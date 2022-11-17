Group Therapy Pub & Playground Greenville, SC
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Group Therapy is bringing to downtown Greenville its first and only experiential entertainment venue featuring pub fare, craft beer, wacky cocktails, mini golf, ice curling, axe throwing, ping pong, karaoke, and so much more!
320 Falls Street, Suite G, Greenville, SC 29601
