Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Groundswell Surf Cafe

250 Reviews

$

25 BROADWAY

Salisbury, MA 01952

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Shebang
Breakfast Sandwich
House Blended Iced Coffee

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin spice, Masala chai, optional espresso and your choice of milk. Available hot or iced.

Homemade Pumpkin Bread

Homemade Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

A thick slice of our fresh homemade pumpkin bread

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

$4.50
Warm & Hearty Muesli

Warm & Hearty Muesli

$6.75Out of stock

Hearty whole grain oats, dried fruit, nuts, seeds and coconut flakes. Served warm with your choice of milk and topped with a little brown sugar, fresh blueberries, and pomegranate seeds.

Tommy Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich

Tommy Pastrami Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Pastrami sandwich with grilled egg, sizzling pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard chipotle aioli on a Mini French Roll, grilled to perfection.

Super Veggie - Veg Burrito

Super Veggie - Veg Burrito

$14.00

A fully loaded vegan burrito - sautéed peppers & onions, hash browns, beyond vegan meat, spinach, arugula and avocado

Swell Turkey BLT

Swell Turkey BLT

$12.00Out of stock

Oven-roasted sliced turkey, bacon, spinach, arugula, tomato, and mayo on toasted Winter White bread from Annarosa's Bakery.

Surf Gobbler

Surf Gobbler

$12.00

Toasted 6 Grain Bread with roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sliced avocado and our homemade basil pesto aioli

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Roasted fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegetable stock , and cream topped with freshly grated parmesan. The perfect compliment to our bougie grilled cheese!

Tomato Soup + Bougie Grilled Cheese

Tomato Soup + Bougie Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Roasted fresh tomatoes, peppers, onions, fresh herbs, vegetable stock , and cream topped with freshly grated parmesan. With our bougie grilled cheese - Annarosa's rosemary focaccia bread grilled with muenster and mozzarella cheese.

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$11.50

Our signature acai topped with homemade granola, peanut butter, fresh peaches, green apples, dusted with cinnamon and a light maple syrup drizzle. yum yum :-)

Sips & Drips

BOX of Joe - 96oz - Hot / Iced / Cold Brew

$11.99

BOX of Joe - 96oz - Hot / Iced / Cold Brew

$11.99
BOX of Kombucha - 96oz

$23.00

BOX of Kombucha - 96oz

$23.00
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75+
House Blended Iced Coffee

$3.75+

House Blended Iced Coffee

$3.75+
Nitro Cold Brew On Tap

Nitro Cold Brew On Tap

$5.50+Out of stock
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$4.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Beachy Mocha

Beachy Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, milk, chocolate and cinnamon.

Double Overhead

$4.50+

Double shot of espresso topped with house coffee.

Buzz Buzz

Buzz Buzz

$4.75+

Espresso, honey, nutmeg, and milk

Lava Java Mocha

Lava Java Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, Expedition Hot Sauce (spicy with a kick!), chocolate, and milk

Filthy Chai Latte

$4.75+

$4.75+
Espresso Refresher

Espresso Refresher

$4.75+

A European inspiration! Espresso layered with tonic water and freshly squeezed lemon, served over ice. Remarkably refreshing and delicious. :-) A staff favorite!

Coco Swell

Coco Swell

$4.75+

Espresso, coconut water, honey and cinnamon.

Cardamom + Agave

$4.75+

$4.75+
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.50+
Bucha Breeze

Bucha Breeze

$4.25+

Enjoy half kombucha half fresh-squeezed lemondae. Wholely refreshing!!

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.75+

Freshly squeezed lemonade

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50

Organic Hot Tea

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$3.95+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Warm up with our signature hot chocolate!

Smoothies

Salz Classic

Salz Classic

$7.00+

strawberry, banana, blueberry, yogurt, apple juice

Tropical Dream

Tropical Dream

$7.00+

peaches, mango, banana, yogurt, orange juice

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$7.00+

strawberry, banana, yogurt, apple juice

PB&J

PB&J

$7.00+

strawberry, peanut butter, banana, honey, yogurt almond milk

Cacao-abunga

Cacao-abunga

$8.00+
AntiOxy

AntiOxy

$8.00+

acai, blueberry, strawberry, yogurt, coconut water, apple juice

The Hulk

The Hulk

$8.00+

Swellin' Frappes

Wake N Shake

Wake N Shake

$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, oreo, caramel, and cold brew coffee (decaf available)

Salis-Berry Shortcake

Salis-Berry Shortcake

$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, strawberries and graham cracker

Sea Foam

Sea Foam

$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, mint, chocolate and oreo

S'mores

S'mores

$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$8.00+

homemade vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, banana, chocolate, and coconut flakes

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00+
Vanilla

Vanilla

$8.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.00+

$8.00+

Cooler Drinks

Nesquik Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Nesquik Strawberry Milk

$2.50
Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Nesquik Chocolate Milk

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00Out of stock
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.00
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Organic Acai & Smoothie Bowls

Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$7.00

Our signature acai topped with your favorite toppings.

