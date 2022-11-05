- Home
- /
- Medford
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Grounder Cafe
Grounder Cafe
No reviews yet
394B Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese
Egg & Cheese
Egg, Cheese & Ham
Egg, Cheese & ham
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty
Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Breakfast Saus'ge Patty delivers the savory pork-sausage experience, without the pork.
Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Egg, cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Over Easy Blt & Cheese
Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Protein Delight
Deli Turkey, Egg White & Cheese
Mediterranean
Egg, Peppers, ONions, Feta Cheese & Dried Oregano
Croissant Bacon-Pineapple
Pineapple, Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Hearty Attack
Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar, & Mayo
Nutty Bee
2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Honey & Walnuts
Western
Ham, Egg, Cheese, Peppers & Onions
Bruschetta
Egg, Tomato, Raw Onions, Pesto & Parmesan
Egg-Cellent
Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions
French Toast-Bacon
Texas French Toast filled with Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side
French Toast-Sausage Party
Texas French Toast filled with Sausage Party, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side
Sweet Grilled
Grilled Banana & Peanut Butter Sandwich
Toast, Banana, Peanut Butter and Sugar Powder.
Grilled Banana & Nutella Sandwich
Toast, Banana, Nutella and Sugar Powder.
Grilled PB & Jelly Sandwich
Toast, Strawberry Jelly, Peanut Butter and Sugar Powder.
Grilled Jelly & Cheese Croissant
Croissant, Strawberry Jelly and Shredded Mozzarella.
Eggs
Omelettes
Wilbur’s Diet
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Bacon, Broccoli & Cheddar
Florentine
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Deli Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Spinach & Cheese
Buffalo Bill
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Ham, Peppers, Onion & American Cheese
Fiesta
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Avocado, Corn, Onions, Black Beans, Salsa & Pepper Jack Cheese
Bluto’s Meal
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Ameracan Cheese
Create Your Own
2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast & Your Adds On
Breakfast Burrito
Classic Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Mild Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sour Cream
Broccoli & Cheddar
3 Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
Tomato & Spinach
3 Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese& Sour Cream
Mexican Burrito
3 Scrambled Eggs, Mango Peach Salsa, Corn, Black Beans & Pepper Jack Cheese.
Breakfast Panini
Plain Panini
Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs & Cheese
Panini w/ Bacon
Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Bacon & Cheese
Panini w/ Deli Turkey
Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Turkey & Cheese
Panini w/ Ham
Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Ham & Cheese
Panini w/ Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty
Panini w/ Sausage
Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Sausage & Cheese
French Toast
French Toast Half Order
2 Slices French Toast Bread.
French Toast Full Order
4 Slices French Toast Bread
Grounder French Toast
2 Slices French Toast W/ Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Nuttela Drizzle.
Classic French Toast Half Order
2 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla.
Classic French Toast Full Order
4 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla.
Monkey French Toast
2 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla covered with banana and homemade caramel sauce.
Waffles
Belgian Waffle
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar and side of maple syrup.
Blueberry Bliss
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Blueberries and side of maple syrup.
Red Dream
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Strawberries and side of maple syrup.
Bananarama
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Bananas and side of maple syrup.
Tuxedo
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, White Chocolate Chips and side of maple syrup.
Crazy Monkey
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Bananas, Homemade Caramel and Nutella drizzle. Served with side maple syrup.
Love Me Cupid
Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Strawberries topped with White Chocolate Morsels and White Mocha drizzle. Served with side maple syrup.
Acai Bowl
Brazilian Corner
Acai, Powdered Milk, Bananas, Strawberries and Condensed Milk.
Coco Choco Loco
Acai, Granola, Bananas, Strawberries , Coconut Flakes and Nutella Drizzle.
Fruit Blast
Acai, Granola, Bananas, Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries and Honey.
Greek Lightnin'
Acai, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey.
Oreo Crush
Acai, Oreo Crumbs & Strawberries.
PB Bliss
Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter.
Pina Colada Bowl
Acai, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Coconut & Honey.
Power Bowl
Acai, Peanut Butter, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds and Chocolate Chips.
Strawberry Blooms
Acai, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Flakes, Strawberries & Honey.
Sunny Delight
Acai, Granola, Bananas, Fresh Kiwi, Pineapple and Chia Seeds.
Tropical Bowl
Acai, Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi and Chia.
Misc. Food
Oatmeal
Made with 2% Milk and served with Brown Sugar & Choice of Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raisins or Walnut
Yogurt Bowl
Plain Greek Yogurt, Granola Mix, Fresh Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana & side of Honey
Fruit Salad Bowl
Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries.
Side Of Home Fries
Bakery
Panini
Avocado Ranch Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Deli Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Provolone
Chicken Florentine Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Spinach, Tomato & Provolone
Chicken Mango Peach Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Mango Peach Salsa, Corn, Grilled Chicken & Pepper Jack Cheese.
Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions & Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella
Turkey & Artichoke Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Deli Turkey, Marinated Artichoke, Onions, Tomato & Provolone
Vegetarian Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Onions & Provolone
Zesty Chicken Panini
Served on Ciabatta Bread with Mild Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, & Pepper Jack Cheese
Wraps
Athens Wrap
Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach, Artichoke, Onion, Olives & Feta Cheese
Chipotle Chicken Club Wrap
Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese
Chicken Avocado Wrap
Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Dressing
Cranberry Turkey Wrap
Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Cranberry Sauce, Deli Turkey, Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Mozzarella & Mandarin Oranges
Tropical Avocado Wrap
Served on White, Wheat or Chickpea Tortilla with Mando Peach Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce & Feta Cheese.
Turkey Avocado-Ranch Wrap
Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Ranch, Deli Turkey, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Plain Grilled Cheese
Toast Choice with Cheese Choice
Grilled Caprese-Cheese
Toast, Cheese, Tomato & Pesto
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Toast, Cheese & Bacon
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Toast, Cheese & Tomato
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Toast, Cheese & Ham
Grilled Tomato Avocado-Cheese
Toast, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado
Grilled Turkey Avocado-Cheese
Toast, Cheese, Deli Turkey & Avocado
Vegan Sandwich
Salads
Classic Espresso Drinks
Espresso
Extra Shot
Hot Caffé Latté
Hot Cappuccino
Hot Caffé Mocha
Hot Caffé Americano
Italian Macchiato
One shot of rich espresso topped with foamed milk
Hot Caffé Latté Seasonal
Over Ice Espresso
Extra Shot
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Latté
Iced Mocha
Iced Tiramisu
Iced Salt Caramel
Iced Americano
Iced Nitro Coffee
Other Drinks
Frozen Espresso Smoothies
Eye Opener
Espresso, Milk, Banana & Simple Syrup.
Endless Happiness
Espresso, Milk, Banana & Chocolate Syrup
P.B. Gooey
Espresso, Milk, Banana & Peanut Butter.
Willy Wonka
Espresso, Milk, Strawberries, Choc. Chips & Choc. Syrup.
Doomed Hazel
Espresso, Milk, Strawberries & Hazelnut Nutella.
Caramel
Espresso, Milk, Banana & Homemade Caramel.
Strawberry Fields
Nitro Espresso, Milk, Strawberries, White Chocolate Mocha & Coconut Syrup.
Fruity Smoothies
Breakfast In A Glass
Banana, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Milk & Vanilla Syrup
Heavenly Blueberry
Banana, Blueberries, Milk, Greek Yogurt & Vanilla Syrup.
Berry In Love
Banana, Strawberries, Milk & Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce.
Orange Glory
Banana, Pineapple, Greek Yogurt, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Vanilla Syrup.
Pineapple Sunrise
Banana, Pineapple, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Raspberry Syrup.
Tropical
Banana, Strawberries & Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.
Purple Monstrosity
Banana, Blueberries & Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.
Banana Chai
Banana, Homemade Chai Tea and Milk.
Pina Colada
Pineapple, Milk, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Syrup & Vanilla Syrup.
Lemonades
Original Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon & simple syrup on the rocks.
Ice Tea Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon, black ice tea & simple syrup on the rocks.
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon, strawberry Syrup & fresh strawberries.
Frozen Lemonade
Fresh squeezed Lemon & simple syrup.
Frozen Ice Tea Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon, black ice tea & simple syrup.
Sky Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade with blueberries.
Snow Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade with Coconut Milk, Coconut Syrup.
Summer Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade with Mango.
Sunny Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade with Pineapple.
Sunset Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade with strawberries.
Fresh Juices
Bottled Drinks
Bottle Water
Bottle Sparkling Water
Can Coca-Cola
Can Sprite
Can Diet Coke
Gatorade
Nantucket Nectars Apple
Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango
Chocolate Low-Fat Milk
Nitro Oat Milk Latte
Nitro Oat Milk Mocha
Nitro Oat Milk Vanilla
Nitro Oat Milk Earl Grey Tea
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Extra Cup
Pastries
Box Lunch
Grounder Breakfast
Grounder Cocktail Platter
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.
394B Main Street, Medford, MA 02155