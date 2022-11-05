Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Grounded For Life Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

12 Lower Center Street

CLINTON, NJ 08809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FAKIN' EGG & CHEZ BAGEL
BLT WRAP
CHUNKY CHICKEN WRAP

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

FAKIN' EGG & CHEZ BAGEL

FAKIN' EGG & CHEZ BAGEL

$10.95

Toasted Bagel, Two Vegan Eggs, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Fakin Bacon, Ketchup.

FIESTA BOWL

FIESTA BOWL

$11.95

Vegan Eggs, Two Bean Red Quinoa Salad, House Made Pico De Gallo, Avocado. Choice of Tortilla or a Bowl.

THE NEW YORKER BAGEL

THE NEW YORKER BAGEL

$8.95

Vegan Cream Cheese, House Baked Bagel, Organic Capers, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Everything Bagel.

VEGGAN MCMUFFIN

VEGGAN MCMUFFIN

$6.95

Toasted English Muffin Vegan Egg, Vegan Cheddar Cheese.

AVOCADO TOAST (TARTINE)

$7.95

Power Bread, Smashed Avocado, Lime Juice, Olive oil, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Cumin Salt

VEGAN TOONA TOAST (TARTINE)

$8.95

Power bread, chickpeas, lime juice, red onions, capers, celery, vegan mayonnaise, house made red kraut

BLACK BEAN FETA TOAST (TARTINE)

$7.95

Power bread, black bean mash, lime juice, olive oil, vegan feta cheese

TOASTED BAGEL

$4.00

Choice of vegan cream cheese, vegan butter & jam

BREAKFAST MENU

Served Until 11:30AM Daily

POWER MUFFIN

$7.95

English muffin, almond butter, avocado, kale, olive oil, hemp seeds

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.95

Spinach wrap, spinach, roasted red peppers, black bean mash, avocado, red onions, house made Pico de Gallo

IT'S A WRAP

$12.95

Whole wheat wrap, roasted red peppers, spinach, vegan toona, black bean mash, avocado, nutritional yeast, sriracha aioli

IN BETWEEN

$11.95

Power Bread, Vegan Eggs, Beyond Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Kraut, Ketchup

TACO BOWL

$12.95

Spinach, chickpea salad, house made Pico de Gallo, fakin’ bacon crumble, vegan eggs, red kraut

IMPOSSIBLE WRAP

$14.95

Whole wheat wrap, vegan eggs, impossible patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cholula sauce

TOASTED BAGEL

$4.00

Choice of vegan cream cheese, vegan butter & jam

DOUBLE SLIDER

$12.95

Pretzel bun, vegan eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, cucumbers, vegan mayonnaise

HOT DRINKS

Organic Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Fair Trade Organic Fresh Brewed.

Organic Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

100% Vegan Hot Chocolate with Plant Based Milk.

Organic Hot Black Tea

$2.95+

Organic Hot Green Tea

$2.95+

Espresso

$1.95+

Third Wave Espresso Beans Roasted Locally in Small Batches.

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso Topped with Frothed Plant Based Milk.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Our Fair Trade Organic Drip Coffee Topped with Steamed Plant Based Milk.

Cafe Latte

$3.95+

Espresso Topped with Plant Based Milk.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso Poured Over Hot Water Creating a Delicious Crema.

Mocha Au Lait

$4.00+

Our Fair Trade Organic Drip Coffee Topped with Steamed Plant Based Milk & Plant Based Non GMO Chocolate.

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Masala Chai with Steamed Plant Based Milk.

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Powder Combined with Steamed Plant Based Milk.

Mocha Latte

$3.45+

COLD DRINKS

Organic Cold Brew

$4.35+

Cold Brewed for 12 Hours in Filtered Water.

Organic Green Iced Tea

$3.45+

Unsweetened Organic Green Tea. Brimming with pleasant grassiness, clarifying amino acids and refreshing savory umami flavor.

Organic Black Iced Tea

$3.45+

Unsweetened Organic Black tea. Bright and citrusy with a malty, graham cracker finish.

Organic Iced Hibiscus Tea

Organic Iced Hibiscus Tea

$5.45+

This beautiful herbal tea cools you down when you are overheated, and can provide a gentle boost as you go about your day. A color reminiscent of red garnet, this tangy, caffeine free tea also provides antioxidant properties.

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Espresso Topped with Plant Based Milk.

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.45+

Masala Chai with Plant Based Milk.

Iced Americano

$4.95+

Espresso Poured Over Filtered Water Creating a Delicious Iced Crema.

