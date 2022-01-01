Grounds and Gold imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Grounds and Gold 4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106

review star

No reviews yet

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106

Arlington, TX 76016

Popular Items

GF BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)
Latte
Drip Coffee

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

coffee made in batch to quickly serve. Also known as House Coffee.

Latte

$5.00+

A latte highlights the creamy texture of milk. Comes in 12 or 16 oz. Change it up by adding flavors to your latte.

Micah Mocha Latte

$5.50+

The Micah Mocha is a signature drink that replicates an Almond Joy. Named after our owner's son who passed away in 2016 from Neuroblastoma Cancer. This a drink to remember him by. Made wit almond, coconut, chocolate

Bee's Knees Latte

$5.50+

honey, lavender

Americano

$4.00+

Named after the Americans who couldn't handle the strength of espresso during the war. The Americano is a diluted espresso drink that comes in 12 or 16oz cups and can be hot or iced.

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with velvety steamed milk. Only served in a 6oz cup.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Our Cold Brew is brewed for 24hours. It comes in 12 or 16oz.

Cortado

$4.00

The Cortado is a 4.25oz drink that consists of equal parts of milk and espresso. In house we serve it with a side of Topo Chico as a palate cleanser for each sip.

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00

A shot of espresso with a tiny bit of milk added. This is a 3oz drink only. In house we serve it with a side of Topo Chico as a palate cleanser for each sip.

Kalita Wave Pour Over Coffee

$5.00

We carefully brew our coffee on a Kalita Wave. This differs from the Drip/Batch coffee we serve. In this process we have total control over the brewing of coffee. This coffee is meant to be consumed without milk or any additives.

Solo Espresso

$3.50

Need a shot of espresso? We got you covered in the caffeine department. Our Solo Espresso coffee will change periodically to offer some exciting flavors along the caffeine punch. Solo merely means without milk.

Tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Our Matcha comes naturally without flavoring, but you can add some if you'd like. Comes in 12 or 16oz.

Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai mix, milk

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.50

Tea

Non Coffee Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Chocolate, vanilla, milk

Milk

$2.00

Breakfast

Chef's Choice Biscuit

$6.50

Homemade G&G biscuit, egg, bacon, avocado spread, mozzarella & provolone blend, roasted pepper aioli (SUB: GF biscuit +1)

G&G Biscuit

$2.75

Homemade blueberry biscuit, butter, choice of spread (SUB: GF biscuit +1)

BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)

$2.75

Top our signature G&G biscuit with any of the toppings below.

Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

2 corn tortillas, egg, cheddar, potatoes, salsa (ADD: bacon +1, avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Greek, yogurt, gf granola, fresh fruit, honey, honey (SUB: DF yogurt +1)

GF BYOB (Build Your Own Biscuit)

$4.75

Top our signature G&G biscuit with any of the toppings below.

GF G&G Biscuit

$4.75

Homemade blueberry biscuit, butter, choice of spread (SUB: GF biscuit +1)

GF Chef's Choice Biscuit

$8.50

Homemade G&G biscuit, egg, bacon, avocado spread, mozzarella & provolone blend, roasted pepper aioli (SUB: GF biscuit +1)

Honey Chipotle Chicken

$6.25

Country Ham, Mozzarella & Provolone Blend Cheese, Blueberry Mustard Vinaigrette

Bagel Sandwich

$6.50

Bagel

$2.25

Shelby's Bagel Sando

$7.50

A bagel with jalapenos, roasted red pepper aioli, chicken, egg, pickled onions, and cheddar cheese.

Shareables

Avocado Toast

$6.50

3 slices French bread, avocado spread, tomatoes, pickled onions, parsley, olive oil (ADD: Bacon +1)

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla, cheese blend, salsa. (ADD: avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla, cheese blend, roasted chicken, grilled peppers & onions, roasted pepper aioli, salsa (ADD: avocado spread +1, jalapenos +.25)

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$9.50

Roasted Chicken Breast, Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, and Ranch Dressing

Combo

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Choice of Soup & Salad

Sandwich & Soup

$12.00

Choice of Sandwich & Soup

Sandwich & Salad

$12.00

Choice of Sandwich & Salad

Sandwiches

DWG Chicken Club

$7.50+

Roasted chicken breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado spread, mixed greens, tomatoes, signature ranch dressing on hoagie bread

Mama's Meatball

$7.50+

inspired by an old family recipe; all beef GF meatballs, marinara, peppers & onions, basil, mozzarella & provolone blend

Superhero

$7.50+

genoa salami, capicola, cheddar, mixed greens, pickled onions, tomatoes, roasted pepper aioli

Mean & Green

$7.50+

avocado spread, roasted potatoes, grilled peppers & onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & provolone blend, mixed greens, pickled onions

Chicken Parm

$7.50+

Salads

Cobb Salad

$7.50+

Mixed greens, avocado, pickled egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, croutons, signature ranch

Fresh Fields Salad

$7.50+

Salad that changes with the seasons. Winter Fresh Fields: mixed greens, blueberries, roasted beets, toasted pecans, mozzarella & provolone, blueberry mustard vinaigrette

Italian Market Salad

$7.50+

mixed greens, genoa salami, capicola, olives, provolone & mozzarella blend, tomatoes, pickled onions, tomato vinaigrette

Soups

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.00+

Meatballs, pasta, wilted greens, carrots, celery, onion, chicken broth

Soup of the Week

$5.00+

Soups that changed weekly

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese. INCLUDES: kid's chips & cookie. (SUB: either for fruit cup + .50)

PB&J

$6.00

Toasted peanut butter & jam sandwich. INCLUDES: kid's chips & cookie. (SUB: either for fruit cup + .50)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington, TX 76016

Directions

Gallery
Grounds and Gold image

