Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Grove City Brewing & Winery

161 Reviews

$$

3946 Broadway

Grove City, OH 43123

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Broadway Burger
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Bar Bacon

$10.00

Slow Roasted Thick-Cut Bacon + House Spice Rub

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Large Bavarian Pretzel with Queso and House made Honey mustard

Cheese and Meat Board

$15.00

Local Ohio Cheese, Meats, Crackers, Jam, Nuts, Fruit, and Pickles (items can vary depending on availability/supply chain)

Cheese Curds

$9.00

White Cheddar Cheese Curds battered with house beer, served with Chipolte Ranch for dipping

GCBC Street Tacos

$14.00

Honey Sriracha Tacos

$14.00

Flour Tortillas, Crispy Chicken Breast, Spicy Cabbage Slaw, Ohio Honey Sriracha Glaze, Pico, and House-made Ranch

House Tots

$10.00

Shredded Potatoes, Mild Cheddar Cheese, and House Ketchup and Queso for dipping

Hummus Board

Hummus Board

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper & White Hummus served with Tomato Cucumber Salad, Assorted Veggies, & Pita Bread

Burgers

Broadway Burger

$15.00

8oz Ohio Beef + Bacon Jam + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Pickles + Cheese

Bison Americana Burger

Bison Americana Burger

$16.00

7oz Ohio Bison + Smoked Gouda + Onion Straws + Lettuce + Tomato

GCBC Black Bean Burger

$15.00

House Made Black Bean Burger + Sriracha Mayo + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + House Pickles + Cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast + Buffalo Sauce + Lettuce + Tomato + Onion + Blue Cheese

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken + Lettuce + Onion + Tomato + Bacon + Garlic Mayo + White Cheddar + Wheatberry Toast

Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef + Swiss Cheese + Sauerkraut + Rye Bread + Thousand Island

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Flatbreads

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

Bruschetta Mix + Pesto + Fresh Mozzarella + Balsamic Drizzle

Classic Flatbread

$14.00

PRW Marinara + Ezzo Pepperoni + Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan

Chef's Choice Flatbread

$15.00

Salads

Cajun Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Chicken + Wild Rice + Avocado + Lettuce + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Pico + Tortilla Strips + Lime Tequila Vinaigrette

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens + Tomato Cucumber Mix + Bell Peppers + Choice of Dressing

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens + Black Bean Corn Salsa + White Cheddar Cheese + Tortilla Strips + Choice of Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Braised Short Rib Gnocchi

$21.00

Seared Salmon and Wild Rice

$22.00

Seared Salmon + Wild Fried Rice + Roasted Heirloom Carrots

Steak Frites

$25.00

8oz Ohio Sirloin + Crispy Fingerlings + Grilled Asparagus + Lemon Herb Butter

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$6.00

Crispy House Fries

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Soup Day Cup

$6.00

Soup Day Bowl

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Beef Patty

$7.00

Bison Patty

$9.00

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Side Celery + Carrots

$2.00

Side Bell Peppers

$2.00

Side of Crackers

$1.00

Side of Pita

$2.50

Side Pickles

$1.00

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$1.50

Onion Strings

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Pazooki

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$5.00

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Sauces

Bacon Jam

$2.00

Balsamic Drizzle

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Candied Pecans

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

House Pickles

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Goat Cheese

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Hot Mayo

$0.50

House Italian

$0.50

House Ketchup

$0.50

Jam

$1.00

Mango Habanero

$1.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Marinara

$1.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Regular Ketchup

Orange White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Tequila Lime Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sriracha Creama'

