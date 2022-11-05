Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Grounder Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

394B Main Street

Medford, MA 02155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg, Cheese & Sausage
Iced Coffee
Egg, Cheese & Bacon

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.80

Egg & Cheese

Egg, Cheese & Ham

$7.05

Egg, Cheese & ham

Egg, Cheese & Bacon

$7.05

Egg, Cheese & Bacon

Egg, Cheese & Sausage

$7.05

Egg, Cheese & Sausage

Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty

$8.85

Egg, Cheese & Plant-Based Breakfast Saus'ge Patty delivers the savory pork-sausage experience, without the pork.

Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado

Egg, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado

$8.55

Egg, cheese, Tomato & Avocado

Over Easy Blt & Cheese

$8.55

Egg, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Protein Delight

$7.55

Deli Turkey, Egg White & Cheese

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$7.15

Egg, Peppers, ONions, Feta Cheese & Dried Oregano

Croissant Bacon-Pineapple

Croissant Bacon-Pineapple

$7.85

Pineapple, Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Hearty Attack

$8.85

Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar, & Mayo

Nutty Bee

Nutty Bee

$7.85

2 Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Honey & Walnuts

Western

$8.75

Ham, Egg, Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.75

Egg, Tomato, Raw Onions, Pesto & Parmesan

Egg-Cellent

$8.85

Sausage, Egg, Cheddar, Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions

French Toast-Bacon

$9.05

Texas French Toast filled with Bacon, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side

French Toast-Sausage Party

$9.05

Texas French Toast filled with Sausage Party, Egg & Cheese and Syrup on the side

Sweet Grilled

Grilled Banana & Peanut Butter Sandwich

Grilled Banana & Peanut Butter Sandwich

$5.55

Toast, Banana, Peanut Butter and Sugar Powder.

Grilled Banana & Nutella Sandwich

$5.55

Toast, Banana, Nutella and Sugar Powder.

Grilled PB & Jelly Sandwich

$5.55

Toast, Strawberry Jelly, Peanut Butter and Sugar Powder.

Grilled Jelly & Cheese Croissant

$6.55

Croissant, Strawberry Jelly and Shredded Mozzarella.

Eggs

One Egg / Home Fries

$7.15

Egg, Toast & Home Fries

Two Eggs / Home Fries

$8.35

2 Eggs, Toast & Home Fries

Three Eggs / Home Fries

$9.65

3 Eggs, Toast & Home Fries

2 Eggs

$5.40

3 Eggs

$6.70

Omelettes

Wilbur’s Diet

Wilbur’s Diet

$13.45

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Bacon, Broccoli & Cheddar

Florentine

$13.65

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Deli Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Spinach & Cheese

Buffalo Bill

Buffalo Bill

$13.65

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Ham, Peppers, Onion & American Cheese

Fiesta

$14.55

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Avocado, Corn, Onions, Black Beans, Salsa & Pepper Jack Cheese

Bluto’s Meal

Bluto’s Meal

$14.25

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Ameracan Cheese

Create Your Own

$11.70

2 Eggs Omelet with Home Fries, Toast & Your Adds On

Breakfast Burrito

Classic Burrito

$8.25

3 Scrambled Eggs, Mild Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sour Cream

Broccoli & Cheddar

Broccoli & Cheddar

$8.95

3 Scrambled Eggs, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream

Tomato & Spinach

$8.95

3 Scrambled Eggs, Spinach, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese& Sour Cream

Mexican Burrito

$9.10

3 Scrambled Eggs, Mango Peach Salsa, Corn, Black Beans & Pepper Jack Cheese.

Breakfast Panini

Plain Panini

$8.55

Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs & Cheese

Panini w/ Bacon

$9.55

Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Bacon & Cheese

Panini w/ Deli Turkey

$9.55

Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Turkey & Cheese

Panini w/ Ham

$9.55

Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Ham & Cheese

Panini w/ Plant-Based Saus'ge Patty

$10.55

Panini w/ Sausage

$9.55

Ciabatta Bread, 2 Eggs, Sausage & Cheese

French Toast

French Toast Half Order

$7.55

2 Slices French Toast Bread.

French Toast Full Order

$9.55

4 Slices French Toast Bread

Grounder French Toast

Grounder French Toast

$11.15

2 Slices French Toast W/ Strawberries, Coconut Flakes and Nuttela Drizzle.

Classic French Toast Half Order

$8.55

2 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla.

