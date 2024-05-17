- Home
- /
- Perryville
- /
- Grounded Coffee - 4899 Pulaski Hwy
Grounded Coffee 4899 Pulaski Hwy
No reviews yet
4899 Pulaski Hwy
Perryville, MD 21903
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Drip Coffee
Espresso
- 12 oz Hot Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 12 oz Cappuccino$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 12 oz Hot Americano$3.25
Espresso and water
- 16 oz Iced Americano$4.25
Espresso and water
- 16 oz Iced Latte$5.25
Espresso and milk
- 16 oz Hot Latte$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 16 oz Cappuccino$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 16 oz Hot Americano$3.75
Espresso and water
- 24 oz Iced Americano$5.00
Espresso and water
- 24 oz Iced Latte$5.75
Espresso and milk
- 20 oz Hot Latte$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 20 oz Cappuccino$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk and milk foam
- 20 oz Hot Americano$4.25
Espresso and water
- Shot of espresso$2.25
Espresso
- 12 oz Hot Macchiato$4.25
- 16 oz Hot Macchiato$4.75
- 20 oz Hot Macchiato$5.25
- 16 oz Iced Macchiato$5.25
- 24 oz Iced Macchiato$5.75
- Espresso shot only$2.25
No Adulting
- 12 oz Hot Chocolate$3.25
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce
- 16 oz Hot Chocolate$3.75
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce
- 20 oz Hot Chocolate$4.25
Steamed milk and chocolate sauce
- 16 oz Milk$2.75
Milk
- 24 oz Milk$3.25
Milk
- 16 oz Blended$5.75
Handrafted frozen drinks
- 24 oz Blended$6.50
Handrafted frozen drinks
- Italian soda 16oz$3.75
- Italian Soda 24oz$4.50
- 16 oz Frozen Lemonade$5.25
- 24oz Frozen Lemonade$6.25
- 16oz Lemonade$2.00
- 24 oz Lemonade$3.00
Holiday Drinks
- 12 oz holiday hot$4.75
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)
- 16 oz holiday hot$5.25
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)
- 20 oz holiday hot$5.75
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)
- 16 oz holiday iced$5.75
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)
- 24 oz holiday iced$6.25
Handcrafted elevated drinks (lattes include steamed milk and flavors)
Tea
- 12 oz Hot Tea$3.00
Hot Tea
- 16 oz Hot Tea$3.25
Hot Tea
- 20 oz Hot Tea$4.00
Hot Tea
- 16 oz Iced Tea$3.25
Hot Tea
- 24 oz Iced Tea$4.00
Iced Tea
- 12 oz Hot Chai$5.00
Chai tea with steamed milk
- 16 oz Hot Chai$5.50
Chai tea with steamed milk
- 20 oz Hot Chai$6.00
Chai tea with steamed milk
- 16 oz Iced Chai$5.75
Chai tea and milk
- 24 oz Iced Chai$6.25
Chai tea and milk
- 12 oz Hot Matcha$5.00
Matcha and steamed milk
- 16 oz Hot Matcha$5.50
Matcha and steamed milk
- 20 oz Hot Matcha$6.00
Matcha and steamed milk
- 16 oz Iced Matcha$5.75
Matcha and Milk
- 24 oz Iced Matcha$6.25
Matcha and Milk
- 16 oz Raspberry herbal iced tea$3.25
- 24oz Raspberry Herbal Iced Tea$4.00
Specialty Drinks
Specialty Drink - 12oz
- Snoop 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate
- Martha 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate
- The Dude 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut
- The Grateful 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle
- Cheech & Chong 12 Hot$4.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon
- Reefer Madness 12 Hot$4.75
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle
Specialty Drink - 16oz
- Snoop 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, salted caramel and chocolate, with whipped topping
- Snoop 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate
- Martha 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and white chocolate, with whipped topping
- Martha 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and hazelnut, with whipped topping
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut
- The Dude 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, vanilla, with whipped topping and heath crumble (Allegery warning: nuts)
- The Dude 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla
- The Grateful 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, toasted marshmallow with whipped topping, graham cracker crumble, chocolate drizzle
- The Grateful 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle
- Cheech & Chong 16 Iced$5.75
Espresso over ice, milk, maple, spiced brown sugar, whipped topping and cinnamon
- Cheech & Chong 16 Hot$5.25
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon
- Reefer Madness 16 Iced$5.75
Matcha over ice, milk, cold foam and honey drizzle
- Reefer Madness 16 Hot$5.25
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle
- Sublime Sunkist 16$5.75
Cold brew with raspberry, orange, vanilla and cold foam
Specialty Drink - 20oz
- Snoop 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with salted caramel and chocolate
- Martha 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and white chocolate
- The Dude 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with vanilla
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with caramel and hazelnut
- The Grateful 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with toasted marshmallow and chocolate drizzle
- Cheech & Chong 20 Hot$5.75
Espresso, steamed milk, milk foam with maple, brown sugar, and cinnamon
- Reefer Madness 20 Hot$5.75
Matcha, steamed milk, milk foam, honey drizzle
Specialty Drink - 24oz
- Martha 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and white chocolate, with whipped topping
- The Dude 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, vanilla, with whipped topping and heath crumble (Allegery warning: nuts)
- Jay & Silent Bob's Crazy Hazy 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, caramel and hazelnut, with whipped topping
- The Grateful 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, toasted marshmallow with whipped topping, graham cracker crumble, chocolate drizzle
- Reefer Madness 24 Iced$6.25
Matcha over ice, milk, cold foam and honey drizzle
- Sublime Sunkist 24$6.25
Cold brew with raspberry, orange, vanilla and cold foam
- Snoop 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, salted caramel and chocolate, with whipped topping
- Cheech & Chong 24 Iced$6.25
Espresso over ice, milk, maple, spiced brown sugar, whipped topping and cinnamon
Food
Food
- 4oz Burger$10.00
- Bacon$3.00
A la carte bacon
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Our loaded tot bowl with scrambled eggs your choice of breakfast meat and cheese.
- Breakfast Wrap$11.00
Farm-fresh scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, bacon, cheddar & American cheese, on a grilled tortilla wrap.
- Burger Bowl$12.00
Loaded tot bowl with diced Bravehart burger, pickles, melted cheese, bacon and our spin on a notorious B.I.G M.A.C sauce.
- Byo Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Two fried eggs with your choice of toasted bread, meat, and cheese
- CBR Bowl$12.00
The classic chicken bacon ranch tot bowl!
- Eggs$3.00
a la carte fried eggs
- English Muffin$3.00
a la carte english muffin
- Everything Bagel$3.00
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese
- Hashbrown$2.50
Hashbrown patty
- Plain Bagel$3.00
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese
- Pork Roll$3.00
A la carte pork roll
- Pretzel Roll$3.00
a la carte preztel roll
- Sausage$3.00
A la carte sausage
- scrapple$3.00
- Smokehouse Bowl$12.00
Our smokehouse burger on tots! Chopped Bravehart beef, crispy onions, cheese and signature BBQ sauce!
- Tater Tots$4.00
Fried until golden brown tossed with house seasoning.
- Texas Toast$2.00
A la carte texas toast
- The Hangover$12.00
1/4Ib Braveheart Beef, farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled brioche bun.
- The Hot Tavern$9.00
Thinly sliced ham, cheddar, fried egg on pretzel bun
- The Millionaire$10.00
Next Level Grilled Cheese with cheddar, American, Millionaire bacon, on grilled Texas Toast.
- The Smokehouse$12.00
1/4 Braveheart beef topped with hickory smoked bbq, Millionaire bacon, cheddar, crispy onions on grilled broiche bun
- The Windsor$10.00
Farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese between two fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Wheat$2.00
a la carte wheat toast
Loaded Tot Bowls & Sides
- loaded tots$7.00
- BYOB$6.00
Build your own bowl! Select from your choice of protein and sauces!
- Burger Bowl$12.00
Loaded tot bowl with diced Bravehart burger, pickles, melted cheese, bacon and our spin on a notorious B.I.G M.A.C sauce.
- CBR Bowl$12.00
The classic chicken bacon ranch tot bowl!
- Nashville Hot Chicken Bowl$12.00
Loaded tot bowl with Nashville hot chicken and cheese topped with honey.
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Our loaded tot bowl with scrambled eggs your choice of breakfast meat and cheese.
- Tater Tots$4.00
Fried until golden brown tossed with house seasoning.
Sandwiches
- Byo Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Two fried eggs with your choice of toasted bread, meat, and cheese
- 4oz Burger$10.00
- The Hangover$12.00
1/4Ib Braveheart Beef, farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled brioche bun.
- The Smokehouse$12.00
1/4 Braveheart beef topped with hickory smoked bbq, Millionaire bacon, cheddar, crispy onions on grilled broiche bun
- Breakfast Wrap$11.00
Farm-fresh scrambled eggs, hash brown, sausage, bacon, cheddar & American cheese, on a grilled tortilla wrap.
- The Millionaire$10.00
Next Level Grilled Cheese with cheddar, American, Millionaire bacon, on grilled Texas Toast.
- The Windsor$10.00
Farm-fresh fried egg, millionaire bacon, sausage, & cheddar cheese between two fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- The Hot Tavern$9.00
Thinly sliced ham, cheddar, fried egg on pretzel bun
a la carte
- Hashbrown$2.50
Hashbrown patty
- Plain Bagel$3.00
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese
- Everything Bagel$3.00
Toasted bagel served with cream cheese
- Pretzel Roll$3.00
a la carte preztel roll
- English Muffin$3.00
a la carte english muffin
- Eggs$3.00
a la carte fried eggs
- Bacon$3.00
A la carte bacon
- scrapple$3.00
- Pork Roll$3.00
A la carte pork roll
- Sausage$3.00
A la carte sausage
- Wheat$2.00
a la carte wheat toast
- Texas Toast$2.00
A la carte texas toast
- Ham$3.00
Bakery
Baked
- Red Velvet Muffin$4.00
Red Velvet Muffin with chocolate chunks and cream cheese
- French Toast Muffin$4.00
French Toast Muffin topped with cinnamon and sugar
- Banana Nut Muffin$4.00
Banana Nut Muffin
- Blueberry Crumble Muffin$4.00
Blueberry muffin with crumble topping
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.00
Chocolate muffin with chocolate chunks
- Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croisssant with chocolate filling
- White Chocolate Oreo Cookie$3.00
Extra large Cookie with white chocolate chips and oreos
- Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.00
Two vegan chocolate chip cookies
- Harvest Cookie$3.00
Extra large Cookie with coconut, raisins, walnuts, and oats
- Sugar Cookie$4.00
extra large sugar cookie
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing
- Gluten Free Brownie$3.00
Gluten Free Double Chocolate Brownie
- Caramel cbd$4.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4899 Pulaski Hwy, Perryville, MD 21903