Ice Tea - Harney & Son Black

Ice Tea - Harney & Son Black

$3.35

Organic Black Tea - Unsweetened

Galvanina Blood Orange Soda 12 Oz

$2.95
Galvanina - Lemon Soda 12 Oz

Galvanina - Lemon Soda 12 Oz

$2.95

Since 1910 Galvanina - Made from the finest organic fruit juices and naturally filtered, gently sparkling spring water. A real taste of Italy!

Galvanina Pomegranate Soda 12 Oz

$2.95
Water - Saratoga Still - 12 Oz

Water - Saratoga Still - 12 Oz

$2.85

Still Water From Saratoga -Glass Bottle

Water - Saratoga Sparkling - 12 Oz

Water - Saratoga Sparkling - 12 Oz

$2.95

Still Water From Saratoga -Glass Bottle

Saratoga Spring Water

Saratoga Spring Water

$1.85

Still water from Saratoga Springs, NY.

ORGANIC SMOOTHIES

Pumpkin Smoothie - Seasonal

Pumpkin Smoothie - Seasonal

$5.99+

Pumpkin, Bananas, Oats, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla Plant Protein, Pumpkin Spice

Blossom

$7.95+

Coconut milk, Kale, Coconut Flakes, Banana

Blue Wave

$6.95+

Apple Juice, Blueberries, Banana, Spirulina

Strawberry O' Protein

$8.25+

Organic Strawberries, Almond Milk, Bananas, Plant Protein

Chocolate Milk Shake

$7.95+

Almond Milk, Banana, Cacao & Chocolate Protein

Coco Nut Monkey

$8.25+

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Bananas, Cacao, Peanut Butter

Get Glowing

Get Glowing

$7.95+

Organic Dark Leaf Lettuce, Baby Spinach Banana, Celery, Apple & Fresh Lemon. Fiber Fueled and Plant Powered!

Hello Peanut

$8.25+

Banana, Almond Milk, Peanut Powder, Cacao, Chocolate Protein

Mighty Mango

$7.95+

Mango, Bananas, Coconut H2O, Spinach

Power Protein

$7.95+

Bananas, Plant Protein, Spinach, Peanut Butter, Maca

Island Breeze

$8.95+

Coconut water, agave, mango, pineapple, banana, coconut flakes

Rocket Fuel

Rocket Fuel

$7.95+

Bananas, Coffee, Maca, Peanut Butter, Cacao, Protein, Almond Milk

Seeded in Sunshine

Seeded in Sunshine

$7.95+

Coconut H2O, Pineapple, Spinach, Mango, Chia Seeds

Happy Bear (KIDS)

$5.95

Pineapple Juice, Agave, Bananas, Blueberries, Mango

Starburst (KIDS)

$5.95

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas

ORGANIC FRESH JUICE

Be Awake

$7.65+

Beets, Ginger, Spinach, Apples, Cayenne

Green Love

$7.95+

Apples, Kale, Spinach

Green Tara

$8.25+

Kale, Spinach, Cucumbers, Celery, Lemons, Parsley, Ginger

GROUNDED DETOX PLAN - PRE ORDERS ONLY!

$45.00

All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance & picked up at the café. Grounded Detox Blends consist of six bottled blends designed to be consumed within 24 hours. Begin your day by drinking a cup of lukewarm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Then begin your drinking your Grounded Detox Blends. It is recommended that you consume your blends 2 hours apart in the following order to maximize the benefits. 1. CELERY JUICE 2. REVIVE ME 3. LIVER RESCUE 4. GET GLOWING 5. GREEN TARA 6. BLOSSOM You may drink as much filtered water or herbal teas throughout the day as you like, try to stay away from solid foods. The day after your detox, eat light plant-based foods to help your body finish expelling all the unwanted toxins and waste.

Live On

Live On

$7.75+

Apples, Kale, Celery, Ginger, Lemons

Liver Rescue

$7.95+

Ginger, Beets, Red Cabbage, Parsley, Lemons, Celery, Cucumbers

Morning Delight

Morning Delight

$7.45+

Carrots, Apples, Beets

Refresh

$7.95+

Lemons, Apples, Ginger

Revive Me

$7.65+

Beets, Apples, Ginger, Lemons, Garlic, Carrots

Sunny Bunny (KIDS)

$5.95

Carrots, Apples

The Boost

$7.95+

Carrots, Apples, Ginger

Trio

$7.65+

Beets, Carrots, Celery

WRAPS

BLACK BEAN FETA WRAP

BLACK BEAN FETA WRAP

$12.95

Black Bean Mash, Lettuce, Vegan Feta, Carrots, House Made Avocado Vinaigrette, Whole Wheat Wrap

