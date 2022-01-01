Restaurant header imageView gallery

Groundwork Coffee Company - Pico 2121 Cloverfield Blvd.

No reviews yet

2121 Cloverfield Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 16 oz
Classic Cold Brew 16 oz
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Food

Daybreaker

Daybreaker

$9.00

A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin

Burrito Bite

Burrito Bite

$4.00

Perfect for those on the run: Whole grain tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, avocado, sharp cheddar, house made pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Sides

Side of Harissa Hot Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Bagel

$3.00

Banana

$1.75Out of stock

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 12 oz

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.25
Drip Coffee 16 oz

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.50
Red Eye 8 oz

Red Eye 8 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 12 oz

Red Eye 12 oz

$5.50
Red Eye 16 oz

Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.75
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$5.00
Pour Over 12 oz

Pour Over 12 oz

$4.25
Drip Coffee Refill

Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

Latte 8 oz

$5.25
Latte 12 oz

Latte 12 oz

$5.50
Latte 16 oz

Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.25
Cappuccino 12 oz

Cappuccino 12 oz

$5.50
Cappuccino 16 oz

Cappuccino 16 oz

$6.00

Chai

Chai 8 oz

Chai 8 oz

$5.25
Chai 12 oz

Chai 12 oz

$5.50
Chai 16 oz

Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz

Dirty Chai 8 oz

$6.26
Dirty Chai 12 oz

Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.50
Dirty Chai 16 oz

Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz

Americano 8 oz

$4.25
Americano 12 oz

Americano 12 oz

$4.25
Americano 16 oz

Americano 16 oz

$4.25

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz

Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz

Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz

Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Matcha

Matcha 8 oz

Matcha 8 oz

$6.00
Matcha 12 oz

Matcha 12 oz

$6.50
Matcha 16 oz

Matcha 16 oz

$7.00
Beehive Matcha 12 oz

Beehive Matcha 12 oz

$6.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

Mocha 8 oz

$5.75
Mocha 12 oz

Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

Mocha 16 oz

$6.25

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz

Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 16 oz

Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$5.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25

Steamer

Steamer 8 oz

Steamer 8 oz

$2.75
Steamer 12 oz

Steamer 12 oz

$3.00
Steamer 16 oz

Steamer 16 oz

$3.25
Babycino 4 oz

Babycino 4 oz

$2.75

Travel Boxes

Coffee Travel Box

$24.95Out of stock

Cold Brew Travel Box

$29.95Out of stock

Hot Water Travel Box

$10.00

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte 8 oz

$6.00

Pumpkin Latte 12 oz

$6.25

Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Pour Over 16 oz

Iced Pour Over 16 oz

$4.25

Espresso on Ice

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

Espresso on Ice - Double Shot

$4.00

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 16 oz

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.00
Iced Americano 24 oz

Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75
Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

$7.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16 oz

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Latte 24 oz

Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Matcha

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

Iced Matcha Latte 16 oz

$7.00
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz

$7.75
Iced Beehive Latte 16 oz

Iced Beehive Latte 16 oz

$7.00

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha 16 oz

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.25
Iced Mocha 24 oz

Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Black Iced Tea 24 oz

Black Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Green Iced Tea 16 oz

Green Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Green Iced Tea 24 oz

Green Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

Tea and Lemonade 16 oz

$4.75
Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

Tea and Lemonade 24 oz

$5.25

Non Coffee Drinks

Lemonade 16 oz

$2.50

Lemonade 24 oz

$3.00

Glass of Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Cup of Water

Specialty Drinks

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

Horchata Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

Horchata Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 16 oz

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

Vietnamese Iced Coffee 24 oz

$7.00

Pumpkin Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cold Brew 24 oz

$7.00Out of stock

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Iced Pumpkin Latte 24 oz

$7.50

Packaged Food

Overnight Muesli

Overnight Muesli

$6.50

Heart Healthy & Delicious: Whole grain wheat, date crumbles, sunflower seeds, raisin, whole grain rye, whole grain barley, whole grain oats, whole grain triticale (wheat), flaxseed, almonds, walnuts, banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, chia seeds

Oatmeal

$6.50Out of stock

Sticks to your ribs: Oatmeal, Maple Syrup, Granola, Fresh seasonal fruit

Organic Parfait

Organic Parfait

$7.50

Tart & Sweet: organic yogurt, strawberry chia jam, organic berries, house-made gluten free granola

Vegan Mango Parfait

$7.50

Granola (Single Serving)

$8.50Out of stock

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Granola (Jar)

$13.00Out of stock

Crunchy, Classic, & Made from Scratch: gf rolled oats, shredded coconut, sliced almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, dark brown sugar, agave, sunflower oil, cranberries, dried fruit

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$12.50

Perfect lunch on the go: ciabatta, organic roasted chicken, pepper jack, roasted bell pepper, sundried tomato & basil pesto.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette

Herbed Quinoa Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Just like your hippie aunt made it: Lundberg farm organic quinoa, toasted almonds, pickled onions, cucumber, dill, mint, tarragon & red wine vinaigrette

Protein Snack

Protein Snack

$5.95

charcuterie for those on the run

Fruit Medley

Fruit Medley

$5.50

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Matcha Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Loaves

Vegan Banana Walnut Loaf

$4.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.75

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$4.75

GF Zucchini Flaxseed

$4.75

Muffins

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.75

GF Blueberry Muffin

$4.75

GF Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

$4.75

Scones

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$4.00

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Cowboy Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Banana Cookie

$3.75

Other/Seasonal

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Seasonal Danish

$4.25

Monkey Bread

$4.25Out of stock

GF Powerful Bar

$4.00

GF Mindful Bar

$4.00

Apparel

Embroidered Cap

Embroidered Cap

$24.00

An unstructured 6-panel cotton hat with a flat, flexible brim. Embroidered locally in Los Angeles with our signature flower or new signature wordmark.

Angel City Tote Bag

Angel City Tote Bag

$18.00

This collapsable tote bag is illustrated with the bold flavors that make up our signature Angel City blend. When not in use, just stuff it back into its attached pocket for a convenient carryall during all your busy days in the City of Angels or elsewhere.

Filters

Ocha Pack Tea Bags

$6.00

Ocha Tea Bags are the simplest method for brewing your favorite loose leaf Groundwork teas. Simply add tea to your disposable Ocha Tea Strainer, steep and enjoy!

Chemex Square Filters

$8.95

Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.

Chemex Flat Filters

$8.95

Chemex Bonded Filters catch sediment and natural oils produced by your coffee so all that’s in your cup is an ultra-bright and clean brew.

Hario Filters 6 Cup

$6.95

The Hario V60 is one of our favorite methods of pour-over brewing, and the Hario V60 Filters are designed for seamless brewing and cleanup.

Melitta Cone Filters #4

$5.95

Need filterd for your home coffe maker? Look no further. These work on almost any at home brewing machine.

Hardware

Chemex 8 Cup

Chemex 8 Cup

$40.00

Coffee purists appreciate the classic styling of this carafe with wood collar and tie. The Chemex filter drip method eliminates bitterness, and the slow brewing allows full flavor from the best coffee beans. Unlike flat bottom filters, the conical shape concentrates grounds at the bottom of the filter, ensuring a clear flavorful coffee without fail. Elegant, eco-friendly and simple!

Hario Skerton

Hario Skerton

$50.00Out of stock

This coffee grinder is small, lightweight, and can be easily adjusted to different grind sizes, making it the perfect personal grinder for traveling or small kitchen storage. Plus, the ceramic burrs of the Hario Ceramic Coffee Mill will never rust, guaranteeing the flavor of your coffee is preserved.

Hario Kettle Buono

Hario Kettle Buono

$65.95

Shaped like a beehive, this stylish stainless steel kettle is perfect for pour-over brewing. With a long, slender gooseneck spout you’ll have more precision with every pour.

Hario Range Server

Hario Range Server

$29.00

The Hario V60 Range Server is made with heat-resistant glass and is designed to fit all V60 Series products, although the range server can also easily be used with a Clever Dripper brewer or Teaze Tea Infuser. Simply brew and serve!

Teaze Tea Infuser

Teaze Tea Infuser

$20.95

This innovative teapot takes all the hassle out of brewing loose leaf tea by dispensing brewed tea directly into your mug while a stainless steel filter retains all the leaves. The Teaze Tea Infuser is ideal for both hot and iced teas.

Hario V60 Ceramic

Hario V60 Ceramic

$25.00

The Hario V60 brewer is elegant, compact, and produces a bright, clean brew. Designed for precision, this method is hands-on and requires attention to detail. We recommend using with a gooseneck kettle for the ultimate pour-over coffee experience.

Hario Cold Brewer

Hario Cold Brewer

$25.00Out of stock

Make your own cold brew at home with just coffee and water. This 1L bottle brews about 4 cups of cold brew coffee. Simply add ground coffee to the reusable filter, fill with water and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.

Cups & Mugs

New Branded Mug

New Branded Mug

$20.00Out of stock

Glossy black Created Co. 12oz. ceramic mug with angled handle for a comfortable grip.

New Tumbler

$28.00Out of stock

Blue Water Bottle

$22.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We've gone back to our Westside roots with an awesome cafe at the Whole Foods Market 365 in Santa Monica. Not only are we serving up all of your favorite coffee, tea, and specialty drinks, but we're also offering a full line of house-made baked goods, grab & go items, and a full made-to-order menu.

Location

2121 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90404

Directions

