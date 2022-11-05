Grounded For Life Cafe

GROUNDED DETOX PLAN - PRE ORDERS ONLY!

$45.00

All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance & picked up at the café. Grounded Detox Blends consist of six bottled blends designed to be consumed within 24 hours. Begin your day by drinking a cup of lukewarm water with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Then begin your drinking your Grounded Detox Blends. It is recommended that you consume your blends 2 hours apart in the following order to maximize the benefits. 1. CELERY JUICE 2. REVIVE ME 3. LIVER RESCUE 4. GET GLOWING 5. GREEN TARA 6. BLOSSOM You may drink as much filtered water or herbal teas throughout the day as you like, try to stay away from solid foods. The day after your detox, eat light plant-based foods to help your body finish expelling all the unwanted toxins and waste.