CAJUN TOFU WRAP

$9.95

Organic Cajun Tofu Steak, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Made Creamy Sriracha Sauce, Whole Wheat Wrap

CHUNKY CHICKEN WRAP

$9.95

Un-chicken Salad, Lettuce, Spinach, Kale, Tomatoes, Carrots, Celery, House Made Chipotle Aioli, Whole Wheat Wrap

BLT WRAP

BLT WRAP

$9.95

Smoked Tempeh Strips, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Whole Wheat Wrap

LOADED LOAF WRAP

$10.25

Loaded Loaf, Lentils, Tomato, Kale, Brown Rice, Rolled Oats, Almonds, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, Tahini, Tamari, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Vegan Parmesan, House Made Rainbow Slaw & Red Pepper Aioli, Whole Wheat Wrap

RAW WRAP

$11.95

Kale, Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Celery, Cashew Spread

WRAPPED IN QUINOA WRAP

$10.95

Two Bean Quinoa Salad, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar, House Made Pico De Gallo

SALADS

CAJUN TOFU SALAD

$10.95

Organic Spinach, Lettuce, Cajun Tofu, Tomatoes, Carrots, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, House Made Vegan Caesar

CHICK POWER SALAD

CHICK POWER SALAD

$11.85

Organic Lettuce, Spinach, Chickpea of the Sea, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Red Kraut & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

THE COBB SALAD

THE COBB SALAD

$12.95

Organic Lettuce, Two Bean Quinoa, Tomatoes, Carrots, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

GROUNDED GRAIN SALAD

$12.85

Organic Lettuce, Two Bean Quinoa, Avocado, House Made Pico De Gallo & Apple Cider Vinaigrette

KALE CAESAR SALAD

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$11.75

Organic Kale, Lettuce, Vegan Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes, Carrots, House Made Croutons & Vegan Caesar

RAWSOME GREENS SALAD

$10.75

Organic Lettuce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Apple Cider Vinaigrette

KALE & GRAINS SALAD

$12.95

Organic Kale, Loaded Loaf; Oats, Lentils, Brown Rice, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Cucumbers, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Vegan Caesar

UNCHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD

UNCHICKEN CRUNCH SALAD

$11.85

Organic Kale, Spinach, Un Chicken Salad, Tomatoes, Avocado, Carrots, Hemp Seeds, House Made Red Wine Vinaigrette

SOUPS

Creamy Tomato Basil

$4.95+

Tomato, soy beans, cane sugar, sea salt, onions, rice flour, basil oil, garlic, sunflower oil, water

BURGERS & DOGS

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$12.95

Impossible Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed

THE BURGER

THE BURGER

$11.95

Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed

FRIED EGG BURGER

$14.95

Impossible Burger, Vegan Eggs, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Ketchup, Served on a Toasted Bun

BACON BURGER

$14.95

Impossible Burger, Fakin' Bacon, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Ketchup, Served on a Toasted Bun

AVOCADO BURGER

$14.95

Impossible Burger, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Caesar, Served on a Toasted Bun

SAUCEY BURGER

$12.95

Impossible Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Rainbow Coleslaw, Chipotle Aioli, Served on a Toasted Bun

PLANTED DOG

$4.95Out of stock

Veggie Frank, Choice of Relish, Ketchup or Mustard, Bun or Lettuce Bed

DOG & SLAW

$5.95Out of stock

veggie Frank, House Made Rainbow Coleslaw, Pickles, Bun or Lettuce Bed

GRAB & GO

Chickpea of The Sea Scoop

$4.95

A Hearty Scoop Of Our House Made Chickpea Of The Sea (Vegan Toona). Perfect to enjoy alone, on bread or over a salad!

Un Chicken Salad Side

$5.75

Rainbow Slaw

$4.95

Organic Red Cabbage, Green Cabbage, Carrots & Vegenaise, Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Bean Quinoa Salad

$4.95

Quinoa, Chickpeas, Black Beans, Garlic, Red Onions, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Parsley, Scallions

Chickpea Salad

$4.95

Chickpeas, Red Peppers, Parsley, Olive Oil, Thyme, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cumin, Red Onions, Lemon Juice

Pico De Gallo

$4.95

Tomatoes, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Lime Juice, White Vinegar, Black Pepper, Sea salt

CHIPS

North Fork Sea Salt Chips 2oz

$2.50Out of stock

North Fork Barbeque Chip 2oz

$2.50
North Fork Salt and Vinegar 2 oz

North Fork Salt and Vinegar 2 oz

$2.50

Is it presumptuous to call a chip a harmonic convergence of flavor? You might want to taste this chip before you answer. How else can you describe the perfect balance of zesty sea salt, a hint of tongue-puckering vinegar and satisfying crunch? Your mouth is watering, isn’t it? Ours sure are.