Whole Shebang

Whole Shebang

$12.75

Local's Favorite! Our signature acai topped with granola, peanut butter, coconut flakes, banana, strawberries, blueberries and honey drizzle.

The Groundswell

The Groundswell

$12.75

Our signature organic acai topped with organic unrefined coconut oil, peanut butter, banana, coconut flakes, cacao nibs, goji berries and agave

Piña Colada Smoothie Bowl

Piña Colada Smoothie Bowl

$14.00

Pineapple, mango, and banana, blended together with a splash of coconut cream and coconut milk. Topped with our homemade Tropical Granola (GF), coconut flakes, banana, strawberries and drizzled with honey

Boss Babe

Boss Babe

$14.50

Organic acai blended with cacao powder, banana, peanut butter, chia seeds & coconut milk. Topped with coconut flakes, bee pollen, cacao nibs, bananas, strawberries & blueberries​.

Tropical Dream Bowl

Tropical Dream Bowl

$16.00

A blend of mango, peach, banana, coconut water & OJ. Topped with honey oat whole grain granola, coconut flakes, banana and seasonal fresh fruit.

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Baja Breakfast Burrito

Baja Breakfast Burrito

$12.50

X2 organic cage-free eggs, Modern Butcher's spicy chorizo sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Loaded Baja Breakfast Burrito

Loaded Baja Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, sautéed peppers & onions, Modern Butcher's spicy chorizo sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Dorkley Breakfast Burrito

Dorkley Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, turkey sausage, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Garden Breakfast Burrito

Garden Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, tomato, spinach, arugula, pesto, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, crispy bacon, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Ham It Up Breakfast Burrito

Ham It Up Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

X2 organic cage-free eggs, maple smoked ham, topped with cheddar cheese and hash browns, wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with our signature Baja sauce on the side.

Super Veggie - Veg Burrito

Super Veggie - Veg Burrito

$14.00

A fully loaded vegan burrito - sautéed peppers & onions, hash browns, beyond vegan meat, spinach, arugula and avocado

Breakfast Noms

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of a locally homemade bagel or english muffin with grilled organic cage-free egg and American cheese. Add your choice of meat/s

Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich

Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of a toasted bagel or english muffin with a grilled egg, cheddar, spinach, arugula, ripe vine tomato, sliced avocado, and basil pesto aioli.

Cool Hand Luke

Cool Hand Luke

$10.00

The Big Sprout Breakfast Sandwich - Lifeguard Style! (all meats)

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$9.00

2 pieces of Anarosa's 6 grain artisan bread, toasted + topped with a touch of butter, smashed avocado, freshly grated parmesan cheese, Himalayan sea salt and cracked pepper

Breads & Spreads

Breads & Spreads

$4.50

Andyman's bagel toasted with our homemade whipped cream cheese or spread

Fruit Parfait - Made to Order

Fruit Parfait - Made to Order

$9.00

Stoneyfield's organic vanilla yogurt topped granola, banana, seasonal fresh fruit and coconut flakes.

Cherry Berry Parfait

Cherry Berry Parfait

$7.50Out of stock

Cherry berry reduction layered with greek yogurt and maple quinoa granola

Lunch

Surf Gobbler

Surf Gobbler

$12.00

Toasted 6 Grain Bread with roasted turkey, sharp cheddar, crispy bacon, sliced avocado and our homemade basil pesto aioli

Cluckin' Good Burrito

Cluckin' Good Burrito

$14.00

Rotisserie style chicken, rice, beans, fire roasted tomatoes, Mexican spices and cilantro on a crispy flour tortilla with our special Baja Sauce on the side.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

An authentic Cuban style sandwich, served on a buttered Mini French Roll grilled to perfection with maple glazed ham, roasted pork, Swiss, pickles, and chipotle mustard aioli

Bougie Grilled Cheese

Bougie Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Rosemary Focaccia Bread grilled with muenster and mozzarella cheese

Grilled Veggie Panini

Grilled Veggie Panini

$11.00

Rosemary Focaccia Bread with Italian spiced grilled peppers + onions and mozzarella cheese pressed panini style

Grab N Go

Muffin

Muffin

$3.00

homemade muffin

Scones

Scones

$4.00

homemade scone

Homemade Pumpkin Bread

Homemade Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

A thick slice of our fresh homemade pumpkin bread

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

$4.50

Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

$4.50
Homemade Banana Bread

$4.50

Homemade Banana Bread

$4.50
Cherry Berry Parfait

Cherry Berry Parfait

$7.50Out of stock

Cherry berry reduction layered with greek yogurt and maple quinoa granola

Banana

Banana

$1.50
Chips

Chips

$2.50
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

HATS

Surfer Hat - Deep Navy with embroidery

Surfer Hat - Deep Navy with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Yellow with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Yellow with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Denim Blue with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Denim Blue with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - White with embroidery

Baseball Cap - White with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Magenta with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Magenta with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Charcoal with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Charcoal with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Green with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Green with embroidery

$25.00
Baseball Cap - Coral with embroidery

Baseball Cap - Coral with embroidery

$25.00

TEE SHIRTS

Pale Pink Peace Unisex Comfort Tee

Pale Pink Peace Unisex Comfort Tee

$30.00
Stonewash Blue Peace Unisex Comfort Tee

Stonewash Blue Peace Unisex Comfort Tee

$30.00
Blue Surfboard Tee

Blue Surfboard Tee

$30.00
Grey Surfboard Tee

Grey Surfboard Tee

$30.00
Tie Dyed Cropped Tee

Tie Dyed Cropped Tee

$30.00
Tie Dyed V-Neck Tee

Tie Dyed V-Neck Tee

$30.00
Pink Retro Cropped Tee

Pink Retro Cropped Tee

$30.00

HOODIES

GS Lavender Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

GS Lavender Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

$60.00
GS Meerket Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

GS Meerket Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

$60.00
GS Paprika Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

GS Paprika Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

$60.00
GS White Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

GS White Pullover Hoodie with Sleeve

$60.00
Aqua Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve

Aqua Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve

$60.00
Concrete Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve

Concrete Comfort Wash Pullover Hoodie - GS with Sleeve

$60.00
Grey - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered

Grey - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered

$60.00
Royal Blue - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered

Royal Blue - Zip-Up Hoodie - GS Embroidered

$60.00
Oatmeal Retro Zip-Up Hoodie - Embroidered

Oatmeal Retro Zip-Up Hoodie - Embroidered

$60.00
Lilac Retro Cropped Hoodies

Lilac Retro Cropped Hoodies

$50.00
Tie Dyed Cropped Hoodie

Tie Dyed Cropped Hoodie

$50.00

LONG SLEEVES

LS Aqua Beach Cleanup Crew

LS Aqua Beach Cleanup Crew

$42.00
LS Retro Design Coral

LS Retro Design Coral

$42.00
LS Retro Design Denim

LS Retro Design Denim

$42.00
LS Retro Design Green

LS Retro Design Green

$42.00
LS Retro Design Yellow

LS Retro Design Yellow

$42.00
LS Beach Yoga Coral

LS Beach Yoga Coral

$42.00
LS Beach Yoga Denim

LS Beach Yoga Denim

$42.00
LS Beach Yoga Green

LS Beach Yoga Green

$42.00

TANK TOPS

Beach Yoga Tank Grey

Beach Yoga Tank Grey

$25.00
Retro Tank Pink

Retro Tank Pink

$25.00
Retro Tank Aqua

Retro Tank Aqua

$25.00
Beach Yoga Tank Aqua

Beach Yoga Tank Aqua

$25.00
Mens Grey Tanks - GS Cup Logo

Mens Grey Tanks - GS Cup Logo

$25.00

Bark Bowls

Nauti Dog

$3.50

Turkey Sausage + American Cheese

Ruff Seas

$3.50

Ham & Peanut Butter

Barkin' N Eggs

$4.50

1 grilled egg & 2 strips of crispy bacon

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!

Website

Location

25 BROADWAY, Salisbury, MA 01952

Directions

Gallery
Groundswell Surf Cafe image
Groundswell Surf Cafe image
BG pic
Main pic

