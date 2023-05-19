  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Grounds for Dismissal Coffee - 10065 East Harvard Avenue
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grounds for Dismissal Coffee 10065 East Harvard Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

10065 East Harvard Avenue

Denver, CO 80231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

GFD Food

Breakfast

Hashbrown Scramble

$9.50

A pile of crispy hashbrowns, 2 scrambled eggs, cheese, with your choice of breakfast protein - all scrambled together.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

A classic - scrambled egg, cheese, with your choice of breakfast protein on a bagel or toast

Bagel Avocado Toast

$8.75

1 bagel split and served open faced. Each side has cream cheese, 2 slices of tomato, sliced avocado, salt & pepper. Add bacon to really spice it up! :)

Breakfast Tacos

$8.50

Crispy hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, cheese, & your choice of breakfast protein - in 3 warm corn tortillas. Add a side of avocado to really make them shine! :)

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.50

Scrambled eggs, cheese, & your choice of breakfast protein, inside of two grilled flour tortillas.

French Toast

$8.00

3 slices of texas toast dipped in our fresh housemade french toast batter, then grilled to perfection. Topped w/ powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup. Add fruit to make it your own!

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.95

Fresh bagels from Einstein Bagels, split and toasted with your choice of cream cheese or butter.

2 Eggs Your Way

$2.50

Bag o Bacon (3 Slices)

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Toast

$1.25

French Toast Grillers

French Toast Griller

$8.75

Your choice breakfast protein (we recommend bacon or sausage), scrambled egg, & cheese - sandwiched inside of french toast, then grilled to perfection. Topped w/ powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup.

Grilled Banana Nutella

$8.50

Grilled, caramelized bananas & warm melty nutella, stuffed inside of two slices of house made french toast. Topped w/ powdered sugar, chocolate drizzled whipped cream, & served with a side of syrup.

Grilled Strawberries & Cream

$8.50

2 slices of our grilled french toast batter, stuffed with strawberry jam, strawberries, & cream cheese. Topped w/ strawberry dusted whipped cream, powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup. Add more fruit to make it your own!

Grilled PB&J

$8.50

A classic PB&J meets french toast. Topped w/ powdered sugar & served with a side of syrup. (we recommend adding bananas!)

Monte Cristo

$8.75

Grilled ham & cheese sandwiched inside of two slices of house made french toast. Dusted w/ powdered sugar, served with a side of syrup & grape jelly.

Lunch

Lox Bagel

$12.10

Smoked salmon, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, capers, salt & pepper - inside your choice of bagel

Classic Club Sandwich

$8.50

A trusted lunch favorite - carved ham, stacked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, salt & pepper.

Turkey-Bacon-Avocado Quesadilla

$8.25

Grilled turkey, crispy bacon, and fresh avocado inside of two grilled flour tortillas.

B.L.A.T.

$8.25

A classic B.L.T. plus a little extra goodness (Avocado) - crispy bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, fresh avocado, mayo, salt & pepper.

Grilled Veggie Caprese

$8.75

A vegetarian favorite - with fresh avocado, sauteed tomatoes & spinach + balsamic glaze & pesto, all inside of a crispy grilled cheese.

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Mom's recipe! Albacore tuna, balsamic vinegar, capers, mayo, salt & pepper - inside of a crispy grilled cheese. We recommend this on sourdough bread.

Pastry

Scone

$4.00

Flavors rotate weekly, made in house. Ask us about our custom cakes, cupcakes, & pastries!

Teabread

$3.50

Flavors rotate weekly, made in house. Ask us about our custom cakes, cupcakes, & pastries!

GFD Drinks

Espresso & Craft Coffee

Affogato

$4.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with 2 shots of espresso. The perfect afternoon pick-me-up.

Americano

$4.25

2 shots of espresso, hot water

Café Au Lait

$4.50

Equal parts drip coffee, steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

2 shots of espresso, foamed milk. Very light and airy, less milk than a standard latte.

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.25

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$5.50

White Mocha

$5.50

2x Espresso Shots

$2.00

Specialty Drinks

Almond Bliss

$6.75

Caramel Macchiato

$6.75

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mocha

$6.95

2 shots of espresso, ghirardelli chocolate, strawberry simple syrup, milk

Seasonal Drink

$6.75

Honey Vanilla Chai w/Cinnamon Cold-Foam

$7.00

Sherpa 'honey-vanilla' chai topped with cinnamon cold foam.

Nutella Latte

$6.75

2 shots of espresso, nutella simple syrup, milk.

Rockslide

$7.00

2 shots of espresso, drip coffee, ghirardelli chocolate, milk. A strong mocha

Smores Latte

$6.75

2 shots of espresso, ghirardelli chocolate, marshmallow simple syrup, milk.

Strawberry Shortcake Latte

$6.95

White Chocolate Lavender Latte

$6.75

2 shots of espresso, lavender simple syrup, ghirardelli white chocolate, milk

Coffee Flights

GFD Fan Favorite

$25.50

Chocolate Lover's

$25.50

Seasonal Flight

$25.50

Tea & Chai

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

Steeped black tea, brown sugar simple syrup, milk

Earl's White Mocha

$6.95

London fog latte, ghirardelli white chocolate, milk

Golden Milk Latte

$6.00

Turmeric ginger chai, milk (we recommend this blended with 2 shots of espresso + white chocolate)

Honey Chamomile Tea Latte

$6.50

Steeped Teakoe 'Chamomile-Lavender' tea, honey simple syrup, milk

London Fog

$6.50

Steeped earl gray tea, vanilla bean simple syrup, milk

Sherpa Chai

$6.50

Equal parts chai, milk. Brewed in Boulder. We have three different chai flavors (spicy, traditional, and honey-vanilla)

Teakoe Hot Tea

$4.00

Local sustainably sourced tea. (ask us for our tea list)

Dirty Chai

$8.50

2 shots of espresso, chai, milk. We serve local Sherpa chai.

Iced Tea Refreshers

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Fizzy Peach Lavender Lemonade

$7.65

Hibiscus Blossom Tea Soda

$7.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Pineapple Hibiscus Iced Tea

$7.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$6.50

Southern Strawberry Sweet Iced Tea

$6.50

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$7.25

Matcha, milk. We serve ceremonial grade Japanese matcha (we recommend adding one of our house-made syrups)

Dirty Matcha

$8.00

2 shots of espresso, matcha, milk. We serve local Sherpa chai. (We recommend adding white chocolate)

Honey Matcha Latte

$7.25

Matcha, honey simple syrup, milk

Matcha Blossom

$7.50

Matcha, rose & lavender simple syrup, milk

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50

Salted Caramel Matcha Latte

$7.25

Matcha, caramel, milk

Blended Frappuccino

Blended Nutella Mocha

$6.95

Espresso Frappuccino

$6.50

Go Bananas

$7.25

Mocha Chip Frap

$6.95

PB Bomb

$7.50

Green Tea Frappuccino

$6.75

Smoothies & Milkshakes

Hidden Greens

$8.25

Milkshake

$6.25

Orange Julius

$6.25

Pink Tropics

$7.50

Tropical Twist

$7.50

Turmeric Ginger Colada

$7.75

Other Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Juice/Lemonade

$3.75

Steamer

$4.50

Soda

$1.25

Water

$1.25

Teakoe Fizzy Tea

$4.00

Retail

Logo Sticker

$2.00

2x Sticker

$1.00

16 oz Solar Roast Whole Bean

$18.00

Emilee canvas

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

organic craft coffee. handmade syrups. fresh baked pastries. tasty food made on the spot.

Location

10065 East Harvard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Thank Sool
orange star4.4 • 70
2222 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80004
View restaurantnext
ManDoo
orange starNo Reviews
2222 S Havana st #J Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Coffee Story - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
2222 S Havana St Unit A-1 Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Tofu Story - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
2060 South Havana Street Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Seoul Korean BBQ - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
2080 s havana st aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston