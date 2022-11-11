- Home
Grounds & Vine Cafe
6001 Gateway Center Dr
Concord, NC 28081
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Pesto, roma tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, delicious pesto and fresh basil
Gourmet Cheese
Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Fontina and Parmigiano cheeses served bubbly hot on our delicious flatbreads
Mexican Street Corn Flatbread
Grilled Mexican corn topped with queso fresco and spicy white sauce
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Sweet and Spicy BBQ chicken, red onions and hot and bubbly mozzerella
BBQ Pork Flatbread
Our traditional flatbread with sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, shredded pork and red onions topped with hot and bubbly mozzarella.
Classic Pepperoni Flatbread
Hand carved pepperoni, mozzerella and red sauce
Roasted Vegetable Flatbread
Oven roasted organic garden vegetables on our gluten free zucchini flatbread topped with goat cheese.
Chef's Meat Lovers Flatbread
Harvest Flatbread
Small Bites
Cheese Board
Perfect compliment to wine or a meal in itself. Small: 1-2 people; Large: 3-4 people.
Cheese and Meat Board
A delicious start to share or a meal all by itself. Fresh cheeses and Italian meats are hand selected to complement our vast wine selection.
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Heart warming favorite with a delicate twist of delicious lobster
Scoops - Pimento Cheese
A southern classic spiced up a bit. Served with house-made pita chips.
Scoops - Chicken Salad
Made fresh with grilled chicken breast, red grapes, pecans and celery. Served with house-made pita chips.
Scoops - Crab Salad
Fresh, delicious and light. Made with imitation crab and served with house-made pita chips.
Scoops - Hummus
Huge portion of hummus topped with fresh pesto and served with house-made pita chips.
Scoops - Boursin
Mix and Match Scoops
Choose 3 of your favorites for a wonderful sampling of our house-made scoops and pita chips.
Tater Tots
A pile of tots served up hot and crispy
Tator Tots - Fully Loaded
Our crispy tots loaded up with melty cheese, bacon and green onions.
Tator Tots - Smothered and Covered
Bruschetta
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto and balsalmic glaze on grilled sourdough.
Side of Assorted Veggies
Assorted fresh veggies with a side of ranch dressing.
Meatballs - House
Meatballs - Honey Ginger BBQ
Salads
The Market Salad
Apples, cranberries, walnuts and blue cheese crumbles top our fresh greens.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Oven roasted chicken on top of a bed of fresh garden greens, goat cheese, tomatoes, red onion, cranberries and candied pecans. Substitute chicken for lobster.
House Salad
Fresh garden greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheddar and cucumbers
Caprese Salad
Layered Fresh Mozzerella with delicious vine ripened, red tomatoes drizzled with balsmic glaze.
Side Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, tomato and croutons.
Sammies
Grilled Cheese
Melty deliciousness of 3 cheeses on a crispy sour dough bread. Comfort food with a gourmet twist.
Ham and Swiss Sammie
Artisan Ham and country swiss served on sourdough with vine-ripened tomatoes and greens with tangy mustard sauce.
Turkey and Gouda Sammie
Tender oven roasted turkey breast, smoked applewood bacon, fresh greens, gouda, vine-ripened tomatoes served on toasted sourdough
Concord Cuban Sammie
Pannini style artisan ham, shredded smoked pork, swiss chesse with sweet and spicy pickles on artisan ciabatta
Pork Sliders
3 house smoked shredded pork butt served on a fresh slider roll with tangy barbeque sauce and slaw
Just Veggies Sammie
Grilled red peppers, zuchini, yellow squash, red onions and feta cheese with lemon mayonnaise on toasted ciabatta
Triple G
Super stack of ham, turkey, pulled pork piled highand topped with smoked, thick sliced applewood bacon on a with vine-ripened tomatoes, red onions and Big Daddy G's special sauce
BLT Sammie
Stacked high with applewood smoked, thick sliced bacon, vine-ripened tomatoes and lettuce.
1/2 Ham and Swiss
Half of Ham and Swiss Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 Turkey and Gouda
Half of Turkey and Gouda and a side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 Concord Cuban
Half of Concord Cuban Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 Triple G
Half of Triple G sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 Grilled Cheese
Half of Grilled Cheese Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 BLT
Half of BLT Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
1/2 Just Veggie Sammie
Half of Just Veggie Sammie with side salad or cup of soup of the day.
Grilled Chicken Club
Flame broiled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce and a housemade remoulade sauce served up hot on a ciabatta bun.
Meatball Sliders
Bakery
Apple Fritter
Bagels
Scone - Blueberry
Scone - Raspberry/white Chocolate
Cheesecake - Regular
Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Roll with Nuts
Cookie- Chocolate Chip
Cookie - Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter
Cookie - Holiday
Frosted shortbread cookies, individually wrapped and perfect for a special treat!
Cookie - Oatmeal
Cookie - Peanut Butter
Cookie - Snickerdoodle
Danish - Apple
Danish - Cheese
Danish - Cherry
Danish - Chocolate/Cheese
Muffins
Volcano Lava Cake (Gluten Free)
Toast - Sour Dough
Toast - Gluten Free
Lemon Berry Cream Mascarpone Cake
Light and refreshing layer cake with a lemony mascarpone filling. A perfect complement to a summer-time meal!
Croissants
Oreo Cake Pop
Golden Brownie
Reese's Chip Cookie Dough Sundae
Yummy edible cookie dough overflowing with reese's chips. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. Served in a waffle cup.
Breakfast
Ham & Swiss Croissant
Melty ham and swiss cheese on a toasted croissant.
Ham and Swiss Egg Bite
Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.
Sausage & Cheddar Egg Bite
Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.
Veggie and Guerye Egg Bite
Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh vegetables. Contains no bread or meat product.
Chorizo and Cheddar Egg Bite
Two delicious sous vide eggs made in house with fresh ingredients. Contains no bread.
Mix and Match Egg Bite
Pick your 2 favorite egg bite flavors.
Bagel Breakfast Sammie
Toasted bagel with your choice of smoked applewood bacon, ham or sausage patty and melty smoked gouda cheese.
Cottage Cheese
Coffee/Espresso Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Non-Coffee
Teas
Hot Cocoa
Frappe's
Bottled Drinks
Fountain Drink - free refills
Bottles/Cans
Paulaner - Hefe-Weizen
Cabarrus - Cotton Blonde Ale
Paulaner - Lager
June Shine -Midnight Painkiller
Yuengling Hershey's Porter
Second Rodeo Joe Coffee Porter
Newground Cafe Latte
ROGUE DEAD GUY ALE
Sour Monkey
Founders KBS Bourbon Stout
Green Zebra Watermelon Ale
Allagash Summer Lager
Owl's Brew Boozy Tea
Cabarrus Sour
Owl's Brew Boozy Tea Pink Can
Doc's Pumpkin Cider
Cabarrus Pumpkin Spice Coffee Blonde Ale
Coffee
Gift Certificates
KIND Bars
Popcorn
Scoops - Bulk
Awake - Chocolate Bars
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
6001 Gateway Center Dr, Concord, NC 28081