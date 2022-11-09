Ground Round
405 Highway 14
Winona, MN 55987
Starters
Burger Sliders
Grilled and topped with pepper-jack cheese and caramelized onions on a grilled sweet roll. Served with a garnish of onion rings and a side of GR sauce.
Outrageous Beef Nachos
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and jalapenos with ground beef. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49
Outrageous Chicken Nachos
Melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and jalapenos with seasoned chicken. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49
Chicken Quesadilla
Savory chicken, melted cheeses, fresh pico de gallo and smoked bacon. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $1.49
Fried Cheese Curds
Served with ranch dressing.
Buffalo Cheese Curds
Chips & Dip App
Pepper-jack cheese dipping sauce, salsa and warm, salted tortilla chips.
Soft Pretzels
Served with warm pepper-jack cheese sauce.
Pick Three
Pick three of the following: Chicken tenders, cheese curds, tator tots, chip & dip, and onion rings. What a great combination!
Wings
Burgers
Swiss, Onion & Mushroom
Sauteed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and GR sauce. Served with beef au jus dipping sauce.
Veg Veggie Burger
This starts with our GR sauce on a grilled bun, a tasty veggie burger that is topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, tomato, pickles, and lettuce
Little Piggy
Topped with pulled pork, smoked bacon, ham, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and fried onion tanglers.
Clubhouse Burger
Our burger served on grilled thick-sliced white bread topped with Cheddar and Swiss cheese, ham, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
No Frills Burger
A GR burger with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles. Add cheese .99 / Add bacon .99
Black & Bleu
Blackened and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon.
Haystack
Ancho-lime dressing, Cheddar cheese, and fried onion tanglers.
GR Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic bacon cheeseburger with our signature GR sauce. Served with American cheese, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Big Daddy Quesadilla Burger
Seasoned burger between two tortillas stuffed with pepper-jack, Cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole for $1.49
Greens
Grill Club Salad
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Grill Buff Salad
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Fried Club Salad
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with crispy chicken tenderloins. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Fried Buff Salad
Crisp fresh salad greens, smoked bacon, blended cheeses, chopped egg, and tomatoes with crispy chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Southwest Fiesta Salad
Sliced grilled chicken over crisp salad greens with fresh black bean corn salsa, shredded cheeses, and spicy ancho-lime ranch dressing. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Cran/Pecan Salad
Tender chicken, smoked bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.
Beef Taco Salad
Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo and seasoned beef. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole 1.49
Chicken Taco Salad
Crisp shredded lettuce, blended cheeses, black beans, fresh pico de gallo and seasoned chicken. Topped with seasoned sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole 1.49
Side Salad
Crocks
Sides
Broccoli
Buffalo Cheese Curds
Cilantro Rice
Cole Slaw
Crock of Soup
French Fries
French Onion
Kettle Chips
Loaded Baked
Loaded Mash
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Rings
Seasonal Veggies
Side Buffalo Cheese Curds
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cheese Curds
Side House Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Tortilla Chips
Sweet Potato Tots
Premium Sides
Handhelds
Meatloaf Sandwich
We layer thick slices of our house-made meatloaf on melted mozzarella and place it between two slices of sourdough bread.
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib, piled high, and served au jus. Add sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese for 1.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Buffalo chicken tenderloins, shredded cheeses, smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing.
Turkey Pretzel
Entrees
Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese
Curly cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped with crispy, smoked bacon, and grilled chicken.
Shrimp Tacos
Batter-fried Cod
Two pieces of hand batter-fried cod, served with choice of two sides.
Broiled Cod
Two pieces of cod broiled to perfection with drawn butter. Served with choice of two sides.
Buffalo Tenders Platter
Our signature chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Burrito Bowl
Cilantro-lime rice topped with fresh black bean corn salsa, Cajun chicken, shredded cheeses, pico de gallo, and chopped cilantro. Served with a side of seasoned sour cream and salsa.
Caribbean Sizzling Tips
Sirloin tips basted in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. Served over sauteed peppers, onions, and caramelized pineapple. Served with choice of one side.
Center-Cut Sirloin
An 8 oz center-cut cooked to your liking. Served with choice of two sides.
Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.
Chicken Tenders Platter
Our signature chicken tenderloins. Served with choice of two sides.
Combo Fajita
Grilled chicken and steak served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.
Lite Bacon Chicken Mac
Curly cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy cheese sauce topped with crispy, smoked bacon, and grilled chicken.
Lite Chicken Alfredo
Penne pasta with rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken breast.
Meatloaf Dinner
Our favorite house-made meatloaf baked to perfection and topped with brown ale gravy. Served with choice of two sides.
Orange Glazed Salmon
Cajun-grilled salmon basted in a delicious orange marinade. Served with your choice of two sides.
Steak Fajita
Grilled steak served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.
Triple Fajita
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp served over a bed of grilled peppers and onions with shredded cheeses, fresh pico de gallo, and seasoned sour cream. Served with warm four tortillas.
Lunch Specials
QL Fiesta Salad
A lunch-sized portion of a grilled chicken breast over fresh greens tossed with fresh black bean corn salsa, shredded cheeses, and spicy ancho-lime ranch dressing. Topped with crispy tortilla strips
QL Grill Club Salad
A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with grilled chicken. Served with honey mustard dressing.
QL Grill Buff Salad
A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with grilled chicken tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
QL Fried Club Salad
A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with crispy chicken tenderloins. Served with honey mustard dressing.
QL Fried Buff Salad
A lunch-sized portion of fresh greens with diced tomatoes, bacon, chopped egg, and shredded cheeses. Topped with crispy chicken tenderloins tossed in hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
QL Cran/Pecan
A lunch-sized portion of tender chicken, bacon, sweet dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, and crisp fresh greens tossed in sweet Italian dressing.
QL Beef Taco Salad
QL Chicken Taco Salad
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
A decadent double-dark brownie topped with ice cream, chopped pecans, hot fudge, caramel, and whipped cream
Black & White Cookie Delight
Oreo cookies served golden brown with creamy vanilla ice cream. Drizzled with hot fudge and caramel.
Choc'late Spoon Cake
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist, chocolate drenched chocolate cake.
Ice Cream
A large scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream.
Birthday Oreos
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burger
Kid's Cheeseburger
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Kid's Sketti
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
Kid's Mac N Cheese
Kid's Corn Dogs
Kid's Chicken Breast
Kid's Hound Dog Mac N Cheese
A combination of corn dogs and mac 'n cheese.
Kid's Oreo Smoothie
Kid's Sundae
Kid's Milk
Kid's Choc Milk
Kid's Pop
Kid's OJ
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Straw Lemonade
Kid's Rasp Lemonade
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Flavored Lemonade
Shakes
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
405 Highway 14, Winona, MN 55987