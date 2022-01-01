  • Home
Grounded Cafe 1545 Peachtree Street Northeast

1545 Peachtree Street Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30309

Sweatshirts

All

$45.00

Shirts

Shirt

$27.00

Face Scrub

All Natural Facial Scrub

$14.99

Root Beans

Beans

$15.99

Aprons

Grounded Apron

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Grounded Cafe is a cafe specializing in coffee/espresso-based beverages while serving mouth-watering pastries and deliciously crafted salads.

1545 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