Classic French Toast Full Order

$10.55

4 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla.

Monkey French Toast

$12.15

2 Slices French Toast bread in a mixture of Cinnamon Sugar and Vanilla covered with banana and homemade caramel sauce.

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.55

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar and side of maple syrup.

Blueberry Bliss

$9.75

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Blueberries and side of maple syrup.

Red Dream

Red Dream

$9.75

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Strawberries and side of maple syrup.

Bananarama

$9.75

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Bananas and side of maple syrup.

Tuxedo

$9.75

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels, White Chocolate Chips and side of maple syrup.

Crazy Monkey

Crazy Monkey

$10.95

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Bananas, Homemade Caramel and Nutella drizzle. Served with side maple syrup.

Love Me Cupid

Love Me Cupid

$11.15

Our house-made golden-brown Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar, fresh Strawberries topped with White Chocolate Morsels and White Mocha drizzle. Served with side maple syrup.

Acai Bowl

Brazilian Corner

$14.00

Acai, Powdered Milk, Bananas, Strawberries and Condensed Milk.

Coco Choco Loco

Coco Choco Loco

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Bananas, Strawberries , Coconut Flakes and Nutella Drizzle.

Fruit Blast

Fruit Blast

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Bananas, Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries and Honey.

Greek Lightnin'

Greek Lightnin'

$14.00

Acai, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Bananas, Blueberries, Strawberries and Honey.

Oreo Crush

Oreo Crush

$14.00

Acai, Oreo Crumbs & Strawberries.

PB Bliss

PB Bliss

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberries and Peanut Butter.

Pina Colada Bowl

Pina Colada Bowl

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Coconut & Honey.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds and Chocolate Chips.

Strawberry Blooms

Strawberry Blooms

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Flakes, Strawberries & Honey.

Sunny Delight

Sunny Delight

$14.00

Acai, Granola, Bananas, Fresh Kiwi, Pineapple and Chia Seeds.

Tropical Bowl

Tropical Bowl

$14.00

Acai, Coconut, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi and Chia.

Misc. Food

Oatmeal

$6.55

Made with 2% Milk and served with Brown Sugar & Choice of Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raisins or Walnut

Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$9.55

Plain Greek Yogurt, Granola Mix, Fresh Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana & side of Honey

Fruit Salad Bowl

$8.50

Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries.

Side Of Home Fries

$4.05

Bakery

Biscotti

$9.10

Brownies

$3.90

Coffee Cake

$3.90

Coffee Cinnamon Crumb Cake

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.80Out of stock

Cookies

$10.00

Danish

$3.50
Muffins

Muffins

$3.90

Scone

$2.80

Bagel

$2.05

Almond Croissant

$3.10

Chocolate Croissant

$3.10

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Toast

$1.60

English Muffin

$1.60

Gluten Free Toast

$1.95

Ciabatta

$2.35

Spreads

Butter

$0.65

Peanut Butter

$1.80

Nutella

$1.80

Jelly

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$2.50

Honey

$1.50

Panini

Served with Pickles & Choice of Potato Chips, Banana or Biscotti
Avocado Ranch Panini

Avocado Ranch Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Deli Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Ranch Dressing & Provolone

Chicken Florentine Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Onions, Spinach, Tomato & Provolone

Chicken Mango Peach Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Mango Peach Salsa, Corn, Grilled Chicken & Pepper Jack Cheese.

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions & Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Chicken Caprese Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella

Turkey & Artichoke Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Deli Turkey, Marinated Artichoke, Onions, Tomato & Provolone

Vegetarian Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Spinach, Artichoke, Tomato, Onions & Provolone

Zesty Chicken Panini

Zesty Chicken Panini

$12.65

Served on Ciabatta Bread with Mild Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, & Pepper Jack Cheese

Wraps

Served with Pickles & Choice of Potato Chips, Banana or Biscotti

Athens Wrap

$11.95

Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach, Artichoke, Onion, Olives & Feta Cheese

Chipotle Chicken Club Wrap

$11.95

Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Chipotle Mayo, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.95

Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese & Balsamic Dressing

Cranberry Turkey Wrap

Cranberry Turkey Wrap

$11.95

Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Cranberry Sauce, Deli Turkey, Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Mozzarella & Mandarin Oranges

Tropical Avocado Wrap

$11.95

Served on White, Wheat or Chickpea Tortilla with Mando Peach Salsa, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce & Feta Cheese.

