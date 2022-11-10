  • Home
Ground Zero Blues Club - Biloxi Location 814 Howard Ave.

No reviews yet

814 Howard Ave.

Biloxi, MS 39530

Order Again

Popular Items

G-Z BLT

Snacks

Beulah's Cracker Salad Dip

Beulah's Cracker Salad Dip

$8.00

creamy dip made diced Creole tomatoes, cream cheese, mayo green onions served with saltine crackers

Boiled Peanut Hummus

$9.00
Delta Fried Green Tomatoes

Delta Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

4 slices of fried green tomatoes, chevre goat cheese, and our Git Back sauce

Muddy Waters Crawfish Fritters

Muddy Waters Crawfish Fritters

$12.00

Lightly fried, sweet Onion Corn Fritters Mixed with Crawfish Tails, Roasted Corn, and Cheddar Cheese Served with our Git Back sauce

Smokestack Lightning Pork Nachos

Smokestack Lightning Pork Nachos

$15.00

Your Choice of smoked Pulled Pork, or smoked chicken, piled High with lettuce, tomatoes, pickled onions, sour cream and queso all on top of our homemade chips

The "Morgan Special"

The "Morgan Special"

$12.00

Loaded Mash Potato Barrels topped with choice of GZ Smoked Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken and finished with sour cream, chives and Jim Beam Devils Cut BBQ sauce

Chips with Both Salsa

$7.00

Tortilla chips with red and green salsa

Salads & Such

4 Sides Together

4 Sides Together

$14.00

If you can't decide on just one our sides, then you can choose 4 together

All Blues Salad

All Blues Salad

$16.00

Crisp Mixed Greens, ground Angus chuck brisket patty, Grape Tomatoes, gorgonzola Cheese, Red Onions with side of Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Bessie's Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crisp Mixed Greens, Breaded Chicken Tenders, Red onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese and Garlic Croutons

Blues Collar Plate

Blues Collar Plate

$15.00

Slow Braised Smoked Pork Belly, Cast Iron Black Eyed Peas, Simmered Collard Greens, cornbread

Chicken Pecan Arugula Salad

Chicken Pecan Arugula Salad

$14.00

choice of fried, grilled, or smoked chicken; arugula, grape tomatoes, cotija cheese, cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

3 breaded chicken tenders dusted with our waffle dust, served with fries or our kettle chips

G-Z House Salad

G-Z House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, cheddar and garlic croutons

MS Chicken Biscuits

MS Chicken Biscuits

$14.00

Spicy Breaded Chicken Tenders tossed in a MS hot butter sauce, dill pickles, and two Buttermilk Biscuits

Sammies

Bubbah's Boat

Bubbah's Boat

$16.00

Henry's Po Boy Bread loaded with Desporte's Fried Gulf Shrimp, lettuce, tomato and Git back sauce

G-Z BLT

G-Z BLT

$14.00

Bacon Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato and Pimento cheese with Git Back Sauce served with one side

GZBC Burger

GZBC Burger

$16.00

Ground Angus Chuck and Brisket Patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, chopped onions, and pickles on a Brioche Bun

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

ground angus chuck brisket patty, topped with Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, tomato, mushroom lettuce onion pickle served on a brioche bun

Beulah Burger

$16.00

ground angus chuck brisket patty, creole tomato, green onion cream cheese spread, fresh arugula, served on brioche bun

Delta Coast Blues Burger

Delta Coast Blues Burger

$20.00

Our most popular burger! Ground angus chuck brisket patty, melted pepper jack cheese, our "Bluesberry" infused pork belly, blackened shrimp slaw, smoked "Bluesberry" chipotle BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun

BBQ Pork Sammie

BBQ Pork Sammie

$15.00

smoked pulled pork or smoked chicken, our Jim Beam Devil's cut BBQ Sauce, haystack slaw served on a brioche bun

Clarksdale Cubano

$15.00

GZ Smoked Pulled Pork with our Devil's Cut BBQ Sauce, Slicked Honey Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickled Okra, Creole Mustard on a pressed Henry's Bakery Roll

The Crossroads Club

The Crossroads Club

$16.00

Thinly Sliced Fried Beef Bologna, Smoked Turkey, Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese on Texas Toast

Sweet Thangs

Maw Maw's Banana Pudding For Two

Maw Maw's Banana Pudding For Two

$8.00

Scoop of ice cream

$4.00

One Scoop of Vanilla ice cream

Maggie Cheesecake

Maggie Cheesecake

$10.00

cheesecake wrapped in a fried, sweet, wheat flour tortilla, rolled in cinnamon and sugar, and topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped topping and raspberry sauce

Sides

Biscuits

$4.00

Black Eye Peas

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Delta Mustard Potato Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Haystack Citrus Slaw

$4.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Pita Bread

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.00

Tater Barrels

$4.00

Dipables

"Get Back" Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Creamy Spicy Citrus Dressing

$1.00

Creole Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

GZ BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Homestyle Ranch Dressing

$1.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Kids Menu

GZ Kids Burger

$8.00

KIDS Pork Slider

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Biscuit

$8.00

KIDS Beef Bologna

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Sodas

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Minutemaid Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

CANNED Ginger ale

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Glass of Water $0

AHA

Aha

$3.00

Lime watermelon sparkling water

Coffee/Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Red BullSUGAR FREE

$5.00

Smart Water

Smart Water

$4.00

CAN SODAS

Coke CAN

$2.00

Diet Coke CAN

$2.00

Barqs Rootbeer CAN

$2.00

Sprite CAN

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Gulf Coast Eats with a Delta Edge

Location

814 Howard Ave., Biloxi, MS 39530

Directions

