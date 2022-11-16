- Home
Groundswell Surf Cafe
250 Reviews
$
25 BROADWAY
Salisbury, MA 01952
Fall Specials
Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte
Pumpkin spice, Masala chai, optional espresso and your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.
Homemade Pumpkin Bread
A thick slice of our fresh homemade pumpkin bread
Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread
Warm & Hearty Muesli
Hearty whole grain oats, dried fruit, nuts, seeds and coconut flakes. Served warm with your choice of milk and topped with a little brown sugar, fresh blueberries, and pomegranate seeds.
Tommy Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich
Pastrami sandwich with grilled egg, sizzling pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard chipotle aioli on a Mini French Roll, grilled to perfection.
Super Veggie - Veg Burrito
Swell Turkey BLT
Oven-roasted sliced turkey, bacon, spinach, arugula, tomato, and mayo on toasted Winter White bread from Annarosa's Bakery.
Surf Gobbler
Tomato Soup
Roasted fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegetable stock , and cream topped with freshly grated parmesan. The perfect compliment to our bougie grilled cheese!
Tomato Soup + Bougie Grilled Cheese
Roasted fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegetable stock , and cream topped with freshly grated parmesan. With our bougie grilled cheese - Annarosa's rosemary focaccia bread grilled with muenster and mozzarella cheese.
Harvest Bowl
Our signature acai topped with homemade granola, peanut butter, fresh peaches, green apples, dusted with cinnamon and a light maple syrup drizzle. yum yum :-)
Sips & Drips
BOX of Joe - 96oz - Hot / Iced / Cold Brew
BOX of Kombucha - 96oz
Hot Coffee
House Blended Iced Coffee
Nitro Cold Brew On Tap
Espresso
Americano
Cappuccino
Latte
Beachy Mocha
Espresso, milk, chocolate and cinnamon.
Double Overhead
Double shot of espresso topped with house coffee.
Buzz Buzz
Espresso, honey, nutmeg, and milk
Lava Java Mocha
Espresso, Expedition Hot Sauce (spicy with a kick!), chocolate, and milk
Filthy Chai Latte
Espresso Refresher
A European inspiration! Espresso layered with tonic water and freshly squeezed lemon, served over ice. Remarkably refreshing and delicious. :-) A staff favorite!
Coco Swell
Espresso, coconut water, honey and cinnamon.
Cardamom + Agave
Kombucha
Bucha Breeze
Enjoy half kombucha half fresh-squeezed lemondae. Wholely refreshing!!
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemonade
Organic Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
Hot Chocolate
Warm up with our signature hot chocolate!
Smoothies
Salz Classic
strawberry, banana, blueberry, yogurt, apple juice
Tropical Dream
peaches, mango, banana, yogurt, orange juice
Strawberry Banana
strawberry, banana, yogurt, apple juice
PB&J
strawberry, peanut butter, banana, honey, yogurt almond milk
Cacao-abunga
AntiOxy
acai, blueberry, strawberry, yogurt, coconut water, apple juice
The Hulk
Swellin' Frappes
Wake N Shake
homemade vanilla ice cream, oreo, caramel, and cold brew coffee (decaf available)
Salis-Berry Shortcake
homemade vanilla ice cream, strawberries and graham cracker
Sea Foam
homemade vanilla ice cream, mint, chocolate and oreo
S'mores
homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker
Chunky Monkey
homemade vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, banana, chocolate, and coconut flakes
Chocolate
Vanilla
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Cooler Drinks
Organic Acai & Smoothie Bowls
Create Your Own Bowl
Our signature acai topped with your favorite toppings.
Whole Shebang
Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.
The Groundswell
Our signature organic acai topped with organic unrefined coconut oil, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, goji berries and agave
Piña Colada Smoothie Bowl
Pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk. Topped with our homemade Tropical Granola (GF), coconut flakes, banana, strawberries and drizzled with honey
Boss Babe
Organic acai blended with cacao powder, banana, peanut butter, chia seeds & coconut milk. Topped with coconut flakes, bee pollen, cacao nibs, bananas, strawberries & blueberries.
Tropical Dream Bowl
A blend of mango, peach, banana, coconut water & OJ. Topped with honey oat whole grain granola, coconut flakes, banana and seasonal fresh fruit.
Breakfast Burritos
Classic Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Baja Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, Modern Butcher's spicy chorizo sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Loaded Baja Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, sautéed peppers & onions, Modern Butcher's spicy chorizo sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Dorkley Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, turkey sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Garden Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, tomato, spinach, arugula, pesto, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Ham It Up Breakfast Burrito
X2 organic cage-free eggs, maple smoked ham, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.
Breakfast Noms
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of a locally homemade bagel or english muffin with grilled organic cage-free egg and American cheese. Add your choice of meat/s
Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.
Cool Hand Luke
The Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich - Lifeguard Style! (all meats)
Avo Toast
2 pieces of Anarosa's 6 grain artisan bread, toasted + topped with a touch of butter, smashed avocado, freshly grated parmesan cheese, Himalayan sea salt and cracked pepper
Breads & Spreads
Andyman's bagel toasted with our homemade whipped cream cheese or spread
Fruit Parfait - Made to Order
Stoneyfield's organic vanilla yogurt topped granola, banana, seasonal fresh fruit and coconut flakes.
Cherry Berry Parfait
Cherry berry reduction layered with greek yogurt and maple quinoa granola
Lunch
Cluckin' Good Burrito
Rotisserie style chicken, rice, beans, fire roasted tomatoes, Mexican spices and cilantro on a crispy flour tortilla with our special Baja Sauce on the side.
Cubano
An authentic Cuban style sandwich, served on a buttered Mini French Roll grilled to perfection with maple glazed ham, roasted pork, Swiss, pickles, and chipotle mustard aioli
Bougie Grilled Cheese
Rosemary Focaccia Bread grilled with muenster and mozzarella cheese
Grilled Veggie Panini
Rosemary Focaccia Bread with Italian spiced grilled peppers + onions and mozzarella cheese pressed panini style
Grab N Go
Muffin
homemade muffin
Scones
homemade scone
Homemade Banana Bread
Banana
Chips
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fruit Cup
HATS
Surfer Hat - Deep Navy with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Yellow with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Denim Blue with embroidery
Baseball Cap - White with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Magenta with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Charcoal with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Green with embroidery
Baseball Cap - Coral with embroidery
TEE SHIRTS
HOODIES
GS Lavender Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve
GS Meerket Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve
GS Paprika Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve
GS White Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve
Aqua Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve
Concrete Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve
Grey - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered
Royal Blue - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered
Oatmeal Retro Zip-Up Hoodie - Embroidered
Lilac Retro Cropped Hoodies
Tie Dyed Cropped Hoodie
LONG SLEEVES
TANK TOPS
Call for Open Hours
Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!
25 BROADWAY, Salisbury, MA 01952