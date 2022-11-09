Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ground Round

405 Highway 14

Winona, MN 55987

Popular Items

No Frills Burger
GR Bacon Cheeseburger
Veg Veggie Burger

Starters

Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$10.99

Grilled and topped with pepper-jack cheese and caramelized onions on a grilled sweet roll. Served with a garnish of onion rings and a side of GR sauce.

Outrageous Beef Nachos

Outrageous Beef Nachos

$13.99

Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and jalapenos with ground beef. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49

Outrageous Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and jalapenos with seasoned chicken. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Savory chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $1.49

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.99

Served with ranch dressing.

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$11.99

Chips & Dip App

$5.99

Pepper-jack cheese dipping sauce, salsa and warm, salted tortilla chips.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$10.99

Served with warm pepper-jack cheese sauce.

Pick Three

$13.99

Pick three of the following: Chicken tenders, cheese curds, tator tots, chip & dip, and onion rings. What a great combination!

Wings

Get them any way you want them! Choose a dry rub or a sauce. Mild, Medium, or HOT! No kick to WOW! Wings are served with your choice of dipping sauce. Additional sides of sauce .49 each.

8 Traditional Wing

$14.99

Boneless Bite

$9.99
Boneless Snack

Boneless Snack

$11.99

Boneless Medium

$16.99

Burgers

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

Swiss, Onion & Mushroom

$13.99

Sauteed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and GR sauce. Served with beef au jus dipping sauce.

Veg Veggie Burger

Veg Veggie Burger

$10.99

This starts with our GR sauce on a grilled bun, a tasty veggie burger that is topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, and lettuce

Little Piggy

Little Piggy

$13.99

Topped with pulled pork, smoked bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and fried onion tanglers.

Clubhouse Burger

Clubhouse Burger

$13.99

Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

No Frills Burger

$12.99

A GR burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Add cheese .99 / Add bacon .99

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$13.99

Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon.

Haystack

$13.99

Ancho-lime dressing, Cheddar cheese, and fried onion tanglers.

GR Bacon Cheeseburger

GR Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Big Daddy Quesadilla Burger

$13.99

Seasoned burger between two tortillas stuffed with pepper-jack, Cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49

Greens

Grill Club Salad

$13.99

Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Grill Buff Salad

$13.99

Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Fried Club Salad

$13.99

Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with crispy chicken tenderloins. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Fried Buff Salad

$13.99

Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with crispy chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

Southwest Fiesta Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Sliced grilled chicken over crisp salad greens with fresh black bean corn salsa, shredded cheeses, and spicy ancho-lime ranch dressing. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Cran/Pecan Salad

Cran/Pecan Salad

$13.99

Tender chicken, smoked bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$13.99

Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo and seasoned beef. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole 1.49

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.99

Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo and seasoned chicken. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole 1.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Crocks

Crock French Onion

Crock French Onion

$6.49

Crock Beer Cheese

$5.99
Crock Chicken Tortilla

Crock Chicken Tortilla

$5.99

Crock Tomato Basil

$5.99

Sides

Broccoli

$1.99

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$5.49

Cilantro Rice

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Crock of Soup

$1.99

French Fries

$3.00

French Onion

$2.49

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Loaded Baked

$3.99Out of stock

Loaded Mash

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.00

Seasonal Veggies

$1.99Out of stock

Side Buffalo Cheese Curds

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$1.99

Side Cheese Curds

$4.99

Side House Salad

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49Out of stock

Tater Tots

$1.99Out of stock

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.49

Premium Sides

Onion Rings

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Loaded Mash

$3.99

Chicken Tortilla

$5.99

French Fries

$3.00

French Onion

$2.49

Cheese Curds

$5.49

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$5.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99Out of stock

Handhelds

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

We layer thick slices of our house-made meatloaf on melted mozzarella and place it between two slices of sourdough bread.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.99

Thinly sliced prime rib, piled high, and served au jus. Add sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese for 1.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.

Turkey Pretzel

$12.99

Entrees

Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Curly cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped with crispy, smoked bacon, and grilled chicken.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Batter-fried Cod

$16.99

Two pieces of hand batter-fried cod, served with choice of two sides.

Broiled Cod

$17.99

Two pieces of cod broiled to perfection with drawn butter. Served with choice of two sides.

Buffalo Tenders Platter

$13.99

Our signature chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$13.99Out of stock

Cilantro-lime rice topped with fresh black bean corn salsa, Cajun chicken, shredded cheeses, pico de gallo, and chopped cilantro. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream and salsa.

