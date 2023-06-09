Restaurant header imageView gallery

Groundwork Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1225 Snake River Ave

Lewiston, ID 83501

GWB Kitchen Menu

Wood Fired Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

House-Made Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

House-Made Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Mozzarella, Tomatos and Basil House-Made Spicy Mustard Sauce House-Made Fire Roasted Tomato Sauce House-Made Alfredo Sauce

The Tribute

$18.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Onions.

Ace of Spades

$15.00

House Made Marinara, Mozzarella, Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Artichokes and Topped with Arugula

The Bergen

$17.00

Housemade BBQ Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Pineapple and Cilantro

6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon

6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Bacon and Pineapple

The Ol’ Dirty

$20.00

Parmesan Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Steak, Mushrooms & Banana Peppers

Appetizers

Pretzels

$8.00

3 Bavarian Pretzels with House made beer cheese

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks - Full Size

$8.00

Bacon Cheese Breadsticks - Full Size

$10.00

Jalapeno Popper Dip - Full Size

$12.00

Rabbit Food

$12.00

Desserts

Beer Float

$10.00

House Made Ice Cream & Heretic Stout

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Orange Cream Float

$7.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Red Blend

$9.00+

Malbec

$10.00+

Merlot

$10.00+

Syrah

$12.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

White Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Riesling

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Rose

Rose Glass

$7.00

BTL Bottle

$21.00

Packaged Drinks

IPA's

Evil Twin Modern Hipster

$7.00

Revision Planet Lovetron

$7.00

Abomination Everyday Fog

$7.00

Anchorage Brewing-Rotating IPA

$10.00

Destihl Brewing-Rotating IPA

$8.00

Anchorage Calabaza Boreal

$20.00

Anchorage Galaxy White IPA

$20.00

Stouts/Porters

Heretic-Chocolate Hazelnut Porter

$7.00

Heretic-Shallow Grave

$7.00

Heretic-Caramel Moo'chiato

$7.00

Eel River 2015 Triple Exultation

$22.00

Eel River 2017 Triple Exultation

$22.00

Goose Island 2020 Bourbon County Brand Special #4

$22.00

Goose Island Kentucky Fog

$22.00

Anchorage Air Whale Hell

$13.00

Fremont 2020 Rusty Nail

$22.00

Revision Moving and Shaking

$22.00

Heretic 2017 Incubus BBA Imperial Stout

$22.00

Rogue Rolling Thunder

$17.00

Sours

Rodenbach Alexander

$6.00

Rodenbach Classic

$6.00

Paradise Creek Huckleberry Pucker

$5.00

Paradise Creek Blackberry Pucker

$5.00

Praire Artisan Rainbow Sherbert

$6.00

Stout Rullquin

$26.00

Anchorage Anadromous

$15.00

Ciders

Meriwether-Rotating Cider

$8.00

Meriwether Blueberry Lemon Spritzer

$6.00

Cocktails

503 Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blackberry Moscow Mule

$6.00

Rogue Cranberry Vodka Soda

$6.00

Rogue Cucumber Lime Gin Fizz

$6.00

Heretic Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Heretic Raspberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Heretic Lemon Drop

$7.00

Heretic Hard Tea

$7.00

Radler's/Shandy's/Seltzer's

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

$5.00

Stiegl Lemon Radler

$5.00

Stiegl Raspberry Radler

$5.00

Paradise Creek Huckleberry Shandy

$6.00

Huckleberry Seltzy

$5.00

Cucumber Seltzy

$5.00

Ginger Seltzy

$5.00

Fancy Beers

Anchorage Air Whale Hell

$13.00

Fremont 2020 Rusty Nail

$22.00

Heretic 2017 Incubus

$22.00

Rogue Rolling Thunder 2019

$17.00

Eel River 2015 Triple Exultation

$22.00

Eel River 2017 Triple Exultation

$22.00

Eel River 2018 Triple Exultation

$22.00

Goose Island Kentucky Fog

$22.00

Goose Island Special #4

$22.00

Revision Moving And Shaking

$22.00

Stout Rullquin Gueuzerie Tilquin

$26.00

Anchorage Anadromous

$15.00

Anchorage Calabaza Boreal

$20.00

Anchorage Galaxy White

$20.00

JW Lees 2017 Sherry Cask

$10.00

JW Lees 2017 Port Cask

$10.00

JW Lees 2017 Calvados Cask

$10.00

JW Lees 2017 Lagavulin Cask

$10.00

Soda Pop

Canned Soda

Sprite

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Bottled Soda

Vanilla Cream

$2.00

Orange Cream

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Apparel and Merchandise

Hats

Black Circle Hat

$32.00

Black/Grey Circle Hat

$32.00

Black GW Hop Hat

$32.00

Black/Grey GW Hop

$32.00

Beanies

Black Text Beanie

$26.00

Pint Glasses

GW Pint Glass

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub in Lewiston, ID featuring our own craft beers, local wines, craft pizzas and beers from all over the world .

Location

1225 Snake River Ave, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

