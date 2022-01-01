  • Home
Groundwork Coffee Company - Vaughn St Montgomery Park

No reviews yet

2701 Northwest Vaughn Street

2nd Floor Atrium

Portland, OR 97210

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Latte 16 oz

Food

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.00

An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough.

Daybreaker

$7.50

A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas

Granola

$8.50

Crunchy & Sweet: choose milk or plain yogurt, gluten free rolled oats, almonds, pepitas, pecans, chia seeds, shredded coconut, dark brown sugar, seasonal dried fruit, fresh strawberries & blueberries

BLTA

$14.00

A Clubhouse Classic: Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, house made sourdough, herbed aioli, house-made pickles

Vegan Food

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

Breakfast Tacos Made Meatless: Soyrizo, tofu, bell peppers, onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, corn tortillas, pickled onions, fresh pico de gallo

Sides

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Chorizo

$2.00

Side of Organic Marinated Tofu

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.50

Side of Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side of Harissa Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Roasted Tomato Salsa

$0.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Bagel

$3.00

Banana

$1.75

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee 8 oz

$3.75
Drip Coffee 12 oz

$4.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25
Red Eye 8 oz

$5.00
Red Eye 12 oz

$5.25
Red Eye 16 oz

$5.50
Cafe Au Lait 8 oz

$4.25
Cafe Au Lait 12 oz

$4.50
Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$4.75
Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Latte

Latte 8 oz

$5.00
Latte 12 oz

$5.25
Latte 16 oz

$5.75

Flatwhite 8 oz

$5.00

Flatwhite 12 oz

$5.25

Flatwhite 16 oz

$5.75

Cappuccino

Cappuccino 8 oz

$5.00

Chai

Chai 8 oz

$4.75
Chai 12 oz

$5.25
Chai 16 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 8 oz

$5.75
Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.25
Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Americano

Americano 8 oz

$4.00
Americano 12 oz

$4.00
Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Espresso & Milk

Espresso Double Shot

$4.00
Macchiato

$4.00
Cortado

$4.25
Flat White 8 oz

$5.00
Flat White 12 oz

$5.25
Flat White 16 oz

$5.75

Mocha

Mocha 8 oz

$5.50
Mocha 12 oz

$6.00
Mocha 16 oz

$6.50

Mexican Mocha 8oz

$5.50

Mexican Mocha 12oz

$6.00

Mexican Mocha 16oz

$6.50

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 8 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 12 oz

$3.50
Hot Tea 16 oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25
Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$4.75
Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$5.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8 oz

$4.25

Steamer

Steamer 8 oz

$2.75
Steamer 12 oz

$3.00
Steamer 16 oz

$3.25
Babycino 4 oz

$2.75

Travel Boxes

Coffee Travel Box

$24.95

Cold Brew Travel Box

$29.95

Hot Water Travel Box

$10.00

Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew 16 oz

$5.50
Classic Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 16 oz

$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Americano

Iced Americano 16 oz

$4.00
Iced Americano 24 oz

$4.75

Iced Chai

Iced Chai Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz

$6.50
Iced Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75
Iced Dirty Chai 24 oz

$7.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 16 oz

$5.75
Iced Latte 24 oz

$6.50

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha 16 oz

$6.50
Iced Mocha 24 oz

$7.25

Iced Mexican Mocha 16oz

$6.50

Iced Mexican Mocha 24oz

$7.25

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Black Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Green Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Green Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50
Herbal Iced Tea 16 oz

$4.00
Herbal Iced Tea 24 oz

$4.50

Non Coffee Drinks

Glass of Milk 16 oz

$3.00

Cup of Water

Bottled Beverages

Cold Brew Bottle

$3.50

Cold Brew Growler

$16.99

Topo Chico Sparkling

$2.50

Nitro Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Bitches Brew Cold Brew Can

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew Can 4 Pack

$16.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Petunia's (Vegan and Gluten Free)

Blueberry Lemon Scone (Vegan/GF)

$4.50

Cinnamon Swirl Coffee Cake (Vegan/GF)

$4.50

Double Chocolate Muffin (Vegan/GF)

$4.00

Lemon Blueberry Poppyseed Muffin (Vegan/GF)

$4.00

Fleur de Lis

Croissant

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Spinach Ricotta Croissant

$6.50

Almond Ring

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Bran Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Scone

$4.50

Banquette Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Vegan Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.75

GW Bars

GF Powerful Bar

$4.00

GF Mindful Bar

$4.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Cheese Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
In 2016 Groundwork acquired Kobos Coffee, Portland’s original micro-roaster. With an eye towards maintaining our local-and-organic practices, we turned Kobos’ historic Vaughn St. roastery into a Groundwork roastery. The 42,000-square-foot facility, located in the heart of Slabtown, can produce more than 5,000 pounds of coffee on a single shift (that’s 1.3 million pounds a year). It also happens to be the home of our flagship café. In other words, Portland will be enjoying plenty of locally roasted, certified organic, ethically sourced coffee for a long time to come.

2701 Northwest Vaughn Street, 2nd Floor Atrium, Portland, OR 97210

