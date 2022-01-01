Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood 1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.
Restaurant info
Originally built for Wells Fargo Bank, this location is one of the oldest multistory buildings in Hollywood. At one time or another, it saw use as a hair salon, drugstore, and advertising agency, prior to its latest incarnation as a Groundwork coffeehouse. (Yes, we’re still looking for the vault. If you have any information, please contact us.)
Location
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