North Fork Sweet Potato 2oz

North Fork Sweet Potato 2oz

$2.50

The great soil on the North Fork of Long Island gives these potatoes a field-fresh sweetness. Potato farmers Martin & Carol cut them twice as thick for a more hearty potato flavor. Here, natural slices of sweet potato are "kettle cooked" in sunflower oil, and nothing else. No seasoning. No salt added. Plus, they're packed with antioxidants.

Cupcakes

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

$3.65
Vanilla Buttercream

Vanilla Buttercream

$3.65
Peanut Butter Mousse

Peanut Butter Mousse

$3.65

S'mores

$3.75Out of stock

Black Bottom Cheese Cake Cupcake

$3.95Out of stock
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.75

Cookies n Cream

$3.65

Toasted Coconut

$3.65Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$3.65Out of stock

Whoopie Pies

WP - Classic - Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Creme

WP - Classic - Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Creme

$4.95Out of stock

WP - Strawberry Cream

$4.95Out of stock

WP - Chocolate Mouse

$4.95Out of stock

Cannoli

Classic Cannoli

Classic Cannoli

$5.25
Chocolate Encased Cannoli

Chocolate Encased Cannoli

$5.50Out of stock

Vegan Classic Crème Cannoli Encased in a Dark Chocolate Shell!

Brownies

Gluten Free - Triple Chocolate Brownie

Gluten Free - Triple Chocolate Brownie

$5.25
Gluten Free- Peanut Butter Brownie

Gluten Free- Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Cosmic Brownie

$4.75Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Brownie

Out of stock

Salted Caramel Pecan Brownie

$4.95Out of stock
Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie

$4.75

Gluten Free - Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Cookies And Cream Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

Cheesecake Chocolate Mint Brownie Bar

$4.95Out of stock
Gluten Free - Caramel Pecan Brownie

Gluten Free - Caramel Pecan Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

Cookies

Kitchen Sink Cookie

Kitchen Sink Cookie

$2.65

Our Famous House Made Cookie is Chock Full Of Goodness with Vegan Chocolate Chunks, Rolled Oats, Coconut Flakes, Flame Dried Raisins and Walnuts

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.75

GF- Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.75

Lemon Cookie

$2.75

Vegan Butter, Flax, Organic Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Vanilla Extract, Flour, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

Tahitian Vanilla Bean Sugar Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

This Seasonal Cookie is Sure to Please Your Pumpkin Cholate Craving. Soft in texture with organic pumpkin and vegan dark chocolate.

Speculoos Surprise Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Cowboy Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Gf Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.75

Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt

$3.75

Molasses Ginger Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.95

GF-Butterscotch Cookies

$3.75Out of stock

Muffins

BANANA CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

BANANA CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$5.25

House Made Organic Banana Muffins Sprinkled with Chocolate Chunks and Rolled Oats

Blueberry Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

House Baked Blueberry Muffin sprinkled with oats and raw sugar.

Danishes

Raspberry Danish

$6.25Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$6.15Out of stock

CHEF'S MENU

BEYOND BURGER

$13.95

Toasted Bun, Vegan Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Cucumbers, Avocado, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Beyond Burger

SUPER SEED WRAP

SUPER SEED WRAP

$12.95

Super seed loaf, (red quinoa, kale, chickpeas, black beans, carrots, chia seeds, hemp seeds, oats, tahini, beets, sriracha, sea salt, black pepper), spinach wrap, sun dried tomato spread, lettuce, tomato, avocado, carrots.

All hours
Sunday8:45 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:50 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grounded For Life Café features an organic juice bar along with a chef-driven, plant based menu. Our delicious cuisine is created with ingenuity and passion, inspired by nature’s fantastic flavors. Our goal is to raise consciousness on how our food choices affect our health, our families, our communities and our planet. Our mission is to create food that feeds your mind and body through organic and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. We strive to create an unforgettable experience for all of our patrons and provide freshness and flavor in every detail. The writing is on the wall and the proof is in the taste…

Website

Location

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON, NJ 08809

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Grounded For Life Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden Star Diner
orange starNo Reviews
80 US 202 Ringoes, NJ 08882
View restaurantnext
Char Burger and Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
779 US Highway 202 Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View restaurantnext
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 379
3205 S Delaware Dr Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
De Martino Restaurant Inc.
orange star4.6 • 554
9 Davenport St Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
Papa Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
438 Route 206 Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CLINTON

Finnagels
orange star4.5 • 1,133
1531 Hwy 31 S Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
The Clinton House
orange star4.2 • 750
2 West Main St Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CLINTON
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston