Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster 3 Westminster
3 Westminster
Venice, CA 90291
Popular Items
Food
Daybreaker
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Burrito Bite
Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Drip Coffee
Chai
Espresso & Milk
Hot Chocolate
Espresso on Ice
Iced Americano
Iced Chai
Iced Tea
Specialty Drinks
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Packaged Food
Overnight Muesli
Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds
Oatmeal
Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit
Organic Parfait
Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola
Vegan Mango Parfait
Granola (Single Serving)
Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit
Granola (Jar)
Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.
Chicken Salad
Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette
Herbed Quinoa Salad
Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette
Protein Snack
charcuterie for those on the run