Turkey Avocado-Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Served on White or Wheat Tortilla with Ranch, Deli Turkey, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Served with Pickles & Choice of Potato Chips, Banana or Biscotti

Plain Grilled Cheese

$6.05

Toast Choice with Cheese Choice

Grilled Caprese-Cheese

$7.75

Toast, Cheese, Tomato & Pesto

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$8.35

Toast, Cheese & Bacon

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$6.95

Toast, Cheese & Tomato

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.35

Toast, Cheese & Ham

Grilled Tomato Avocado-Cheese

$8.95

Toast, Cheese, Tomato & Avocado

Grilled Turkey Avocado-Cheese

Grilled Turkey Avocado-Cheese

$9.05

Toast, Cheese, Deli Turkey & Avocado

Vegan Sandwich

This unique and versatile Wheat berries grains blend with white beans spinach cherry tomatoes red onion black olives carrots cucumber and seasoned with Mediterranean flavors severed on chickpea Tortilla.

Vegan Mediterranean-Style

$10.20

Salads

Garden Salad

$9.55

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Shredded Carrots & Cucumber

Caesar Salad

$9.15

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Peppers, Onions, Cucumber, Black Olive & Feta Cheese

Classic Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$1.95

Extra Shot

$0.95

Hot Caffé Latté

$4.65+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.15+

Hot Caffé Mocha

$4.75+

Hot Caffé Americano

$3.55+

Italian Macchiato

$2.15

One shot of rich espresso topped with foamed milk

Hot Caffé Latté Seasonal

$5.15+

Over Ice Espresso

$3.05

Extra Shot

$0.95

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75+

Iced Latté

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$4.85+

Iced Tiramisu

$5.25+

Iced Salt Caramel

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$3.65+

Iced Nitro Coffee

$4.95+

Other Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Café Olé

$2.55+

Hot Tea

$2.85+

Hot Chai

$3.95+

Steamer Milk

$1.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Iced Chai

$4.25+

Original Chocolate

$3.45+

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate

$3.95+

Salted Caramel Chocolate

$3.95+
Unicorn

Unicorn

$3.95+
Coconut White Chocolate

Coconut White Chocolate

$3.95+

Frozen Espresso Smoothies

Eye Opener

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Banana & Simple Syrup.

Endless Happiness

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Banana & Chocolate Syrup

P.B. Gooey

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Banana & Peanut Butter.

Willy Wonka

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Strawberries, Choc. Chips & Choc. Syrup.

Doomed Hazel

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Strawberries & Hazelnut Nutella.

Caramel

$6.35+

Espresso, Milk, Banana & Homemade Caramel.

Strawberry Fields

$6.35+

Nitro Espresso, Milk, Strawberries, White Chocolate Mocha & Coconut Syrup.

Fruity Smoothies

Breakfast In A Glass

$6.75+

Banana, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Milk & Vanilla Syrup

Heavenly Blueberry

$6.75+

Banana, Blueberries, Milk, Greek Yogurt & Vanilla Syrup.

Berry In Love

$6.75+

Banana, Strawberries, Milk & Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce.

Orange Glory

$6.75+

Banana, Pineapple, Greek Yogurt, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Vanilla Syrup.

Pineapple Sunrise

Pineapple Sunrise

$6.75+

Banana, Pineapple, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice & Raspberry Syrup.

Tropical

$6.75+

Banana, Strawberries & Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.

Purple Monstrosity

$6.75+

Banana, Blueberries & Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.

Banana Chai

$6.75+

Banana, Homemade Chai Tea and Milk.

Pina Colada

$6.75+

Pineapple, Milk, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Syrup & Vanilla Syrup.

Smooth Cruise

Açaí Shake

$8.90

Açaí, Milk, Banana, Strawberry & Guarana Syrup.

Lemonades

Original Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh squeezed lemon & simple syrup on the rocks.

Ice Tea Lemonade

$5.70

Fresh squeezed lemon, black ice tea & simple syrup on the rocks.

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Fresh squeezed lemon, strawberry Syrup & fresh strawberries.

Frozen Lemonade

$5.15

Fresh squeezed Lemon & simple syrup.

Frozen Ice Tea Lemonade

$5.70

Fresh squeezed lemon, black ice tea & simple syrup.

Sky Lemonade

Sky Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade with blueberries.

Snow Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade with Coconut Milk, Coconut Syrup.

Summer Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Frozen Lemonade with Mango.

Sunny Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade with Pineapple.

Sunset Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade with strawberries.

Fresh Juices

Acerola with Orange Juice

$6.35Out of stock

Acerola Fruit with Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.

Green Juice

$6.35

Pineapple with Mint, Lemon Juice, Water and Cucumber.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.90+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice.

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

Passion Fruit, Water & Simple Syrup.

Bottled Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Sparkling Water

$1.95

Can Coca-Cola

$1.70

Can Sprite

$1.70

Can Diet Coke

$1.70

Gatorade

$2.45

Nantucket Nectars Apple

$2.00

Nantucket Nectars Orange Mango

$2.00

Chocolate Low-Fat Milk

$1.55

Nitro Oat Milk Latte

$4.50

Nitro Oat Milk Mocha

$4.50

Nitro Oat Milk Vanilla

$4.50

Nitro Oat Milk Earl Grey Tea

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.50Out of stock

Red Bull Tropical

$4.50

Extra Cup

Extra Cup

$1.30

SIDES

Banana

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Biscotti

$1.00

Chocolate Raisin Nut Trail Mix

$3.80

Cranberry Almond Cashew Trail Mix

$3.80

Lavazza Gran Riserva Dark Roast 8oz

$8.20

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$4.80

Egg, Cheese & Ham

$7.05

Egg, Cheese & Sausage

$7.05

Egg, Cheese & Bacon

$7.05

Bakery

Bagels

$25.00+

Muffins

$46.80+

(12) Mini Muffins

$38.40

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$24.60+

Flavored Croissant

$33.60+

Flavored Danish

$33.60+

(12) Mini Assorted Croissant

$25.20

(12) Mini Assorted Danish

$25.20

Brownies

$46.80+

(12) Cookies

$15.60

Pao-De Queijo

$30.00+

Breakfast Burrito

Classic Burrito

$8.25

3 Scrambled Eggs, Mild Salsa, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sour Cream

Box Lunch

Vegetarian

$11.65

Avocado Ranch

$11.65

Zesty Chicken

$11.65

Grilled Chicken Caprese

$11.65

Chipotle Chicken & Bacon

$11.65

Turkey & Artichoke

$11.65

Chicken Florentine

$11.65

Cranberry Turkey

$10.95

Chipotle Chicken Club

$10.95

Turkey Avocado-Ranch

$10.95

Chicken Avocado

$10.95

Athens

$10.95

Fruit Bowl

Small Fruit Bowl

$35.00

Large Fruit Bowl

$45.00

Grounder Breakfast

Grounder Breakfast (10)

$15.90

Cookie

$1.00

Grounder Cocktail Platter

Cheese Cocktail Platter

$115.00

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

$3.25

Jelly

$1.30

Butter

$0.85

Drinks

Coffee

$22.80

Decaf

$22.80

Lemonade

$18.50

Ice Tea

$20.80

Fresh Orange Juice

$30.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Soda Can

$1.70
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Grounder Café specializes in breakfast and brunch, specialty sandwiches and salads. We serve Coffee, Expresso, Smoothies and Fresh Juice. Our specialties include home made Muffins, Omelets, Breakfast Burritos and Panini Sandwiches.

Website

Location

394B Main Street, Medford, MA 02155

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Grounder Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Forge Baking Company
orange star4.5 • 741
626 Somerville Ave Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Diesel Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
257 Elm St. Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Tu y Yo Mexican Restaurant - 858 Broadway,
orange starNo Reviews
858 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
3 Little Figs
orange star4.5 • 693
278 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Colette Wine Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1924 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Revival Cafe - Davis
orange starNo Reviews
197 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Medford

Semolina Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.9 • 1,931
572 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
orange star4.5 • 1,027
175 River's Edge Dr Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Pikaichi
orange star4.9 • 537
123-125 Boston Ave Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 369
84 spring st Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Goldilox Bagels
orange star4.8 • 362
186 Winthrop St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Fioritaly Trattoria
orange star4.8 • 354
417 Salem St Medford, MA 02155
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medford
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Stoneham
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston