Bars & Lounges
American

Ground Round

284 Reviews

$$

2110 E Burdick Expy

Minot, ND 58701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Egg Rolls

To-Go Silverware & Condiments

To-Go Silverware

To-Go Ketchup Packet

To-Go Mustard Packet

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$13.99
Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$13.59

pepper-jack cheese, caramelized onions, onion ring garnish

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.49

chicken, melted cheeses, pico de gallo, bacon, sesoned sour cream and salsa

Egg Rolls

$9.79

pork- with a sweet and spicy chili sauce

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.99

with house-made ranch dressing

Mozzarella Cheese Stix

$9.29

served with marinaria

Original Chicken Wings (bone-in)

Original Chicken Wings (bone-in)

$15.99
Pick Three

Pick Three

$14.99

Soft Pretzels

$11.49

pepper-jack queso garnished with bacon and green onions

Street Tacos (2)

$11.99

crispy chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, diced tomatoes, drizzled with black pepper honey and chipotle ranch. Served with chips and salsa

Potato Skins

$13.99

Nachos Javier

$13.99

Buffalo Quesadilla

$15.99

Burger Room

Bacon Bourbon Burger

$15.49

bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions and peppers & bourbon sauce

Burger

Burger

$15.49
Burger of Champions

Burger of Champions

$15.49

bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese

Clubhouse Burger

Clubhouse Burger

$16.49

Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Haystack

$15.49

cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing

Quesadilla Burger

$15.49

two tortillas stuffed with shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayonnaise, served with seasoned sour cream and salsa

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

$15.49

sauteed onions & mushrooms, swiss cheese, ground rounder sauce, au jus dipping sauce

Texas Hold 'Em

$15.49

bbq sauce, caramelized onions, fried jalapenos, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, ground rounder sauce

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Burger

$15.49

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

crispy buffalo chicken, shreeded cheeses, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, ranch dressing

French Dip

French Dip

$14.49Out of stock

sliced roast beef, au jus

New York Style Reuben

$14.49

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousnad island dressing, grilled marble rye

Traditional Club Sandwich

$14.49

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and american cheeses, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, vienna toast

Turkey Pretzel

$14.49

turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, grilled pretzel roll

Music City Chicken

$13.29

Prime Philly

$13.99

TexMex

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

$19.99

serverd over a bed of grilled peppers and onions, with shredded cheeses,pico de gallo, lettuce, salsa and seasoned sour cream and warm flour tortillas

Tex Mex Sirloin Tips

$18.99

sirloin tips served over sauteed onions & peppers, topped with pepper-jack queso. Served with cilantro-lime rice and seasoned sour cream.

Unmasked Burrito

Unmasked Burrito

$15.59

chicken, cilantro-lime rice, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, seasoned sour cream and salsa

Laredo Grill

$18.99

Pasta

Cajun Tortellini

$16.99

chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, alfredo sauce

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$13.29

penne pasta, alfredo sauce

Chicken Mac N' Cheese

Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$13.99

penne pasta, creamy cheese sauce,chicken,jalapenos, chopped bacon, pico de gallo, green onions

Penne Alfredo

$12.79

Steak-Chicken-Seafood

Bourbon Chicken

$16.99

two chicken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers and bourbon sauce

Bourbon Grilled Salmon

$20.99

cajun-grilled salmon basted in a bourbon sauce

Caribbean Sizzling Sirloin Tips

$18.99

sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy bbq sauce, sauteed peppers, onions, and pineapple

Center-cut Sirloin

Center-cut Sirloin

$20.49

8 oz. center-cut sirloin

Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.79

Chicken Tenders

$15.39

Fish Fry

$18.59Out of stock

golden-fried white fish, tarter sauce

Fried Shrimp

$18.99

golden-fried shrimp, cocktail sauce

Sirloin & Shrimp

$22.99

8 oz. center-cut sirloin, golden fried shrimp

Sauces

Ranch

$0.99

Popcorn Ranch

$1.99

1000

$0.99

Alfredo

$3.99

Asian Zing

$0.99

Au Jus

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Butter

Chipotle Ranch

$0.99

Cocktail

$0.99

French

$0.99

Guacamole

$2.29

Honey Mustard

$0.99

Horseradish

$0.99

Mayo

Parmesan Garlic

$0.99

Pepper jack Queso

$1.50

Salsa

$0.99

Seasoned Sour Cream

$0.99

Siracha

$0.99

Siracha Mayo

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tarter

$0.99

Marinara

$1.29

Side GR Sauce

$0.99

Bourbon Sauce

$0.99

Fro Dip

$0.99

Sweet Italian

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$0.99

All American

$0.99

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$6.49
Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.49

