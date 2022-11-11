Grounds & Vine Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad
Concord Cuban Sammie
Turkey and Gouda Sammie

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$10.50

Pesto, roma tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, delicious pesto and fresh basil

Gourmet Cheese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fontina and Parmigiano cheeses served bubbly hot on our delicious flatbreads

Mexican Street Corn Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Mexican corn topped with queso fresco and spicy white sauce

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Sweet and Spicy BBQ chicken, red onions and hot and bubbly mozzerella

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Our traditional flatbread with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, shredded pork and red onions topped with hot and bubbly mozzarella.

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.50

Hand carved pepperoni, mozzerella and red sauce

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

$14.00

Oven roasted organic garden vegetables on our gluten free zucchini flatbread topped with goat cheese.

Chef's Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.00

Harvest Flatbread

$12.00

Small Bites

Cheese Board

$14.00+

Perfect compliment to wine or a meal in itself. Small: 1-2 people; Large: 3-4 people.

Cheese and Meat Board

$18.00+

A delicious start to share or a meal all by itself. Fresh cheeses and Italian meats are hand selected to complement our vast wine selection.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$11.00+

Heart warming favorite with a delicate twist of delicious lobster

Scoops - Pimento Cheese

$9.00

A southern classic spiced up a bit. Served with house-made pita chips.

Scoops - Chicken Salad

$9.00

Made fresh with grilled chicken breast, red grapes, pecans and celery. Served with house-made pita chips.

Scoops - Crab Salad

$9.00

Fresh, delicious and light. Made with imitation crab and served with house-made pita chips.

Scoops - Hummus

$9.00

Huge portion of hummus topped with fresh pesto and served with house-made pita chips.

Scoops - Boursin

$9.00

Mix and Match Scoops

$10.00

Choose 3 of your favorites for a wonderful sampling of our house-made scoops and pita chips.

Tater Tots

$3.50+

A pile of tots served up hot and crispy

Tator Tots - Fully Loaded

$5.50+

Our crispy tots loaded up with melty cheese, bacon and green onions.

Tator Tots - Smothered and Covered

$6.50+
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.50

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto and balsalmic glaze on grilled sourdough.

Side of Assorted Veggies

$2.50

Assorted fresh veggies with a side of ranch dressing.

Meatballs - House

$10.00

Meatballs - Honey Ginger BBQ

$9.50

Salads

The Market Salad

$11.00

Apples, cranberries, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles top our fresh greens.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Oven roasted chicken on top of a bed of fresh garden greens, goat cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cranberries and candied pecans. Substitute chicken for lobster.

House Salad

$8.50

Fresh garden greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar and cucumbers

Caprese Salad

$9.50

Layered Fresh Mozzerella with delicious vine ripened, red tomatoes drizzled with balsmic glaze.

Side Salad

$4.95

Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato and croutons.

Sammies

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Melty deliciousness of 3 cheeses on a crispy sour dough bread. Comfort food with a gourmet twist.

Ham and Swiss Sammie

Ham and Swiss Sammie

$10.00

Artisan Ham and country swiss served on sourdough with vine-ripened tomatoes and greens with tangy mustard sauce.

Turkey and Gouda Sammie

$11.50

Tender oven roasted turkey breast, smoked applewood bacon, fresh greens, gouda, vine-ripened tomatoes served on toasted sourdough

Concord Cuban Sammie

$11.50

Pannini style artisan ham, shredded smoked pork, swiss chesse with sweet and spicy pickles on artisan ciabatta

Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$11.50

3 house smoked shredded pork butt served on a fresh slider roll with tangy barbeque sauce and slaw

Just Veggies Sammie

$10.50

Grilled red peppers, zuchini, yellow squash, red onions and feta cheese with lemon mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta

Triple G

$12.50

Super stack of ham, turkey, pulled pork piled highand topped with smoked, thick sliced applewood bacon on a with vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and Big Daddy G's special sauce

BLT Sammie

$10.00

Stacked high with applewood smoked, thick sliced bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes and lettuce.

1/2 Ham and Swiss

$10.00

Half of Ham and Swiss Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 Turkey and Gouda

$10.00

Half of Turkey and Gouda and a side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 Concord Cuban

$10.00

Half of Concord Cuban Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 Triple G

$10.00

Half of Triple G sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Half of Grilled Cheese Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 BLT

$10.00

Half of BLT Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

1/2 Just Veggie Sammie

$10.00

Half of Just Veggie Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.

Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Flame broiled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and a housemade remoulade sauce served up hot on a ciabatta bun.

Meatball Sliders

$10.95

Soup

Soup of the Day - Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$6.50

Bakery

Apple Fritter

$4.50

Bagels

$1.95

Scone - Blueberry

$3.50

Scone - Raspberry/white Chocolate

$3.50

Cheesecake - Regular

$7.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll with Nuts

$4.50

Cookie- Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Cookie - Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter

$2.50

Cookie - Holiday

$3.75

Frosted shortbread cookies, individually wrapped and perfect for a special treat!

Cookie - Oatmeal

$2.50

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie - Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Danish - Apple

$4.50Out of stock

Danish - Cheese

$4.50

Danish - Cherry

$4.50

Danish - Chocolate/Cheese

$4.50

Muffins

$3.95

Volcano Lava Cake (Gluten Free)

$6.00

Toast - Sour Dough

$3.00

Toast - Gluten Free

$4.00

Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake

$6.50

Light and refreshing layer cake with a lemony mascarpone filling. A perfect complement to a summer-time meal!