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Mayo

Bourbon Glaze

$1.00

Pico

$1.00

Croutons

$1.00

Parm cheese

$0.50

HOUSE BEER TO GO

Arts in the Ale-y: Style - Kolsch, Abv 5%

01 - Beulah Blonde 32 oz Crowler

$9.00

Beulah Blonde: Style - Blonde Ale, Abv 4.3%

01 - Beulah Blonde 64 oz Growler

$18.00

Beulah Blonde: Style - Blonde Ale, Abv 4.3%

02 - Grove City Shriner 31 32oz Crowler

$9.00

02 - Grove City Shriner 31 64oz Growler

$18.00

03 - Grove City Bearded Aviator 32oz Crowler

$9.00

03 - Grove City Bearded Aviator 64oz Growler

$18.00

04 - Grove City Sprucin' up the Joint 32oz Crowler

$10.00

04 - Grove City Sprucin' up the Joint 64oz Growler

$20.00

05 - Grove City Abracadabra 32oz Crowler

$10.00

05 - Grove City Abracadabra 64oz Growler

$20.00

06 - Grove City A-Poco 32oz Crowler

$9.00

06 - Grove City A-Poco 64oz Growler

$18.00

07 - Grove City Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler

$9.00

07 - Grove City Oktoberfest 64oz Growler

$18.00

08 - Grove City Bossy Blonde 32oz Crowler

$12.00

08 - Grove City Bossy Blonde 64oz Growler

$24.00

10 - PRW Daves Gold Cider 32oz Crowler

$9.00

10 - PRW Daves Gold Cider 64oz Growler

$18.00

11 - Plum Run Blueberry Lemonade 32oz Crowler

$9.00

11 - Plum Run Blueberry Lemonade 64oz Growler

$18.00

12 - Plum Run Nice Pear Cider 32oz Crowler

$9.00

12 - Plum Run Nice Pear Cider 64oz Growler

$18.00

14 - Grove City Jolly Buckeye 32oz Crowler

$10.00

14 - Grove City Jolly Buckeye 64oz Growler

$20.00

15 - Grove City Meloncholy Hops 32oz Crowler

$9.00

15 - Grove City Meloncholy Hops 64oz Growler

$18.00

16 - Grove City Masterson 32oz Crowler

$9.00

16 - Grove City Masterson 64oz Growler

$18.00

17 - Grove City The Creature 32oz Crowler

$10.00

17 - Grove City The Creature 64oz Growler

$20.00

18 - Grove City Von Wheat 32oz Crowler

$9.00

18 - Grove City Von Wheat 64oz Growler

$18.00

19 - Grove City Aint No Holler Bock 32oz Crowler

$12.00

19 - Grove City Aint No Holler Bock 64oz Growler

$24.00

20 - Grove City Rusty Barn Find 32oz Crowler

$15.00

20 - Grove City Rusty Barn Find 64oz Growler

$18.00

Guest Beer

21 - Dalton Union Pumpkin Spice Cider 32oz Crowler

$15.00

21 - Dalton Union Pumpkin Spice Cider 64oz Growler

$30.00

22 - Heart State Double Ache 32oz Crowler

$12.00

22- Heart State Double Ache 64oz Growler

$24.00

23 - Three Tigers Juice Bazooka 32oz Crowler

$15.00

23 - Three Tigers Juice Bazooka 64oz Growler

$30.00

24 - Dalton Union Smoothie 32oz Crowler

$15.00

24 - Dalton Union Smoothie 64oz Growler

$30.00

25 - Sonder Blanc 32oz Crowler

$9.00

25 - Sonder Blanc 64oz Growler

$18.00

26 - Nocterra Beta Flash 32oz Crowler

$10.00

26 - Nocterra Beta Flash 64oz Growler

$20.00

27 - Founders All Day 32oz Crowler

$9.00

27 - Founders All Day 64oz Growler

$18.00

28 - Third Eye Beyond Sight 32oz Crowler

$9.00

28 - Third Eye Beyond Sight 64oz Growler

$18.00

GUEST CANS/BOTTLES

Astra Orange Crush

$5.00Out of stock

SHIPPING (MUST BE ADDED FOR DELIVERY OUTSIDE OF GROVE CITY,OH)

This item must be added to cart for order to be shipped. If you are ordering more than 6 bottles please add multiple shipping items to equal the total number of bottles. MANUAL 10% DISCOUNT GIVEN FOR BOTTLE PRICE ON MULTIPLES OF 6 (FINAL RECEIPT WILL REFLECT DISCOUNT) ID REQUIRED and SHIPPING AVAILABLE ONLY IN OHIO

2-3 Bottles Shipped

$30.89

4-6 Bottles Shipped

$36.10

Dry Red Wines

3946 Bottle TOGO

3946 Bottle TOGO

$26.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah Grape blend, aged in Watershed Bourbon Barrels. (2018 vintage)

Cabernet Franc Bottle TOGO

Cabernet Franc Bottle TOGO

$19.00

Grand River Valley, Ohio grapes. Hints of peppers, plums, blueberries, and strawberries. (2019 vintage)

Embers Bottle TOGO

Embers Bottle TOGO

$25.00

Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot blend with smokey oak flavors. (2017 vintage)

