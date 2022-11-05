Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street
CLINTON, NJ 08809
Popular Items
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
FAKIN' EGG & CHEZ BAGEL
Toasted Bagel, Two Vegan Eggs, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Fakin Bacon, Ketchup.
FIESTA BOWL
Vegan Eggs, Two Bean Red Quinoa Salad, House Made Pico De Gallo, Avocado. Choice of Tortilla or a Bowl.
THE NEW YORKER BAGEL
Vegan Cream Cheese, House Baked Bagel, Organic Capers, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Everything Bagel.
VEGGAN MCMUFFIN
Toasted English Muffin Vegan Egg, Vegan Cheddar Cheese.
AVOCADO TOAST (TARTINE)
Power Bread, Smashed Avocado, Lime Juice, Olive oil, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Cumin Salt
VEGAN TOONA TOAST (TARTINE)
Power bread, chickpeas, lime juice, red onions, capers, celery, vegan mayonnaise, house made red kraut
BLACK BEAN FETA TOAST (TARTINE)
Power bread, black bean mash, lime juice, olive oil, vegan feta cheese
TOASTED BAGEL
Choice of vegan cream cheese, vegan butter & jam
BREAKFAST MENU
POWER MUFFIN
English muffin, almond butter, avocado, kale, olive oil, hemp seeds
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Spinach wrap, spinach, roasted red peppers, black bean mash, avocado, red onions, house made Pico de Gallo
IT'S A WRAP
Whole wheat wrap, roasted red peppers, spinach, vegan toona, black bean mash, avocado, nutritional yeast, sriracha aioli
IN BETWEEN
Power Bread, Vegan Eggs, Beyond Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Kraut, Ketchup
TACO BOWL
Spinach, chickpea salad, house made Pico de Gallo, fakin’ bacon crumble, vegan eggs, red kraut
IMPOSSIBLE WRAP
Whole wheat wrap, vegan eggs, impossible patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cholula sauce
DOUBLE SLIDER
Pretzel bun, vegan eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumbers, vegan mayonnaise
HOT DRINKS
Organic Brewed Coffee
Fair Trade Organic Fresh Brewed.
Organic Hot Chocolate
100% Vegan Hot Chocolate with Plant Based Milk.
Organic Hot Black Tea
Organic Hot Green Tea
Espresso
Third Wave Espresso Beans Roasted Locally in Small Batches.
Cappuccino
Espresso Topped with Frothed Plant Based Milk.
Cafe Au Lait
Our Fair Trade Organic Drip Coffee Topped with Steamed Plant Based Milk.
Cafe Latte
Espresso Topped with Plant Based Milk.
Americano
Espresso Poured Over Hot Water Creating a Delicious Crema.
Mocha Au Lait
Our Fair Trade Organic Drip Coffee Topped with Steamed Plant Based Milk & Plant Based Non GMO Chocolate.
Chai Latte
Masala Chai with Steamed Plant Based Milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha Tea Powder Combined with Steamed Plant Based Milk.
Mocha Latte
COLD DRINKS
Organic Cold Brew
Cold Brewed for 12 Hours in Filtered Water.
Organic Green Iced Tea
Unsweetened Organic Green Tea. Brimming with pleasant grassiness, clarifying amino acids and refreshing savory umami flavor.
Organic Black Iced Tea
Unsweetened Organic Black tea. Bright and citrusy with a malty, graham cracker finish.
Organic Iced Hibiscus Tea
This beautiful herbal tea cools you down when you are overheated, and can provide a gentle boost as you go about your day. A color reminiscent of red garnet, this tangy, caffeine free tea also provides antioxidant properties.
Iced Latte
Espresso Topped with Plant Based Milk.
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Masala Chai with Plant Based Milk.
Iced Americano
Espresso Poured Over Filtered Water Creating a Delicious Iced Crema.
Ice Tea - Harney & Son Black
Organic Black Tea - Unsweetened
Galvanina Blood Orange Soda 12 Oz
Galvanina - Lemon Soda 12 Oz
Since 1910 Galvanina - Made from the finest organic fruit juices and naturally filtered, gently sparkling spring water. A real taste of Italy!
Galvanina Pomegranate Soda 12 Oz
Water - Saratoga Still - 12 Oz
Still Water From Saratoga -Glass Bottle
Water - Saratoga Sparkling - 12 Oz
Still Water From Saratoga -Glass Bottle
Saratoga Spring Water
Still water from Saratoga Springs, NY.
ORGANIC SMOOTHIES
Pumpkin Smoothie - Seasonal
Pumpkin, Bananas, Oats, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Plant Protein, Pumpkin Spice
Blossom
Coconut milk, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Banana
Blue Wave
Apple Juice, Blueberries, Banana, Spirulina
Strawberry O' Protein
Organic Strawberries, Almond Milk, Bananas, Plant Protein
Chocolate Milk Shake
Almond Milk, Banana, Cacao & Chocolate Protein
Coco Nut Monkey
Coconut Milk, Spinach, Bananas, Cacao, Peanut Butter
Get Glowing
Organic Dark Leaf Lettuce, Baby Spinach Banana, Celery, Apple & Fresh Lemon. Fiber Fueled and Plant Powered!
Hello Peanut
Banana, Almond Milk, Peanut Powder, Cacao, Chocolate Protein
Mighty Mango
Mango, Bananas, Coconut H2O, Spinach
Power Protein
Bananas, Plant Protein, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Maca
Island Breeze
Coconut water, agave, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes
Rocket Fuel
Bananas, Coffee, Maca, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Protein, Almond Milk
Seeded in Sunshine
Coconut H2O, Pineapple, Spinach, Mango, Chia Seeds
Happy Bear (KIDS)
Pineapple Juice, Agave, Bananas, Blueberries, Mango
Starburst (KIDS)
Apple Juice, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas
ORGANIC FRESH JUICE
Be Awake
Beets, Ginger, Spinach, Apples, Cayenne
Green Love
Apples, Kale, Spinach
Green Tara
Kale, Spinach, Cucumbers, Celery, Lemons, Parsley, Ginger
GROUNDED DETOX PLAN - PRE ORDERS ONLY!
All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance & picked up at the café. Grounded Detox Blends consist of six bottled blends designed to be consumed within 24 hours. Begin your day by drinking a cup of lukewarm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Then begin your drinking your Grounded Detox Blends. It is recommended that you consume your blends 2 hours apart in the following order to maximize the benefits. 1. CELERY JUICE 2. REVIVE ME 3. LIVER RESCUE 4. GET GLOWING 5. GREEN TARA 6. BLOSSOM You may drink as much filtered water or herbal teas throughout the day as you like, try to stay away from solid foods. The day after your detox, eat light plant-based foods to help your body finish expelling all the unwanted toxins and waste.
Live On
Apples, Kale, Celery, Ginger, Lemons
Liver Rescue
Ginger, Beets, Red Cabbage, Parsley, Lemons, Celery, Cucumbers
Morning Delight
Carrots, Apples, Beets
Refresh
Lemons, Apples, Ginger
Revive Me
Beets, Apples, Ginger, Lemons, Garlic, Carrots
Sunny Bunny (KIDS)
Carrots, Apples
The Boost
Carrots, Apples, Ginger
Trio
Beets, Carrots, Celery
WRAPS
BLACK BEAN FETA WRAP
Black Bean Mash, Lettuce, Vegan Feta, Carrots, House Made Avocado Vinaigrette, Whole Wheat Wrap
CAJUN TOFU WRAP
Organic Cajun Tofu Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Made Creamy Sriracha Sauce, Whole Wheat Wrap
CHUNKY CHICKEN WRAP
Un-chicken Salad, Lettuce, Spinach, Kale, Tomatoes, Carrots, Celery, House Made Chipotle Aioli, Whole Wheat Wrap
BLT WRAP
Smoked Tempeh Strips, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Whole Wheat Wrap
LOADED LOAF WRAP
Loaded Loaf, Lentils, Tomato, Kale, Brown Rice, Rolled Oats, Almonds, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Tahini, Tamari, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Vegan Parmesan, House Made Rainbow Slaw & Red Pepper Aioli, Whole Wheat Wrap
RAW WRAP
Kale, Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Cashew Spread
WRAPPED IN QUINOA WRAP
Two Bean Quinoa Salad, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar, House Made Pico De Gallo
SALADS
CAJUN TOFU SALAD
Organic Spinach, Lettuce, Cajun Tofu, Tomatoes, Carrots, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, House Made Vegan Caesar
CHICK POWER SALAD
Organic Lettuce, Spinach, Chickpea of the Sea, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Red Kraut & Apple Cider Vinaigrette
THE COBB SALAD
Organic Lettuce, Two Bean Quinoa, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
GROUNDED GRAIN SALAD
Organic Lettuce, Two Bean Quinoa, Avocado, House Made Pico De Gallo & Apple Cider Vinaigrette
KALE CAESAR SALAD
Organic Kale, Lettuce, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, House Made Croutons & Vegan Caesar
RAWSOME GREENS SALAD
Organic Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Apple Cider Vinaigrette
KALE & GRAINS SALAD
Organic Kale, Loaded Loaf; Oats, Lentils, Brown Rice, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cucumbers, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Vegan Caesar
UNCHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD
Organic Kale, Spinach, Un Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Avocado, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette
SOUPS
BURGERS & DOGS
CHEESE BURGER
Impossible Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed
THE BURGER
Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed
FRIED EGG BURGER
Impossible Burger, Vegan Eggs, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ketchup, Served on a Toasted Bun
BACON BURGER
Impossible Burger, Fakin' Bacon, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Ketchup, Served on a Toasted Bun
AVOCADO BURGER
Impossible Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Caesar, Served on a Toasted Bun
SAUCEY BURGER
Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Rainbow Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Served on a Toasted Bun
PLANTED DOG
Veggie Frank, Choice of Relish, Ketchup or Mustard, Bun or Lettuce Bed
DOG & SLAW
veggie Frank, House Made Rainbow Coleslaw, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed
GRAB & GO
Chickpea of The Sea Scoop
A Hearty Scoop Of Our House Made Chickpea Of The Sea (Vegan Toona). Perfect to enjoy alone, on bread or over a salad!
Un Chicken Salad Side
Rainbow Slaw
Organic Red Cabbage, Green Cabbage, Carrots & Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar
2 Bean Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, Chickpeas, Black Beans, Garlic, Red Onions, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Parsley, Scallions
Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Parsley, Olive Oil, Thyme, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cumin, Red Onions, Lemon Juice
Pico De Gallo
Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Lime Juice, White Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sea salt
CHIPS
North Fork Sea Salt Chips 2oz
North Fork Barbeque Chip 2oz
North Fork Salt and Vinegar 2 oz
Is it presumptuous to call a chip a harmonic convergence of flavor? You might want to taste this chip before you answer. How else can you describe the perfect balance of zesty sea salt, a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar and satisfying crunch? Your mouth is watering, isn’t it? Ours sure are.
North Fork Sweet Potato 2oz
The great soil on the North Fork of Long Island gives these potatoes a field-fresh sweetness. Potato farmers Martin & Carol cut them twice as thick for a more hearty potato flavor. Here, natural slices of sweet potato are "kettle cooked" in sunflower oil, and nothing else. No seasoning. No salt added. Plus, they're packed with antioxidants.
Cupcakes
Whoopie Pies
Cannoli
Brownies
Gluten Free - Triple Chocolate Brownie
Gluten Free- Peanut Butter Brownie
Cosmic Brownie
Cookies & Cream Brownie
Salted Caramel Pecan Brownie
Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie
Gluten Free - Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie
Gluten Free Cookies And Cream Brownie
Cheesecake Chocolate Mint Brownie Bar
Gluten Free - Caramel Pecan Brownie
Cookies
Kitchen Sink Cookie
Our Famous House Made Cookie is Chock Full Of Goodness with Vegan Chocolate Chunks, Rolled Oats, Coconut Flakes, Flame Dried Raisins and Walnuts
Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
GF- Peanut Butter Cookies
Lemon Cookie
Vegan Butter, Flax, Organic Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Vanilla Extract, Flour, Baking Powder, Sea Salt
Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookie
This Seasonal Cookie is Sure to Please Your Pumpkin Cholate Craving. Soft in texture with organic pumpkin and vegan dark chocolate.
Speculoos Surprise Cookie
Cowboy Cookie
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
Gf Chocolate Chip Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt
Molasses Ginger Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
GF-Butterscotch Cookies
Muffins
CHEF'S MENU
BEYOND BURGER
Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Cucumbers, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Beyond Burger
SUPER SEED WRAP
Super seed loaf, (red quinoa, kale, chickpeas, black beans, carrots, chia seeds, hemp seeds, oats, tahini, beets, sriracha, sea salt, black pepper), spinach wrap, sun dried tomato spread, lettuce, tomato, avocado, carrots.
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:50 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 6:00 pm
Grounded For Life Café features an organic juice bar along with a chef-driven, plant based menu. Our delicious cuisine is created with ingenuity and passion, inspired by nature’s fantastic flavors. Our goal is to raise consciousness on how our food choices affect our health, our families, our communities and our planet. Our mission is to create food that feeds your mind and body through organic and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. We strive to create an unforgettable experience for all of our patrons and provide freshness and flavor in every detail. The writing is on the wall and the proof is in the taste…
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON, NJ 08809