Croissants

$3.00

Oreo Cake Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Golden Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

Reese's Chip Cookie Dough Sundae

$7.00

Yummy edible cookie dough overflowing with reese's chips. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served in a waffle cup.

Breakfast

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$4.95

Melty ham and swiss cheese on a toasted croissant.

Ham and Swiss Egg Bite

$4.95

Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.

Sausage & Cheddar Egg Bite

$4.95

Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.

Veggie and Guerye Egg Bite

$4.95

Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh vegetables. Contains no bread or meat product.

Chorizo and Cheddar Egg Bite

$4.95

Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.

Mix and Match Egg Bite

$4.95

Pick your 2 favorite egg bite flavors.

Bagel Breakfast Sammie

$6.00

Toasted bagel with your choice of smoked applewood bacon, ham or sausage patty and melty smoked gouda cheese.

Cottage Cheese

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee/Espresso Drinks

Drip Brew - Costa Rica

$2.40+

Drip Brew - Peru

$2.40+

Drip Brew - French Roast

$2.40+

Drip Brew - Decaf

$2.40+

National Coffee Day - Free 8 0z Coffee

Espresso

$2.25+

French Press

$3.50+

Latte

$4.40+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Americano

$3.30+

96 oz coffee to go

$21.00

Cortada (8 oz.)

$4.75

Specialty Drinks

Bee's Knees

$5.35+

Bourbon Pecan Latte

$5.35+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.35+

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.85+

MATCHA Latte

$5.45+

Mocha Latte

$4.70+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.60+

Cold Brew

$4.25

Turbo

$5.45+

Nitro Brew

$4.95

Hot Mocha Cocoa

$3.45+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.70+

Non-Coffee

Lemonade

$2.95+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.95+

Orange Creamsicle

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Small Milk (8 oz)

$2.00
Chillin' Blackberry

Chillin' Blackberry

$3.95
Watermelon Breeze

Watermelon Breeze

$3.95

Almond Milk - 16 oz

$3.25

Teas

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

1/2 sweet and 1/2 unsweet tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.00

Jasmine Petal Green Tea

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Tamayokucha Green Tea

$3.00

Organic Mountain High Chia Black Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Frappe's

Caramel Frappe

$4.25

Mocha Frappe

$4.25

Custom Frappe

$4.25
Just Peachy Frappe

Just Peachy Frappe

$5.25

Bourbon Pecan Pie Frappe

$5.25

Bottled Drinks

Water, Bottled

$2.00

S. Pellegrino

$2.00

Fountain Drink - free refills

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Tap

26 Acres Reptar Juice Hazy IPA

$7.00

Allagash White

$5.50

New Holland Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

Paulaner - Hefe-Weizen

$6.00

Cabarrus - Cotton Blonde Ale

$5.00

Paulaner - Lager

$6.00

June Shine -Midnight Painkiller

$7.00Out of stock

Yuengling Hershey's Porter

$5.00Out of stock

Second Rodeo Joe Coffee Porter

$10.00

Newground Cafe Latte

$5.00

ROGUE DEAD GUY ALE

$6.00

Sour Monkey

$6.00

Founders KBS Bourbon Stout

$6.00

Green Zebra Watermelon Ale

$5.00

Allagash Summer Lager

$6.00

Owl's Brew Boozy Tea

$5.00

Cabarrus Sour

$6.00

Owl's Brew Boozy Tea Pink Can

$5.00

Doc's Pumpkin Cider

$8.00

Cabarrus Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blonde Ale

$5.00

Angel Share

OG Sauce

$16.00

Cabarrus Gold

$16.00

Felony Sauce

$16.00

Honey Ginger Sauce

$16.00

Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Jalepeno Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

Whisps Cheese Crisps

$2.50

Coffee

Peru

$16.00

Guatemala

$16.00

House Espresso

$16.00

Mex Decaf

$16.00

Costa Rica

$16.00

French Roast

$16.00

High Strung

$16.00

New Orleans

$16.00

Gift Certificates

Gift Card for $10.00

$10.00

Gift Card for $15.00

$15.00

Gift Card for $20.00

$20.00

Gift Card for $25.00

$25.00

Gift Card for $50.00

$50.00

Honey

Local Honey

$12.00

Sourwood Honey

$18.00

Jam

Dalmatia Fig Spread

$6.50

KIND Bars

Kind Bar

$2.00

Popcorn

Chad's Mix (White Cheddar & Caramel)

$4.50

Dark Chocolate

$4.50

Caramel

$4.50

White Cheddar

$4.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$4.00

Dill Pickle

$4.00

Buffalo

$4.00

Scoops - Bulk

Pimento Cheese 1/2 lb.

$8.00

Pimento Cheese 1 lb.

$14.00

Crab Dip 1/2 lb.

$8.00

Crab Dip 1 lb.

$14.00

Chicken Salad 1/2 lb.

$8.50

Chicken Salad 1 lb.

$15.00

Pita Chips Single Serve

$3.00

Pita Chips Large Bag

$7.00

Awake - Chocolate Bars

Awake - Chocolate Bars (2 bars)

$2.25

Gift Certificates

Gift Card for 5.00

$5.00

Gift Card for $10.00

$10.00

Gift Card for $15.00

$15.00

Gift Card for $20.00

$20.00

Gift Card for $25.00

$25.00

Gift Card for $40.00

$40.00

Gift Card for $50.00

$50.00

Gift Card for $60.00

$60.00

Gift Card for $100.00

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6001 Gateway Center Dr, Concord, NC 28081

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Grounds & Vine Cafe image