Equinox Bottle TOGO

Equinox Bottle TOGO

$18.00

Dry red blend of Landot Noir and Noiret. Fruit forward wine. (2017 vintage)

Merlot Bottle TOGO

$26.00

Double barrel Vintner's Reserve red wine. Hints of black cherry, blackberry, plum, and vanilla. (2018 vintage)

Petite Sirah Bottle TO GO

Petite Sirah Bottle TO GO

$25.00

Full body color and flavor of blueberry, plums and blackberry, (vintage 2018)

Solstice Bottle TOGO

Solstice Bottle TOGO

$22.00

50/50 blend of Malbec and Carmenere grapes imported from Chili

Fruit Wines

Apple Bottle TOGO

$15.00

Blend of Ohio grown Gold Rush, Winesap, and Yellow Delicious apples. Hint of cinnamon in every sip. (2016) 5% residual sugar

Appley Ever After TO GO

$25.00

Blackberry TOGO

$21.00

100% blackberry wine

Cranberry Bottle TOGO

$18.00

Balanced and aromatic fruit wine made from real cranberries. 9% residual sugar

Sweet Red + Rose

Scioto Red Bottle TOGO

$15.00

Light, fruity, and aromatic sweet, red wine. Made from Concord and Niagara grapes. 8% residual sugar OUR MOST POPULAR SWEET WINE!!!!

Summer Romance Bottle TOGO

$15.00

Semi-sweet rose wine made primarily from the Steuben grape. 6% residual sugar

Midnight Rendezvous Bottle TOGO

$12.00

Semi-sweet Chambourcin + Vidal blend 5% residual sugar

Cabernet Franc Rose' Bottle TOGO

$19.00

White Wines

Buckeye White TO GO

$19.00

Catawba Crowler 32oz

$24.00

Sparkling white wine from the catawba grape. On tap only.

Catawba Growler 64oz

$48.00

Sparkling white wine from the catawba grape. On tap only.

Chardonnay Bottle TOGO

$20.00

Dry, crisp, slightly oaked white wine with undertones of apple and citrus. .25% Residual Sugar

Darby White Bottle TOGO

$18.00

Locally Ohio grown Chardonel grapes. Non- oaked Chardonnay style wine. .5% Residual Sugar

La Crescent Bottle TOGO

$16.00

Niagra Bottle TOGO

$15.00

Sweet white wine. The classic "OHIO" sweet white wine 8% residual sugar

Pinot Grigio TOGO

$18.00

Reisling Bottle TOGO

$19.00

A semi dry Riesling grown in Ohio. Good fruit finish. 1% Residual Sugar

Sweet Surrender Bottle TOGO

$18.00

Made from the Valvin Muscat grape. Moscato style white wine. 10% Residual Sugar

Dessert Wines

Honey Mead TOGO

$18.00

Red Bird Bottle TOGO

$16.00

A sweet red Port style blend of St. Vincent, Rougeon and Frontenac grapes grown in Ohio. 9.5% Residual Sugar

Gervasi Sognata Ice Wine Bottle

Gervasi Sognata Ice Wine Bottle

$40.00

Wine Slushie Kits

Blueberry Kit

$30.00

Margarita Kit

$30.00

Peach Mango Kit

$30.00

Pina Colada Kit

$30.00

Sangria Kit

$30.00

Strawberry Kit

$30.00

Watermelon Kit

$30.00

White Peach Sangria Kit

$30.00

Classic/House Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$10.00
Black Walnut Manhattan

Black Walnut Manhattan

$14.00

Watershed 4yr Bourbon Watershed Nocino Sweet Vermouth Luxardo Cherry Juice Cocoa Bitters

Blackberry Ginger Mule

Blackberry Ginger Mule

$10.00
Blackberry Mojito

Blackberry Mojito

$9.00
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.00
Blueberry Lemon Spritz

Blueberry Lemon Spritz

$6.00

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Boozy Slushie

$8.00Out of stock
Butterscotch + Coffee

Butterscotch + Coffee

$10.00
Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Sour

Cinnamon Apple Whiskey Sour

$11.00
Classic Mojito

Classic Mojito

$9.00
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$12.00
Dark Cherry Whiskey Sour

Dark Cherry Whiskey Sour

$11.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$11.00

*Contains Nuts- Substitute Available Ingredients: Watershed Vodka STOK Coldbrew Coffee Orgeat Syrup (Aquafaba Substitute) Cantera Negra Coffee Liqueur Angostura Cocoa Bitters Espresso Beans

Flying South

Flying South

$11.00
Gimlet (Gin or Vodka)

Gimlet (Gin or Vodka)

$9.00
Guilded 75

Guilded 75

$12.00
Holy Chai!

Holy Chai!

$11.00
Long Island

Long Island

$10.00

1/2 oz/ea Rum, Gin, Vodka, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sour, topped with Coke

Long Island >Top Shelf

Long Island >Top Shelf

$12.00
Mag’s Cran Apple

Mag’s Cran Apple

$8.00
Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$11.00

*Contains nuts (Orgeat Syrup) Ingredients: White Rum Dry Orange Curacao Orgeat Syrup Lime Juice Dark Rum Mint & Lime Wheel

Manhattan

Manhattan

$11.00
Margarita Classic Lime

Margarita Classic Lime

$10.00
Margarita Mango-Chili

Margarita Mango-Chili

$11.00
Margarita Pineapple

Margarita Pineapple

$11.00
Martini Classic

Martini Classic

$10.00
Martini Lemon

Martini Lemon

$12.00
Martini Pear

Martini Pear

$11.00
Midori Sour

Midori Sour

$8.00
Mocktail Blackberry Ginger Mule

Mocktail Blackberry Ginger Mule

$7.00

Non-alcoholic Version No vodka Sub Blackberry Syrup for Blackberry Liqueur

Mocktail Blood Orange

$6.00Out of stock
Mocktail Flying South

Mocktail Flying South

$7.00

Non-alcoholic Version

Mocktail Holy Chai!

Mocktail Holy Chai!

$7.00

Non-alcoholic Version No Rum

Mocktail Mint Lemonade

$6.00
Mule Irish (Whiskey)

Mule Irish (Whiskey)

$11.00
Mule Kentucky (Bourbon)

Mule Kentucky (Bourbon)

$12.00
Mule Mexican (Tequila)

Mule Mexican (Tequila)

$10.00
Mule Mezcal

Mule Mezcal

$11.00
Mule Moscow (Vodka)

Mule Moscow (Vodka)

$6.00
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$12.00
Paper Plane

Paper Plane

$14.00
Rum Daiquiri (Classic)

Rum Daiquiri (Classic)

$9.00
Spiced Pear Gimlet

Spiced Pear Gimlet

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00
Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Mimosa Kits + Bubbly

Poema Brut Cava

$16.00

Poema Brut Rose

$20.00

Piper Sonoma Brut Rose

$25.00

Canard Duchene Champagne

$59.00

GH Mumm Champagne

$59.00

Piper Heidsick Champagne

$59.00
Gervasi Sognata Ice Wine Bottle

Gervasi Sognata Ice Wine Bottle

$40.00

HOUSE BOTTLED BEER

Altogether Adventure Bottle (charity)

$2.50Out of stock

Altogether 6-Pk

$10.00Out of stock

Beulah Blonde 16 oz Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Hudson Honey - Wine Barrel

$14.00Out of stock

Hudson Honey - Bourbon Barrel

$12.00Out of stock

D Wee Heavy Bourbon Barrel Aged

$11.00Out of stock

Clothing

Gray Unisex

$23.00

Green Unisex

$23.00

Army Green Unisex

$21.00

Charcoal Gray

$21.00

Heather Blue

$21.00

Heather Red

$21.00

Growler Vintage Black

$21.00

Growler Mineral Wash

$25.00

Navy Flag

$25.00

Baby Blue Unisex (Gilden)

$13.00

Pride

$25.00

Orange

$13.00

Purple

$13.00

Discontinued St Patty Gray

$13.00

Yellow (Gilden)

$13.00

Light Gray

$13.00

Uni Slate Blue

$13.00

Teal - Women Neck

$15.00

Peach - Women Neck

$13.00

GCBC Scoop Slate

$21.00

GCBC Scoop Purple

$21.00

Uni Rose' All Day Pink

$21.00

Uni Had Me at Merlot Purple

$21.00

Uni Sip Happens Forest

$21.00

Uni Wine About It Slate Blue

$21.00

V Neck Wine About It Navy

$21.00

V Neck Sip Happens Black

$21.00

V Neck Had Me At Merlot Purple

$21.00

Scoop Neck Sip Happens BLK

$21.00

Scoop Neck Had Me At Merlot Purple

$21.00

Red Vintage Hoodie

$52.00

Unisex Black Hoodie

$40.00

Unisex Camo Hoodie

$50.00

Unisex Black Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Unisex Charcoal Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Unisex Red Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Unisex Long Sleeve Black

$25.00

Unisex Long Sleeve Gray

$25.00

Women's Long Sleeve Black

$25.00

Women's Long Sleeve Gray

$25.00

Football Red

$25.00

Football Black

$25.00

Pink Tank SALE

$12.00

Light Gray Tank SALE

$12.00

Army Green SALE

$12.00

Black Tank SALE

$12.00

Charcoal Gray Tank SALE

$12.00

Rose Pink SALE

$12.00

Racerback Red

$21.00

Racerback Black

$21.00

Vintage Red

$21.00

Vintage Light Gray

$21.00

Vintage Black

$21.00

Dickie's Workshirt

$50.00

Men's Red Flannel

$40.00

Women's Red Flannel

$40.00

Trucker Hats

Gray Twill w/ Black Bill

$20.00

Gray Twill w/Red Bill

$20.00

Black Camo w/ Black Bill

$20.00

Navy w/ Red Bill

$20.00Out of stock

OSU Grey w/ Red Bill

$20.00Out of stock

Camo w/ Green Fray Patch

$20.00

Green w/ Brown Fray Patch

$20.00

Retro Logo Army Green

$20.00

Retro Logo Blue

$20.00

Knit Hats & Brandanas

GCBC Brandana

$6.00

Cuffed Knit POM Black w/ Leather Patch

$25.00

Cuffed Knit POM Navy/Red/White

$23.00

Cuffed Knit POM Black & Grey

$23.00

Cuffed Knit POM Maroon/Grey

$23.00

Fitness Cap GCBC Black

$15.00

Fitness Cap GCBC Maroon

$15.00

Fitness Cap PRW Black

$15.00

Fitness PRW Maroon

$15.00

Black Beanie

$15.00

Candles

Small Batch Candles

$30.00

Dog Items

Dog Bone Treat Bags

$8.00

Large Dog Collar

$29.00

Medium Dog Collar

$29.00

Small Dog Collar

$25.00

Dog Leash 6ft

$29.00

Dog Travel Bowl

$18.00

Glassware

GCBC Black Logo Pint

$5.00

GCBC White Logo Pint

$5.00

Ohio Pint Day Glass

$5.00

GCBC 13.5oz Glass

$7.00

Tulip Glass 10oz

$7.00

GCBC Logo Beer Tasting Glass (5oz)

$3.00

Oktoberfest Beer Mug

$10.00

GCBC Growler

$8.00

Crowler (Glass)

$5.00

Growler Lid

$1.00

Plum Run Wine Glass

$5.00

Plum Run Taster Glass

$3.00

Cocktail Juniper Glass

$10.00

#ProjectTogether Carrier

$75.00

Hot Sauce

Sauce Boss Gang Le Jefa

$15.00

Sauce Boss Gang Granada

$15.00

Sauce Boss Coffin

$15.00

Sauce Boss Don Juan's Liquid Gold

$15.00

Puzzles

1000pc puzzle featuring many of the great craft breweries in Ohio - great gift any time of the year!

Ohio Craft Breweries Puzzle

$20.00

Memberships

Beer Mug Club

$120.00

Beer Mug Club Renewal

$100.00

Crowler Club Membership

$199.99

Christmas/Wine Items

Wine Hanger w/ Chocolates

$10.00

Cork Screw

$6.00

Holiday Paper Bag - Single

$2.00

Holiday Wine Tube

$5.00

Jute Bag 1 Bottle

$3.00

Jute Bag 2 Bottle

$5.00

Green Canvas Wine Bag

$8.00

Red Canvas Wine Bag

$8.00

PRW Logo Wine Bag

$8.00

Buffalo Plaid Ornament

$8.00

Wine Charms

$5.00

Wine 4-Coaster Set

$6.00

Wine Coaster

$2.00

Metal Wine Tag

$2.50

Wood Wine Tag

$2.50

Wine Magnet

$2.50

Metal Wine Stopper

$15.00

Wine Chiller

$20.00

Wine Cork Candles

$6.00

Tags & Buttons

TagA Brew SHORT

$2.00

TagABrew LONG

$6.00

TagAWine Short Tag Only