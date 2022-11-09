Restaurant header imageView gallery

Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street 8121 W 3rd Street

review star

No reviews yet

8121 W 3rd Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte 16 oz
Latte 12 oz
Iced Latte 24 oz

Food

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

An LA Staple: Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, house-made sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions

Bagel & Lox

Bagel & Lox

$14.00

Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon

BLTA

BLTA

$14.00

A Clubhouse Classic: Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, house-made pickles

Bitches Brew Hash

Bitches Brew Hash

$14.00

Hearty, Savory, Mouthwatering: Short Rib braised in our Bitches Brew dark roast, green peppers, onions, togarashi, chipotle aioli, perfectly poached eggs, topped with green onions & chipotle aioli

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas

Burrito Bite

Burrito Bite

$4.00

Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Daybreaker

Daybreaker

$9.00

A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin

Eggs & Toast

$9.00
Fried Egg Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$13.00

An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.

Goddess Bowl

Goddess Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Gluten and Guilt Free: Poached eggs, whole avocado, wild arugula, spinach, roasted tomatoes, homemade green goddess dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, a splash of lemon vinaigrette

Granola

Granola

$8.50

Crunchy & Sweet: choose milk or plain yogurt, gluten free rolled oats, almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, shredded coconut, dark brown sugar, seasonal dried fruit, fresh strawberries & blueberries

Vegan Food

Vegan BLTA

$14.00

Light, Bight, and Delicious: Smoked Tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, served with a rustic house salad

Vegan Burrito Bite

$4.00

Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo

Bagels

Bagel

$3.00

Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$2.00

Side of Lox

$7.00

Side of Tempeh Bacon

$2.00

Side of Organic Marinated Tofu

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Chipotle Potato Hash

$4.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side of Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side of Harissa Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa

$0.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz

Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz

Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz

Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Pour Over 12 oz

Pour Over 12 oz

$4.25