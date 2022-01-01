  • Home
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood 1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.

No reviews yet

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Popular Items

Coffee Travel Box

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz
$3.75

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz
$4.00

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz
$4.25

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz
$5.00

Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz
$5.25

Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz
$5.50

Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz
$4.25

Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz
$4.50

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz
$4.75

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Pour Over 12 oz
$4.25

Pour Over 12 oz

$4.25
Drip Coffee Refill
$2.00

Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Latte 12 oz

Latte 12 oz

$5.25
Latte 16 oz

Latte 16 oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz
$5.00

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.00
Cappuccino 12 oz
$5.25

Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.25
Cappuccino 16 oz
$5.75

Cappuccino 16 oz

$5.75

Chai

Chai 8 oz

Chai 8 oz

$5.25
Chai 12 oz

Chai 12 oz

$5.50
Chai 16 oz

Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz
$6.25

Dirty Chai 8 oz

$6.25
Dirty Chai 12 oz
$6.50

Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.50
Dirty Chai 16 oz
$6.75

Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz
$4.00

Americano 8 oz

$4.00
Americano 12 oz
$4.00

Americano 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 16 oz
$4.00

Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot
$4.00

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz
$5.00

Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz
$5.25

Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz
$5.75

Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Matcha

Matcha 8 oz

Matcha 8 oz

$6.00
Matcha 12 oz
$6.50

Matcha 12 oz

$6.50
Matcha 16 oz
$7.00

Matcha 16 oz

$7.00
Beehive Matcha 12 oz
$6.75

Beehive Matcha 12 oz

$6.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

Mocha 8 oz

$5.75
Mocha 12 oz

Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz
$3.50

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz
$3.50

Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 16 oz
$3.50

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8 oz
$4.25

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
$4.75

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
$5.25

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$5.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz
$4.25

Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25

Steamer

Steamer 8 oz
$2.75

Steamer 8 oz

$2.75
Steamer 12 oz
$3.00

Steamer 12 oz

$3.00
Steamer 16 oz
$3.25

Steamer 16 oz

$3.25

Travel Boxes

Coffee Travel Box
$24.95

$24.95

Cold Brew Travel Box
$29.95

$29.95

Hot Water Travel Box
$10.00

$10.00

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte 8 oz
$6.00

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte 12 oz
$6.25

$6.25

Pumpkin Latte 16 oz
$6.75

$6.75

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz
$5.50

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz
$6.00

Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz
$6.00

Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz
$6.50

Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Pour Over 16 oz
$4.25

Iced Pour Over 16 oz

$4.25

Espresso on Ice

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot
$4.00

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

$4.00

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 16 oz
$4.00

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.00
Iced Americano 24 oz
$4.75

Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
$5.75

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
$6.50

Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz
$6.75

Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75
Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz
$7.50

Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

$7.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16 oz
$5.75

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Latte 24 oz
$6.50

Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz
$7.00

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

$7.00
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz
$7.75

Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

$7.75
Iced Beehive Latte 16 oz
$7.00

Iced Beehive Latte 16 oz

$7.00

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha 16 oz
$6.25

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.25
Iced Mocha 24 oz
$7.00

Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 16 oz
$4.00

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Black Iced Tea 24 oz
$4.50

Black Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Green Iced Tea 16 oz
$4.00

Green Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Green Iced Tea 24 oz
$4.50

Green Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz
$4.00

Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz
$4.50

Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Tea and Lemonade 16 oz
$4.75

Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

$4.75
Tea and Lemonade 24 oz
$5.25

Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

$5.25

Non Coffee Drinks

Lemonade 16 oz
$2.50

$2.50

Lemonade 24 oz
$3.00

$3.00

Glass of Milk 16 oz
$3.00

$3.00

Cup of Water

Specialty Drinks

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz
$6.00

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz
$7.00

Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz
$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz
$7.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 16 oz
$6.00

$6.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 24 oz
$7.00

$7.00

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte 16 oz
$6.75

$6.75

Iced Pumpkin Latte 24 oz
$7.50

$7.50

Packaged Food

Overnight Muesli
$6.50

Overnight Muesli

$6.50

Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds

Oatmeal

$6.50

Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit

Organic Parfait

Organic Parfait

$7.50Out of stock

Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola

Vegan Mango Parfait
$7.50

$7.50

Granola (Single Serving)

$8.50Out of stock

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Granola (Jar)

$13.00Out of stock

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$12.50

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.50

Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette

Protein Snack
$5.95

Protein Snack

$5.95

charcuterie for those on the run

Fruit Medley
$5.50

Fruit Medley

$5.50

Bottled Beverages

Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brew Bottle
$3.50

$3.50

Orange Juice
$4.50

$4.50

Cold Brew Growler
$16.99

$16.99

Mountain Valley Water 16 oz
$3.00

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 16 oz
$3.00

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew Can
$4.99

$4.99

Mexican Coke
$2.75

$2.75

Bitches Brew Cold Brew Can
$4.99

$4.99

Nitro Cold Brew Can 4 Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Coconut Water Can
$5.00

$5.00

Olipop Cola

$3.99Out of stock

Olipop Rootbeer

$3.99Out of stock

Better Booch

Ginger Better Booch Can

$4.50

Pear Better Booch Can

$4.50

Revival Better Booch Can

$4.50Out of stock

Morning Glory Better Booch Can

$4.50

Citrus Sunrise Better Booch Can

$4.50

Cherry Retreat Better Booch Can

$4.50

Rose Bliss Better Booch Can

$4.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Healer Better Booch Can

$4.50Out of stock

Island Hopper Better Booch Can

$4.50Out of stock

Juice

Vive Shot

$3.99

Vive Shot Elderberry

$4.49Out of stock

Ginger Snap Little West

$8.50Out of stock

Sunrise Little West

$8.50

The Quench Little West

$8.50Out of stock

The Clover Little West

$8.50

The House Little West

$8.50Out of stock

Go Big Little West

$8.50Out of stock

Gold n' Greens Little West

$8.50

Watermelon Breeze Little West

$8.50Out of stock

Celery Juice Little West

$8.50Out of stock

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Matcha Croissant

$4.75

Loaves

Vegan Banana Walnut Loaf

$4.75Out of stock

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.75Out of stock

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.75Out of stock

GF Zucchini Flaxseed

$4.75Out of stock

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Banana Cookie

$3.75

Other/Seasonal

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$4.75

Seasonal Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Monkey Bread

$4.25

GF Powerful Bar

$4.00

GF Mindful Bar

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Originally built for Wells Fargo Bank, this location is one of the oldest multistory buildings in Hollywood. At one time or another, it saw use as a hair salon, drugstore, and advertising agency, prior to its latest incarnation as a Groundwork coffeehouse. (Yes, we’re still looking for the vault. If you have any information, please contact us.)

1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

