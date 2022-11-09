- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street - 8121 W 3rd Street
Groundwork Coffee - 3rd Street 8121 W 3rd Street
No reviews yet
8121 W 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Food
Avocado Toast
An LA Staple: Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, house-made sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions
Bagel & Lox
Our Founders Favorite: House-made toasted bagel, cured wild salmon, cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, shallot, capers, served with a rustic house salad and a lemon
BLTA
A Clubhouse Classic: Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, house-made pickles
Bitches Brew Hash
Hearty, Savory, Mouthwatering: Short Rib braised in our Bitches Brew dark roast, green peppers, onions, togarashi, chipotle aioli, perfectly poached eggs, topped with green onions & chipotle aioli
Breakfast Burrito
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Burrito Bite
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Daybreaker
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Eggs & Toast
Fried Egg Sandwich
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Goddess Bowl
Gluten and Guilt Free: Poached eggs, whole avocado, wild arugula, spinach, roasted tomatoes, homemade green goddess dressing, shaved parmesan cheese, a splash of lemon vinaigrette
Granola
Crunchy & Sweet: choose milk or plain yogurt, gluten free rolled oats, almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, shredded coconut, dark brown sugar, seasonal dried fruit, fresh strawberries & blueberries
Vegan Food
Vegan BLTA
Light, Bight, and Delicious: Smoked Tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, served with a rustic house salad
Vegan Burrito Bite
Bitesized Vegan Bliss: Soyrizo, tofu, housemade guac, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle aioli
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
Vegan Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo