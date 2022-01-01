Wolfgang Puck Express imageView gallery
Appetizers

Caesar

$14.00

cherry tomatoes, garlic-herb croutons, aged parmesan

Baby Kale and Quinoa

$13.00

apples, cherry tomatoes, fennel, golden raisins, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Mezze

$13.00

Asian Salad

$16.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Margherita

$16.00

san marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil

Wild Mushroom

$18.00

garlic cream, goat cheese, applewood bacon, red onions

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$18.00

marinated tomatoes, aged parmesan, oregano

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

roasted corn, red onions, cilantro

Meatball and Mozzarella

$18.00

tomato-basil-garlic sauce, aged parmesan

Entree

Roasted Turkey BLT

$16.00

applewood bacon, avocado, garlic aioli, vine ripe tomatoes, chips

Meatball sand

$18.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$14.00

Thai chicken wrap

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Rigatoni Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

roasted mushrooms, english peas, goat cheese

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

tomato-basil-garlic sauce, parmesan

Fish and Chips

$17.00

herb remoulade, lemon

WP Burger

$16.00

aged cheddar, garlic aioli, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche, fries add: bacon 3 / avocado 2.5 / fried egg 1.5

Sides

SD Fries

$5.00

SD Caesar Salad

$5.00

SD House Salad

$5.00

SD Cole Slaw

$3.00

SD Pasta

$5.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Meatballs

$5.00

SD Pita

$3.00

Water

20 oz Dasani

$3.00

1L Dasani

$4.50

700ml Smartwater

$4.50

1L Smartwater

$6.50

AHA Rasp Acai

$4.00

Juice

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$4.00

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$4.00

Simply Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$4.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$4.00

Honest Green Tea

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fountain Soda

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
