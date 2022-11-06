  • Home
  • Los Angeles
  Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont - 150 N Larchmont Blvd.
Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont 150 N Larchmont Blvd.

150 N Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Iced Latte 24 oz
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Pour Over 12 oz

$4.25
Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Latte 12 oz

$5.25
Latte 16 oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.00
Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.25
Cappuccino 16 oz

$5.75

Chai

Chai 8 oz

$5.25
Chai 12 oz

$5.50
Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz

$6.25
Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.50
Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz

$4.00
Americano 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Matcha

Matcha 8 oz

$6.00
Matcha 12 oz

$6.50
Matcha 16 oz

$7.00
Beehive Matcha 12 oz

$6.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

$5.75
Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$5.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25

Steamer

Steamer 8 oz

$2.75
Steamer 12 oz

$3.00
Steamer 16 oz

$3.25
Babycino 4 oz

$2.75

Travel Boxes

Coffee Travel Box

$24.95

Cold Brew Travel Box

$29.95

Hot Water Travel Box

$10.00

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte 8 oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte 12 oz

$6.25

Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Pour Over 16 oz

$4.25

Espresso on Ice

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

$4.00

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.00
Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75
Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

$7.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

$7.00
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

$7.75
Iced Beehive Latte 16 oz

$7.00

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.25
Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Black Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Green Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Green Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

$4.75
Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

$5.25

Non Coffee Drinks

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 24 oz

$3.00

Glass of Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Cup of Water

Specialty Drinks

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

$7.00

Matcha Lemonade 16 oz

$6.25

Matcha Lemonade 24 oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Iced Pumpkin Latte 24 oz

$7.50

Packaged Food

Overnight Muesli

$6.50

Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds

Oatmeal

$6.50Out of stock

Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit

Organic Parfait

$7.50

Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola

Vegan Mango Parfait

$7.50

Granola (Single Serving)

$8.50

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Granola (Jar)

$13.00

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.50

Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette

Protein Snack

$5.95Out of stock

charcuterie for those on the run