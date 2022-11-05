A map showing the location of Groundswell Brewing- Mission Gorge 6304 Riverdale StreetView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Groundswell Brewing- Mission Gorge 6304 Riverdale Street

review star

No reviews yet

6304 Riverdale Street

San Diego, CA 92120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

PIZZA SLICE

SLICE CHEESE

$2.75

SLICE PEPPERONI

$2.75

SLICE SUPREME

$2.75

SLICE HAWAIIAN

$2.75

SLICE SWEET HEAT

$2.75

SLICE CALABACITAS

$2.75

SLICE CHORIZO

$2.75

SLICE CLASSIC

$2.75

SLICE SIGNATURE

$2.75

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$7.00

DRAFT 2

TROPICAL HEFEWEIZEN

$2.00+

IPA 005

$2.00+

GINGER SAISON

$2.00+

ALL GOOD THINGS

$2.00+

SOMERSAULT IPA

$2.00+

UNDULATION WHITE IPA

$2.00+

QUATTROE IPA

$2.00+

Mocha Stout

$2.00+

LARRY

$2.00+

BENDER

$2.00+

DRAFT 3

ALTERED FUTURE HAZY IPA

$2.50+

BLAZE N HAZE HAZY IPE

$2.50+

HUBBA HUBBA DIPA

$2.50+

CANS

FIRST DATE BLONDE

$4.00+

AMF

$4.00+

POGUE MAHONE RED ISB

$4.00+

PILONCILLO BROWN ALE

$4.00+

OUTSWINGER ESB

$4.00+

GINGER SAISON

$4.00+

QUATTROE IPA

$4.00+

SOMERSAULT IPA

$4.00+

LOW BEAMS

$5.00+

IPA 005

$5.00+

BLAZE N HAZE HAZY IPA

$5.00+

HUBBA HUBBA DIPA

$5.00+

NA BEVERAGE

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$2.50

JARRITOS

$2.50

AGUA

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00

BILLY KEG

BILLY KEG

$150.00

MERCH

2021 TSHIRT

$20.00

PREVIOUS TSHIRTS

$16.00

BLUE GS HAT

$22.00

HOODIE

$35.00

GLASSES

1 COLOR PINT

$4.00

2 COLOR PINT

$5.00

WILLEY

$7.00

TULIP HALF PINT

$7.00

Stein sale

Stein

$20.00

BEVERAGE

190.00 keg purchase

DRAFT BEER

$6.00

Keg

$190.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6304 Riverdale Street, San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fall Brewing Company - North Park
orange star4.0 • 298
4542 30th ST San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.4 • 385
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Kairoa Brewing Company - University Heights
orange star4.3 • 737
4601 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116
View restaurantnext
Modern Times - Flavordome
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Upas Street San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Hillcrest Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,276
1458 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Home & Away - San Diego Ave
orange star4.3 • 850
2222 San Diego ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston