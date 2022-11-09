- Home
- /
- Grove City
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Grove City Brewing & Winery
Grove City Brewing & Winery
161 Reviews
$$
3946 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bar Bacon
Slow Roasted Thick-Cut Bacon + House Spice Rub
Bavarian Pretzel
Large Bavarian Pretzel with Queso and House made Honey mustard
Cheese and Meat Board
Local Ohio Cheese, Meats, Crackers, Jam, Nuts, Fruit, and Pickles (items can vary depending on availability/supply chain)
Cheese Curds
White Cheddar Cheese Curds battered with house beer, served with Chipolte Ranch for dipping
GCBC Street Tacos
Honey Sriracha Tacos
Flour Tortillas, Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Ohio Honey Sriracha Glaze, Pico, and House-made Ranch
House Tots
Shredded Potatoes, Mild Cheddar Cheese, and House Ketchup and Queso for dipping
Hummus Board
Roasted Red Pepper & White Hummus served with Tomato Cucumber Salad, Assorted Veggies, & Pita Bread
Burgers
Broadway Burger
8oz Ohio Beef + Bacon Jam + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickles + Cheese
Bison Americana Burger
7oz Ohio Bison + Smoked Gouda + Onion Straws + Lettuce + Tomato
GCBC Black Bean Burger
House Made Black Bean Burger + Sriracha Mayo + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + House Pickles + Cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
Sandwiches
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Breast + Buffalo Sauce + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Blue Cheese
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken + Lettuce + Onion + Tomato + Bacon + Garlic Mayo + White Cheddar + Wheatberry Toast
Reuben
Corned Beef + Swiss Cheese + Sauerkraut + Rye Bread + Thousand Island
Four Cheese Grilled Cheese
Flatbreads
Salads
Cajun Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken + Wild Rice + Avocado + Lettuce + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Pico + Tortilla Strips + Lime Tequila Vinaigrette
House Salad
Mixed Greens + Tomato Cucumber Mix + Bell Peppers + Choice of Dressing
Southwest Salad
Mixed Greens + Black Bean Corn Salsa + White Cheddar Cheese + Tortilla Strips + Choice of Dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Entrees
Sides
House Fries
Crispy House Fries
Kettle Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Salad
Mac And Cheese
Soup Day Cup
Soup Day Bowl
Grilled Chicken
Beef Patty
Bison Patty
Veggie Burger
Applesauce
Side Celery + Carrots
Side Bell Peppers
Side of Crackers
Side of Pita
Side Pickles
Bacon
Avocado
Onion Strings
Desserts
Sauces
Bacon Jam
Balsamic Drizzle
BBQ
Beer Cheese
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Buffalo
Candied Pecans
Chipotle Ranch
House Pickles
Garlic Mayo
Goat Cheese
Hollandaise
Honey
Honey Mustard
Honey Sriracha
Hot Mayo
House Italian
House Ketchup
Jam
Mango Habanero
Maple Syrup
Marinara
Ranch
Thousand Island
Regular Ketchup
Orange White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Strawberry Vinaigrette
Tequila Lime Vinaigrette
Sriracha Creama'
Sour Cream
Mayo
Bourbon Glaze
Pico
Croutons
Parm cheese
HOUSE BEER TO GO
01 - Beulah Blonde 32 oz Crowler
Beulah Blonde: Style - Blonde Ale, Abv 4.3%
01 - Beulah Blonde 64 oz Growler
Beulah Blonde: Style - Blonde Ale, Abv 4.3%
02 - Grove City Shriner 31 32oz Crowler
02 - Grove City Shriner 31 64oz Growler
03 - Grove City Bearded Aviator 32oz Crowler
03 - Grove City Bearded Aviator 64oz Growler
04 - Grove City Sprucin' up the Joint 32oz Crowler
04 - Grove City Sprucin' up the Joint 64oz Growler
05 - Grove City Abracadabra 32oz Crowler
05 - Grove City Abracadabra 64oz Growler
06 - Grove City A-Poco 32oz Crowler
06 - Grove City A-Poco 64oz Growler
07 - Grove City Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler
07 - Grove City Oktoberfest 64oz Growler
08 - Grove City Bossy Blonde 32oz Crowler
08 - Grove City Bossy Blonde 64oz Growler
10 - PRW Daves Gold Cider 32oz Crowler
10 - PRW Daves Gold Cider 64oz Growler
11 - Plum Run Blueberry Lemonade 32oz Crowler
11 - Plum Run Blueberry Lemonade 64oz Growler
12 - Plum Run Nice Pear Cider 32oz Crowler
12 - Plum Run Nice Pear Cider 64oz Growler
14 - Grove City Jolly Buckeye 32oz Crowler
14 - Grove City Jolly Buckeye 64oz Growler
15 - Grove City Meloncholy Hops 32oz Crowler
15 - Grove City Meloncholy Hops 64oz Growler
16 - Grove City Masterson 32oz Crowler
16 - Grove City Masterson 64oz Growler
17 - Grove City The Creature 32oz Crowler
17 - Grove City The Creature 64oz Growler
18 - Grove City Von Wheat 32oz Crowler
18 - Grove City Von Wheat 64oz Growler
19 - Grove City Aint No Holler Bock 32oz Crowler
19 - Grove City Aint No Holler Bock 64oz Growler
20 - Grove City Rusty Barn Find 32oz Crowler
20 - Grove City Rusty Barn Find 64oz Growler
Guest Beer
21 - Dalton Union Pumpkin Spice Cider 32oz Crowler
21 - Dalton Union Pumpkin Spice Cider 64oz Growler
22 - Heart State Double Ache 32oz Crowler
22- Heart State Double Ache 64oz Growler
23 - Three Tigers Juice Bazooka 32oz Crowler
23 - Three Tigers Juice Bazooka 64oz Growler
24 - Dalton Union Smoothie 32oz Crowler
24 - Dalton Union Smoothie 64oz Growler
25 - Sonder Blanc 32oz Crowler
25 - Sonder Blanc 64oz Growler
26 - Nocterra Beta Flash 32oz Crowler
26 - Nocterra Beta Flash 64oz Growler
27 - Founders All Day 32oz Crowler
27 - Founders All Day 64oz Growler
28 - Third Eye Beyond Sight 32oz Crowler
28 - Third Eye Beyond Sight 64oz Growler
SHIPPING (MUST BE ADDED FOR DELIVERY OUTSIDE OF GROVE CITY,OH)
Dry Red Wines
3946 Bottle TOGO
Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah Grape blend, aged in Watershed Bourbon Barrels. (2018 vintage)
Cabernet Franc Bottle TOGO
Grand River Valley, Ohio grapes. Hints of peppers, plums, blueberries, and strawberries. (2019 vintage)
Embers Bottle TOGO
Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot blend with smokey oak flavors. (2017 vintage)
Equinox Bottle TOGO
Dry red blend of Landot Noir and Noiret. Fruit forward wine. (2017 vintage)
Merlot Bottle TOGO
Double barrel Vintner's Reserve red wine. Hints of black cherry, blackberry, plum, and vanilla. (2018 vintage)
Petite Sirah Bottle TO GO
Full body color and flavor of blueberry, plums and blackberry, (vintage 2018)
Solstice Bottle TOGO
50/50 blend of Malbec and Carmenere grapes imported from Chili
Fruit Wines
Apple Bottle TOGO
Blend of Ohio grown Gold Rush, Winesap, and Yellow Delicious apples. Hint of cinnamon in every sip. (2016) 5% residual sugar
Appley Ever After TO GO
Blackberry TOGO
100% blackberry wine
Cranberry Bottle TOGO
Balanced and aromatic fruit wine made from real cranberries. 9% residual sugar
Sweet Red + Rose
Scioto Red Bottle TOGO
Light, fruity, and aromatic sweet, red wine. Made from Concord and Niagara grapes. 8% residual sugar OUR MOST POPULAR SWEET WINE!!!!
Summer Romance Bottle TOGO
Semi-sweet rose wine made primarily from the Steuben grape. 6% residual sugar
Midnight Rendezvous Bottle TOGO
Semi-sweet Chambourcin + Vidal blend 5% residual sugar
Cabernet Franc Rose' Bottle TOGO
White Wines
Buckeye White TO GO
Catawba Crowler 32oz
Sparkling white wine from the catawba grape. On tap only.
Catawba Growler 64oz
Sparkling white wine from the catawba grape. On tap only.
Chardonnay Bottle TOGO
Dry, crisp, slightly oaked white wine with undertones of apple and citrus. .25% Residual Sugar
Darby White Bottle TOGO
Locally Ohio grown Chardonel grapes. Non- oaked Chardonnay style wine. .5% Residual Sugar
La Crescent Bottle TOGO
Niagra Bottle TOGO
Sweet white wine. The classic "OHIO" sweet white wine 8% residual sugar
Pinot Grigio TOGO
Reisling Bottle TOGO
A semi dry Riesling grown in Ohio. Good fruit finish. 1% Residual Sugar
Sweet Surrender Bottle TOGO
Made from the Valvin Muscat grape. Moscato style white wine. 10% Residual Sugar
Dessert Wines
Wine Slushie Kits
Classic/House Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Black Walnut Manhattan
Watershed 4yr Bourbon Watershed Nocino Sweet Vermouth Luxardo Cherry Juice Cocoa Bitters
Blackberry Ginger Mule
Blackberry Mojito
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemon Spritz
Blue Margarita
Boozy Slushie
Butterscotch + Coffee
Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Sour
Classic Mojito
Cosmopolitan
Dark Cherry Whiskey Sour
Espresso Martini
*Contains Nuts- Substitute Available Ingredients: Watershed Vodka STOK Coldbrew Coffee Orgeat Syrup (Aquafaba Substitute) Cantera Negra Coffee Liqueur Angostura Cocoa Bitters Espresso Beans
Flying South
Gimlet (Gin or Vodka)
Guilded 75
Holy Chai!
Long Island
1/2 oz/ea Rum, Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, topped with Coke
Long Island >Top Shelf
Mag’s Cran Apple
Mai Tai
*Contains nuts (Orgeat Syrup) Ingredients: White Rum Dry Orange Curacao Orgeat Syrup Lime Juice Dark Rum Mint & Lime Wheel
Manhattan
Margarita Classic Lime
Margarita Mango-Chili
Margarita Pineapple
Martini Classic
Martini Lemon
Martini Pear
Midori Sour
Mocktail Blackberry Ginger Mule
Non-alcoholic Version No vodka Sub Blackberry Syrup for Blackberry Liqueur
Mocktail Blood Orange
Mocktail Flying South
Non-alcoholic Version
Mocktail Holy Chai!
Non-alcoholic Version No Rum