Caribbean Sizzling Tips

Caribbean Sizzling Tips

$16.99

Sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Served over sauteed peppers, onions, and caramelized pineapple. Served with choice of one side.

Center-Cut Sirloin

$16.99

An 8 oz center-cut cooked to your liking. Served with choice of two sides.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.

Chicken Fajita

$14.49

Grilled chicken served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$13.99

Our signature chicken tenderloins. Served with choice of two sides.

Combo Fajita

$16.99

Grilled chicken and steak served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.

Lite Bacon Chicken Mac

Lite Bacon Chicken Mac

$13.99

Curly cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped with crispy, smoked bacon, and grilled chicken.

Lite Chicken Alfredo

Lite Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.99

Our favorite house-made meatloaf baked to perfection and topped with brown ale gravy. Served with choice of two sides.

Orange Glazed Salmon

Orange Glazed Salmon

$19.99

Cajun-grilled salmon basted in a delicious orange marinade. Served with your choice of two sides.

Steak Fajita

$14.49

Grilled steak served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.

Triple Fajita

Triple Fajita

$21.99

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.

Lunch Specials

QL Fiesta Salad

$10.99Out of stock

A lunch-sized portion of a grilled chicken breast over fresh greens tossed with fresh black bean corn salsa, shredded cheeses, and spicy ancho-lime ranch dressing. Topped with crispy tortilla strips

QL Grill Club Salad

QL Grill Club Salad

$10.99

A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with grilled chicken. Served with honey mustard dressing.

QL Grill Buff Salad

$10.99

A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

QL Fried Club Salad

$10.99

A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with crispy chicken tenderloins. Served with honey mustard dressing.

QL Fried Buff Salad

$10.99

A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with crispy chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.

QL Cran/Pecan

$10.99

A lunch-sized portion of tender chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.

QL Beef Taco Salad

$10.99

QL Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$5.99

A decadent double-dark brownie topped with ice cream, chopped pecans, hot fudge, caramel, and whipped cream

Black & White Cookie Delight

Black & White Cookie Delight

$4.99

Oreo cookies served golden brown with creamy vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with hot fudge and caramel.

Choc'late Spoon Cake

Choc'late Spoon Cake

$6.49

A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist, chocolate drenched chocolate cake.

Ice Cream

$3.99

A large scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.

Birthday Oreos

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.29

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.29

Kid's Sketti

$5.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.49Out of stock

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49Out of stock

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Corn Dogs

$5.49

Kid's Chicken Breast

$6.29Out of stock

Kid's Hound Dog Mac N Cheese

$6.29

A combination of corn dogs and mac 'n cheese.

Kid's Oreo Smoothie

$2.49

Kid's Sundae

$3.99

Kid's Milk

Kid's Choc Milk

Kid's Pop

Kid's OJ

Kid's Apple Juice

Kid's Straw Lemonade

$0.99

Kid's Rasp Lemonade

$0.99

LTO

BLT

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Appetizer Platter

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pop

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Rasp Iced Tea

$2.89

Water

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.89

Oreo Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Vanialla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.59

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.59

Peach Smoothie

$4.59

Milk

$2.95

Flavored Lemonade

Raspberry Lemondade

$3.99

RASP Refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

STRAW Refill

BLUEberry Lemondade

$3.99

Blue Refill

BLACKberry Lemondade

$3.99

BLKBRY Refill

Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Peach Refill

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Kids Drink

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Cherry Coke

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sprite Zero

$2.89

Mello Yellow

$2.89Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.89Out of stock

Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.89

PowerAid

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Rasp Iced Tea

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Milk

$2.99

Kid's Milk

Kid's Choc Milk

Flavored Lemonade

BLACKberry Lemondade

$3.99

BLKBRY Refill

BLUEberry Lemondade

$3.99

Blue Refill

Mango Lemonade

$3.99

Mango Refill

Peach Lemonade

$3.99

Peach Refill

Raspberry Lemondade

$3.99

RASP Refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

STRAW Refill

Shakes

Blackberry Shake

$4.99

Blueberry Shake

$4.99

Caramel Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Banana Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Oreo Shake

$4.99

Raspberry Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Vanialla Shake

$4.99

Smoothies

Blackberry Smoothie

$4.59

Blueberry Smoothie

$4.59

Mango Smoothie

$4.59

Peach Smoothie

$4.59

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.59

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$4.59

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 Highway 14, Winona, MN 55987

Directions