French Onion Soup

$6.49
Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$9.49

your choice of soup and either a house or caesar salad, served with flatbread

Bowl Soup & Salad

$13.49

Southwest Fiesta Salad

$13.99

southwest grilled chicken, salad greens, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheese, tortilla strips and chips, house-made chipotle ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.79

crispy buffalo chicken, salad greens, shreeded cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing, served with flatbread

Taco Salad Grande

Taco Salad Grande

$14.99

shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa

Cobb Salad

$14.49

salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing served with flatbread

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.59

salad greens, grilled chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, sweet italian dressing served with flatbread

Side Salad

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Stuffed Baker & Soup/Salad

$12.49

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Nashville Chicken Salad

$13.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

three slices

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

three slices

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

two small burgers, american cheese

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

two small burgers

Kids Chicken Breast Dinner

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

three chicken tenders

Kids Corn Dogs

$5.99

five mini turkey corn dogs

Kids Extreme Combo

$5.99

two chicken tenders, two cheese sticks, marinaria

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

toasted vienna bread, american cheese

Kids Hound Dog Mac N Cheese

$6.99

kraft mac n cheese and 5 mini turkey corn dogs

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

kraft mac n cheese

Kids Sketti

$5.59

linguini noodles, marinara, parmesan cheese

Kids Alfredo

$5.79

Kids Queso

$5.99

Kids Dippers

$3.99

Kids Mini Shake

$3.99

your choice of oreo, chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry

Kids Slider Sundae

$3.99

soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry

Sides

Sd-Fries

$2.99

Sd-Flatbread

$0.99

Sd-Grapes

$1.79

Small Popcorn

$0.99

Medium Popcorn

$3.99

Large Popcorn

$25.00

Sd-Asparagus

$1.99

Sd-Baker

$2.49

Sd-Broccoli

$1.99

Chicken Ranch Baked Potato

$6.99

Sd-Mexi Rice

$1.99

Sd-O-Ring

$3.99

Sd-Pilaf

$1.99

Sd-Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sd-Tortilla Chips

$1.99

Texas Baked Potato

$6.99

Sd-Mashed

$1.99

Sd-Tanglers

$1.99

Sd-Toothpicks

$1.99

Sd-Kettle Chips

$1.99

Baked Potato Loaded

$3.99

2 free 6 inch torts

Side/Sub Meats

Sd-Grilled Shrimp

$4.99

Sd-Fried Shrimp

$4.99

Sd-Taco Meat

$2.99

Sd-Turkey

$1.99

Sd-Ham

$1.99

Sd-Fried Egg

$0.99

Burger Patty

$3.99

Sd-Chicken Tender

$1.40

Sd-Diced Egg

$0.99

Sd-Bacon

$1.99

Sd-Bacon Bits

$0.99

Sd-Chicken Breast

$4.99

Sd-Pepperoni

$0.99

Sub grilled shrimp

sub chx tenders

Fajita steak

$3.99

Fajita chicken

$4.99

Side Veg, Breads, Chz

Sd- Black Beans

$1.29

Sd-Bun

$1.19

Sd-Marble Rye

$1.19

Sd-Jalapenos

$0.99

Sd-Celery

$1.99

Sd- Fajita Veggies

$1.99

Sd-Pico

$1.19

Sd-BB Salsa

$1.19

Sd-White Bread

$1.19

Sd-Sliced Tomato

$0.99

Sd-Diced Tomato

$0.99

Sd-Saurkrat

$0.99

Sd-Shred Cheese

$0.99

Sd-Saut Mush

$0.99

Sd-Saut Onions

$0.99

Sd-Pickles

$0.99

Sd-Lettuce

$0.99

Sd-Red Onions

$0.99

Sd-Pecans

$0.99

Sd-Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

Sd-Cranberries

$0.99

Side 6in Tortillas

$0.99

Sd-American cheese

$0.99

Sd-Mozz cheese

$0.99

Sd-Swiss cheese

$0.99

Sd-Cheddar cheese

$0.99

Sd-Pepper jack cheese(sliced)

$0.99

Desserts

Big Ben Brownie Sundae

$5.99

warm Ghirardelli brownie with vanilla soft serve, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans

Black & White Cookie Delight

$5.99

five deep fried oreos

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Cinnamon Dippers

$5.99

Regular Sundae

$2.99

soft serve ice cream, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream and cherry

Tasty Trio Sampler

$6.99

three cinnamon dippers, three deep fried oreos and a warm Ghirardelli brownie

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

chocolate & caramel drizzle, candied pecans

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2110 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND 58701

