Round
284 Reviews
$$
2110 E Burdick Expy
Minot, ND 58701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
To-Go Silverware & Condiments
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Burger Sliders
pepper-jack cheese, caramelized onions, onion ring garnish
Chicken Quesadilla
chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa
Egg Rolls
pork- with a sweet and spicy chili sauce
Fried Cheese Curds
with house-made ranch dressing
Mozzarella Cheese Stix
served with marinaria
Original Chicken Wings (bone-in)
Pick Three
Soft Pretzels
pepper-jack queso garnished with bacon and green onions
Street Tacos (2)
crispy chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, diced tomatoes, drizzled with black pepper honey and chipotle ranch. Served with chips and salsa
Potato Skins
Nachos Javier
Buffalo Quesadilla
Burger Room
Bacon Bourbon Burger
bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers & bourbon sauce
Burger
Burger of Champions
bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese
Clubhouse Burger
Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Haystack
cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing
Quesadilla Burger
two tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise, served with seasoned sour cream and salsa
Swiss, Onion & Mushroom
sauteed onions & mushrooms, swiss cheese, ground rounder sauce, au jus dipping sauce
Texas Hold 'Em
bbq sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, ground rounder sauce
Ultimate Grilled Cheese Burger
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy buffalo chicken, shreeded cheeses, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, ranch dressing
French Dip
sliced roast beef, au jus
New York Style Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousnad island dressing, grilled marble rye
Traditional Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, vienna toast
Turkey Pretzel
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, grilled pretzel roll
Music City Chicken
Prime Philly
TexMex
Sizzling Fajitas
serverd over a bed of grilled peppers and onions, with shredded cheeses,pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa and seasoned sour cream and warm flour tortillas
Tex Mex Sirloin Tips
sirloin tips served over sauteed onions & peppers, topped with pepper-jack queso. Served with cilantro-lime rice and seasoned sour cream.
Unmasked Burrito
chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, seasoned sour cream and salsa
Laredo Grill
Pasta
Steak-Chicken-Seafood
Bourbon Chicken
two chicken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and bourbon sauce
Bourbon Grilled Salmon
cajun-grilled salmon basted in a bourbon sauce
Caribbean Sizzling Sirloin Tips
sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy bbq sauce, sauteed peppers, onions, and pineapple
Center-cut Sirloin
8 oz. center-cut sirloin
Chicken Breast Dinner
Chicken Tenders
Fish Fry
golden-fried white fish, tarter sauce
Fried Shrimp
golden-fried shrimp, cocktail sauce
Sirloin & Shrimp
8 oz. center-cut sirloin, golden fried shrimp
Sauces
Ranch
Popcorn Ranch
1000
Alfredo
Asian Zing
Au Jus
BBQ
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo
Butter
Chipotle Ranch
Cocktail
French
Guacamole
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Mayo
Parmesan Garlic
Pepper jack Queso
Salsa
Seasoned Sour Cream
Siracha
Siracha Mayo
Sour Cream
Tarter
Marinara
Side GR Sauce
Bourbon Sauce
Fro Dip
Sweet Italian
Honey BBQ
All American
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Chicken Tortilla Soup
French Onion Soup
Soup & Salad
your choice of soup and either a house or caesar salad, served with flatbread
Bowl Soup & Salad
Southwest Fiesta Salad
southwest grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla strips and chips, house-made chipotle ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread
Taco Salad Grande
shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa
Cobb Salad
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing served with flatbread
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread
Side Salad
Caesar Salad
Stuffed Baker & Soup/Salad
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Nashville Chicken Salad
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
three slices
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
three slices
Kids Cheeseburger
two small burgers, american cheese
Kids Hamburger
two small burgers
Kids Chicken Breast Dinner
Kids Chicken Fingers
three chicken tenders
Kids Corn Dogs
five mini turkey corn dogs
Kids Extreme Combo
two chicken tenders, two cheese sticks, marinaria
Kids Grilled Cheese
toasted vienna bread, american cheese
Kids Hound Dog Mac N Cheese
kraft mac n cheese and 5 mini turkey corn dogs
Kids Mac N Cheese
kraft mac n cheese
Kids Sketti
linguini noodles, marinara, parmesan cheese
Kids Alfredo
Kids Queso
Kids Dippers
Kids Mini Shake
your choice of oreo, chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry
Kids Slider Sundae
soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry
Sides
Sd-Fries
Sd-Flatbread
Sd-Grapes
Small Popcorn
Medium Popcorn
Large Popcorn
Sd-Asparagus
Sd-Baker
Sd-Broccoli
Chicken Ranch Baked Potato
Sd-Mexi Rice
Sd-O-Ring
Sd-Pilaf
Sd-Sweet Potato Fries
Sd-Tortilla Chips
Texas Baked Potato
Sd-Mashed
Sd-Tanglers
Sd-Toothpicks
Sd-Kettle Chips
Baked Potato Loaded
2 free 6 inch torts
Side/Sub Meats
Side Veg, Breads, Chz
Sd- Black Beans
Sd-Bun
Sd-Marble Rye
Sd-Jalapenos
Sd-Celery
Sd- Fajita Veggies
Sd-Pico
Sd-BB Salsa
Sd-White Bread
Sd-Sliced Tomato
Sd-Diced Tomato
Sd-Saurkrat
Sd-Shred Cheese
Sd-Saut Mush
Sd-Saut Onions
Sd-Pickles
Sd-Lettuce
Sd-Red Onions
Sd-Pecans
Sd-Blue Cheese Crumbles
Sd-Cranberries
Side 6in Tortillas
Sd-American cheese
Sd-Mozz cheese
Sd-Swiss cheese
Sd-Cheddar cheese
Sd-Pepper jack cheese(sliced)
Desserts
Big Ben Brownie Sundae
warm Ghirardelli brownie with vanilla soft serve, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans
Black & White Cookie Delight
five deep fried oreos
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Dippers
Regular Sundae
soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry
Tasty Trio Sampler
three cinnamon dippers, three deep fried oreos and a warm Ghirardelli brownie
Turtle Cheesecake
chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND 58701