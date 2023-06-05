Grounded Cafe Downtown Green Bay

Restaurant info

Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans? ALL people have value. ALL people have the ability to work & succeed. ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities. With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together. Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES. Your purchase makes this possible. YOU are helping our community grow. Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.

